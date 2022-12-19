I voted in the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association poll for the year’s best achievements in cinema, and today their results bore out Everything Everywhere All at Once as the movie of 2022. The film also won a Best Supporting Actor award for Ke Huy Quan and the Best Director award for The Daniels. The Banshees of Inisherin placed second in poll for the year’s best films while winning for Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), and Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh). Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for Tár, which also made the Top 10 films of 2022.

If you want to see a full list of our winners and the runners-up, click here. Stay tuned to this space for more of my coverage of the year in movies.