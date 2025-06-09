Hundreds of people piled into The Cicada inside and outside yesterday to help raise funds for the Near Southside venue to help keep it open. Photographer Stephen Cervantes said the bar was “packed” most of the day.

“The temperature and atmosphere were incredibly warm,” he said. “Couldn’t take two steps without seeing old friends hugging and catching up. It was a tight, diverse, and supportive community of self-proclaimed weirdos, music lovers, and craftspeople.”

No word yet on numbers, but fellow Near Southsiders The Down ‘n Out bar donated 10% of their sales that day to The Cicada.

North Texas heavy hitters Son of Stan, Sheprador, Oatmeal Pizza, Darstar, Levi Ray, Jakob Robertson, and Katie Robertson performed throughout the day and night.

