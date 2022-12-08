As the end of the year draws closer, I have a choice to make. Should I stay or should I go now? New Year’s Eve celebrations can be dicey, as it’s basically #AmatuerNight out on the roads. (Please don’t drink and drive.) But for those who are up for ringing in the new year by listening to great music or seeing a show, there are many options, especially with it falling on a Saturday this year.

The Ridglea is getting a head start on the festivities with a Friday night show. On Fri, Dec 30 at 7pm, come to New Years Adam — because “What comes before Eve? Adam, of course!” — and hear Relic with Hunter Cox and The Big League Boys at the Ridglea Room (3309 Winthrop Av, 817-941-0086). Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.com.

On Sat, Dec 31, from 9pm to 2am, Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188) hosts its annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve featuring Def Leggend (Def Leppard tribute) and Mid-Night Ranger (Night Ranger tribute). VIP tables can be reserved for $100 for four people or $50 for two at Universe.com/FatDaddysNYE202. Each table includes a bottle of champagne and party favors. Advance tickets are required.

Chef Ben at The Fitzgerald (6115 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-349-9245) hosts his annual Las Vegas-style party called Boogie on the Bricks starting at 8pm. Play blackjack, craps, and roulette while enjoying a dinner buffet and DJ music. Tickets are $250 per person at EatAtFitz.com and include all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a champagne toast at midnight. You must be 21+ to attend.

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817- 945-8890) is hosting #MAF22 nominees Keegan McInroe and Squeezebox Bandits to ring in the new year with some local tunes. Tickets are $20-$125 on Eventbrite.com, and parking is free. A complimentary champagne toast and some black-eyed peas will be served at midnight.

The Rail Club DFW (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309) is hosting a tribute show for its NYE celebration paying homage to metal’s “Big 4.”. Starting at 6pm, hear Far Beyond Drink (Pantera), Kill ‘Em All (Metallica), PostMortem (Slayer), and Youthanasia (Megadeth) at NYE Tribute to the Old School. Tickets are $35-$50 on Eventbrite.com.

A second-chance prom is on the schedule at the Urban Cowboy Saloon (2620 E Lancaster Av, 817-707-5663) this NYE. Doors open at 8pm, with dinner at 8:30pm from Kits Kitchen and a drag show hosted by Sapphire Davenport that starts during dinner. Then, it’s dance-party time at 10pm with a $2000 balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets for New Year’s Eve Prom 2023 are $20-$150 on Eventbrite.com.

For more happenings this New Year’s Eve, watch for our NYE Sections on December 21 and 28. To submit your event information, email Marketing@fwweekly.com.