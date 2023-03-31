With thousands of places to choose from, we know how difficult it can be to decide. Each year, the Weekly provides our readers with one of the most comprehensive guides in North Texas. Zest informs the community about all the best bars & grills, farmers’ markets, food & grocery options, liquor brands, and restaurants, all in one fell swoop.
This piece can be kept as a reference throughout the year for where to dine, imbibe, and hunt for foodie finds. And once you wear out your print copy — we know that they will — never fear. Zest Magazine lives on FWWeekly.com in our magazine drop-down all year round enabling you to re-discover Zest in the coming seasons too.
Meanwhile, here is a handy directory of the eats and drinks businesses that participated in Zest 2023, alphabetized for your reviewing pleasure. Visit these places soon, and tell them who sent you! 😉
The Zest List: Eats & Drinks
3rd Street Market
425 W 3rd St, Fort Worth
3rdStreet.Market | 817-738-9215
Enjoy some of the best eats and drinks in town, featuring fresh sourdough bread, sandwiches, soups, pastries, charcuterie, and wine. As part of Sundance Square’s initiative to emphasize unique and local restaurants, this is a “must-visit” place.
Acadia Parish
7709 Camp Bowie W Blvd, Fort Worth
FB @ LouisianaCrawfishInTexas | 318-433-0650
Fort Worth’s newest place for authentic Cajun food, with live entertainment every Friday and Saturday.
Big Kat Burgers
200 Bryan Av, Fort Worth
BigKatBurgers.com | 903-363-5723
Big Kat Burgers started as a food truck serving the North Texas area. The burgers are made fresh by hand and are 100% all-beef. The sides are fresh — never frozen — and are made to order. Visit them soon at their permanent location in Fort Worth’s South Main Village!
Cafe Modern
3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth
TheModern.org/Café-Modern | 817-738-9215
Enjoy Friday night dinner seating from 5-8:30 on the patio at Cafe Modern. Chef Mora brings his love for creative cuisine together with local flavors to deliver a menu featuring comfort food rooted in global influences.
Cattlemen’s Steak House
2458 N Main St, Fort Worth
CattlemensSteakhouse.com | 817-624-3945
Since 1947 Cattlemen’s Internationally Famous Steak House has been in the business of serving quality cuts of meat and other fine menu items for lunch and dinner with a friendly smile in an authentic western environment. Savor the signature Heart o’ Texas rib-eye, a nicely marbled slab, and watch the cook sear it over an open fire that serves as the dining room’s focal point.
Chicken Salad Chick
Multiple Locations
ChickenSaladChick.com
What started with a simple idea, “Everyone’s idea of a perfect chicken salad is completely different!” blossomed into Chicken Salad Chick. And they took this idea to heart. Not only does its menu boast twelve different chicken salad recipes, it also offers pimento cheeses and egg salads.
Courtside Kitchen
1615 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth
CourtsideKitchenFW.com | 682-255-5751
Courtside Kitchen exists as a second home to its patrons. It’s a place to gather with family, friends, co-workers, etc., enjoy great food and drink, listen to music, and play a little pickleball while being treated with signature customer service from the Courtside Kitchen staff.
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen
5733 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth
GiovannisPastaNPizza.com| 817-551-3713
After 20 years as a Stockyards staple, Giovanni’s brought their traditional Italian Homestyle Cooking to Crowley Road off I-20 in South Fort Worth not so long ago. The location may have changed, but the fresh ingredients and family recipes have not. Come see Mamma and Papa Giovanni for an authentic Italian experience. Lunch specials daily start at $7.99.
Hangout Tacos
7355 N Beach St, Fort Worth
HangoutTacos.com | 682-707-2902
Enjoy Authentic Mexican-style tacos and more while sipping a delicious margarita on North Beach.
Japanese Palace
8445 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
JapanesePalace.net | 817-244-0144
For over 47 years, Japanese Palace has been Fort Worth’s most iconic and loved Japanese restaurant. Featuring authentic Japanese teppanyaki cooking tables and a sushi bar, ever-gracious hospitality, and an unforgettable dining experience in front of your eyes. Japanese Palace has been a Fort Worth landmark since 1975.
Kincaid’s Hamburgers
Six Tarrant County Locations
KincaidsHamburgers.com
Kincaid’s has a down-home, laid-back attitude while serving up the best hamburgers you’ll ever eat. Kincaid’s burgers are made from the very best USDA Choice chuck available. Top your burger with bacon or chili, and add a side of fried okra or onion rings. Kincaid’s deviled eggs are world-famous, so don’t leave without throwing a couple of those down the hatch.
Kintaro Ramen
2801 W 7th St, Fort Worth
KintaroRamen.com | 817-887-9013
With award-winning Ramen and Japanese-based cuisine in downtown Fort Worth, their creative takes on Ramen and more are amazingly delicious.
The Lazy Moose
1404 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth
TheLazyMooseFW.com | 682-708-3822
The Lazy Moose is a neighborhood bar located in the heart of historic Near Southside. They offer a cozy atmosphere that’s perfect for bringing your friends, grabbing a cocktail, playing some pool, and nibbling on some delicious food. Plus, they have a dog-friendly patio.
