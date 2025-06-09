SHARE
Darstar was loud and rowdy on the Cicada stage Sunday. Photo by Stephen Cervantes

Hundreds of people piled into The Cicada inside and outside yesterday to help raise funds for the Near Southside venue to help keep it open. Photographer Stephen Cervantes said the bar was “packed” most of the day.

“The temperature and atmosphere were incredibly warm,” he said. “Couldn’t take two steps without seeing old friends hugging and catching up. It was a tight, diverse, and supportive community of self-proclaimed weirdos, music lovers, and craftspeople.”

No word yet on numbers, but fellow Near Southsiders The Down ‘n Out bar donated 10% of their sales that day to The Cicada.

LONGHORN-DIGITAL-BANNERS-300x250(7)

North Texas heavy hitters Son of Stan, Sheprador, Oatmeal Pizza, Darstar, Levi Ray, Jakob Robertson, and Katie Robertson performed throughout the day and night.

This article has been updated.

Presenter Ian Mac and rootsy singer-songwriter Levi Ray shared some laughs before a performance.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Sheprador’s Garrett North.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Oatmeal Pizza’s Josh Campbell (left) and Krystina Ray paid tribute to Nirvana Sunday.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Fort Worth’s Sheprador performed their brand of smart Americana as part of the Cicada’s fundraiser Sunday.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Cicada owner Tyler Stevens (left) and bartender Annie Coomer were slammed pretty much all day and night.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Souful singer-songwriter Katie Robertson was part of the early outdoor set.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Darstar’s Lisa Hardaway.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes
Son of Stan’s Jordan Richardson.
Photo by Stephen Cervantes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY