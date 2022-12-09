Join the Fort Worth Weekly at the Ridglea Theater at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, for our 2022 Music Awards Ceremony with host Greg Spicoli from the Reckless Rock Radio show on KNON. This free community event is brought to you by Silver Star Spirits and will feature live performances by Brandin Lea and Fatima Thomas of Flickerstick, Sam Anderson & The FW All Stars playing the music of the Quaker City Nighthawks, and Joe Savage, plus 88 Killa, Cool Jacket, and the Jesse Jennings Band. We will also be inducting several local luminaries into our Hall of Fame: Sumter Bruton (Juke Jumpers, Robert Ealey Blues Band, Record Town) and Jerry Hudson and Jeff Ward (Eagle Audio Recording).

And to truly make this a #LocalMusicChristmas, we are giving away three holiday gift baskets at the Weekly booth valued at $750 apiece, including items from Calyan Wax Co., Novak Hair Studios, Ol’ South Pancake House, Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Patrick Optical, Stockyards Rodeo Rink, Underground Cigar Shop, and more. All attendees have a chance to win! However, If you bring a pet food donation for Don’t Forget To Feed Me — a local nonprofit pet food bank — your chances double, and you’ll receive two raffle tickets instead of one!

For updates, please follow the Fort Worth Weekly on Facebook. If you are unable to attend, never fear. We will publish the winners in our year-end Music Issue hitting stands next Wednesday, Dec. 14.