Lili’s
1310 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth
LilisBistro.com | 817-877-0700
For the last 16 years, Lili’s Bistro on Magnolia has been proudly serving a unique selection of unpretentious, global cuisine in an inviting and relaxed environment. The nightly piano and live music beautifully fills the restaurant while you’re free to dine on their award-winning dishes.
Los Vaqueros
2629 N Main St, Fort Worth
LosVaqueros.com | 817-624-1511
Established in 1983, Los Vaqueros is 40 years strong as the place to go for Brunch, Lunch, and Live Music in Cowtown. It’s also the perfect place to host your next party or banquet.
Lucille’s
4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
LucillesBistro.com | 817-738-4761
Lucile’s is a full-service restaurant and bar serving lunch and dinner seven days a week and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. The menu is centered around “American Food Classics” — popular American dishes made from classic recipes updated with today’s palate. The daily blackboard features fish specials that change daily. The bar features a wide variety of beer and wine, plus popular “classic cocktails” also made from traditional American recipes. Service is brisk, efficient, and friendly. The service, along with the comfortable atmosphere, creates a warm environment without pretense.
Pantry on Magnolia
713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth
PantryOnMagnolia.com | 682-224-2381
Just recently opened over the last few months, Panty on Magnolia is one of Fort Worth’s first dumpling houses. They rotate their menu items seasonally but always showcase a unique and one-of-a-kind dining experience.
Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill
1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth
ShawsBurgers.com | 817-927-2118
For the best, most creative burgers in town, Shaw’s is the place. The Near Southside establishment offers half-pound Angus burgers loaded with flavor. Not only does Shaw’s offer specialty burgers and sides, but the restaurant also serves up fresh salads and great sandwiches. While Shaw’s is a family establishment, it also has a full bar with great happy hour specials and two fabulous patios.
Social House
840 Currie St, Fort Worth
SocialhouseFortWorth.com | 817-820-1510
With an award-winning scratch kitchen, Social House is an upscale casual restaurant & bar located in the heart of the entertainment district on Crockett Row. Along with their popular Happy Hour and a magnificent Sunday Brunch, Social House has plenty of unique weekly specials and a beautiful outdoor patio for you and your friends.
Spice
411 W Magnolia, Fort Worth
SpiceDFE.com | 817-984-1800
Offering traditional Thai cuisine in a modern, contemporary setting on Magnolia in the popular Near Southside district.
Taqueria Temo
4900 Broadway Av, Haltom City
TaqueriaTemo.com | 817-655-3744
With two locations in Tarrant County, these folks show you how Barbacoa, Burritos, Tortas, and more are done.
Thai Select
4630 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth
ThaiSelectRestaurant.com.com | 817-731-0455
Thai Select strives for the perfect balance on and off the plate. Innovative creations, local products, and real pure flavors cultivated from traditional Thai spices. “For Thai Select, quality and hospitality come first as they prepare fresh ingredients from local vendors, and we serve authentic Thai cuisine with a variety of selections.”
Tre Mogli
401 S Main St, Fort Worth
TreMogli.com | 817-615-9844
Tre Moglie features a gorgeous 2-story, 7500 sqft, warm and inviting space for a delicious dinner or a special event in our upstairs semi-private dining area. Tre Mogli is an authentic house-made Italian restaurant brought to you by the Trident Restaurant Group. It faces historic Main Street in the South Main Village of the Near Southside and backs up to Trident’s first concept, Wishbone + Flynt.
Tuk Tuk Thai
3431 W 7th St, Fort Worth
TukTukThaiFortWorth.com | 817-332-3339
Tuk Tuk Thai is a family-run independent neighborhood restaurant offering authentic home-cooked Thai meals in a contemporary setting. This eatery is a great place to meet, eat, and socialize for lunch or dinner. Would you rather have your meal elsewhere? Tuk Tuk offers free delivery for orders over $20 or more in limited areas.
Weinberger’s Deli
601 South Main St, Grapevine
WeinbergersDeli.com | 817-416-5577
This Chicago-style deli serves delicious meaty sandwiches and subs, including its most famous creation, the Italian Beef. “We know that you will love any of our sandwiches,” says Dan Weinberger. “We offer a pretty large menu so there should be something that will catch your eye, if not ask for something special. You will love it!”
Wishbone + Flynt
334 Bryan Av, Fort Worth
WishboneAndFlynt.com | 817-332-3339
Wishbone + Flynt serves a seasonal menu of globally-inspired plates alongside craft cocktails with an amazing atmosphere and an eclectic wine list. Join them on inside or on their popular patio for Lunch, Dinner, and their ever-so-popular Weekend Brunch. Reservations are recommended.
Zeke’s Fish & Chips
5920 Curzon Av, Fort Worth
ZekesFishAndChips.com | 817-731-3321
Established in 1971, Zeke’s has been providing “Peace, Love, and Fish & Chips” for 53 years. A great atmosphere, delicious fish and friendly staff.
The Zest List: Boozey Finds & Bites
Billy Bob’s Texas’ Honky Tonk Kitchen
2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth | 817-624-7117
BillyBobsTexas.com/About/Honky-Tonk-Kitchen
Whether you’re headed to a show at Billy Bob’s Texas or not, head there sometime soon and have dinner at the Honky Tonk Kitchen. With their specialties in barbecue and steak, their menu will not disappoint.
Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches
6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
Booziesrg.com | 817-353-2074
Boozie’s Brewery and Restaurant Group presents a remarkable scratch kitchen with mouth-watering food selections crafted by Celebrity Chef David Hollister and a selection of creative and unique beers brewed by multi-award-winning brewmaster Bobby Mullins. “With our variety of menu items that are sure to satisfy all your cravings, house-made brews to quench your thirst, and uniquely crafted cocktails combined with daily drink specials, we strive to be the G.O.A.T!” Live Music on Thursdays coming this April.
Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café
781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield
FatDaddysLive.com | 817-704-7444
Fat Daddy’s is a great place to watch your favorite sports team, get a burger and fries, or dance the night away to live music. Along with great appetizers, burgers, and bar bites, the menu includes a variety of fresh chef-made entrées, sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, tacos, specialty spuds, desserts, and more. The menus for brunch and dinner are available online.
Fort Brewery
2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth
FortBrewery.com | 817-923-8000
Fort Brewery was founded in 2018 with the vision of bringing exceptional craft beer, great food, great wine, and fantastic live entertainment to our community. Fort Brewery is all about bringing people together in a fun, laid-back, and family-friendly environment. Fort Brewery is all about the people, the passion, and the friendship that make our city great!
Fred’s Texas Cafe
2730 Western Center
7101 Camp Bowie West
FredsTexasCafe.com | 817-332-0083
Fred’s Texas Cafe now serves up juicy burgers, chicken fried steak, and cold-ass beer at two Fort Worth locations. Come by for their daily specials, Mexican dishes, and local live music.
Pouring Glory
1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth
PouringGlory.com | 682-707-5441
Pouring Glory has been a great destination for eats, beers and good company. They have an award-winning tap wall and delightful food. Combining all of that with their weekly live music, Service Industry Mondays, Dog Park Sundays, and other fun events makes this local eatery into your new hangout.
Rogers Roundhouse
1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth
RogersRoundhouse.com | 817-367-9348
Rogers Roundhouse is designed to be an extension of your own backyard; the dog-friendly patio features TVs, picnic tables (great for large groups!), and live music. Their casual yet wildly flavorful food menu puts a spin on classic Texas favorites and Mexican staples, including a Burger-of-the-Week special. For dessert, there are ice cream sandwiches from Curly’s Frozen Custard – a long-time Fort Worth favorite. All are welcome.
Yucatan Taco Stand
909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth
TheYucatanGrill.com | 682-385-9395
Yucatan Tequila Bar & Grill is an authentic Mexican restaurant with over 100 tequilas stocked in their full bar. Also, check out their award-winning quesadillas, nachos, and margaritas!
The Zest List: Shopping & Foodie Finds
Boulevard Brew
5406 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks
BlvdBrew.com | 682-250-2544
Coffee, pastries and adult beverages, oh my! This cafe, pastry shop, and bar/restaurant is the complete dining experience.
Central Market
4651 W Fwy, Fort Worth | 817-989-4700
1425 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake | 817-310-5600
Besides aisles and miles of the most exciting produce and packaged foods from around the world (including lots of local and organic products), Central Market has a full-service café, often features live music, and has one of the best cheese departments in the country –– along with a staggering buffet of chef-prepared food to go. Visit the Central Market website to sign up and receive discount offers and information on classes and to-go orders.
Cowtown Farmers Market
8901 Clifford St, White Settlement
Cowtown Farmers Market is Tarrant County’s only producer-only farmers market. They are open all year-round and provide only locally grown, produced and raised goods. SNAP EBT, FMNP WIC Vouchers, cash and cards are accepted. Vendors like Divine Kitchen and Branson Wagyu Beef offer everything from bread, cheese, cookies, cakes, cut flowers, fried pies, jellies, and pickles, to meats, including grass-fed beef, buffalo, pork, free-range chickens, and eggs. There’s even dog food and treats for Fido! Cowtown FM is open every Saturday from 8am-12pm and on Wednesdays from 8am-12pm during peak season. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to see if we’re closing for severe weather or a major holiday.
The Crockett Row
2900 Block of Crockett St
University Dr & W 7th St CrockettRow.com | 817-784-7000
Crockett Row is a vibrant destination to eat, drink, shop, and explore the heart of the Cultural District in Fort Worth. Encompassing five walkable blocks of gourmet and fast-casual restaurants and bars, CR has many places to shop, salons and spas, and a movie theater. There is also free parking available.
Lola’s Local Farmers Market
2735 W 5th St, Fort Worth
Second Sundays | 11am-4pm
Along with its monthly Rock N Roll Rummage Sale, Lola’s Trailer Park (817-759-9100) also hosts a local farmers market. On the second Sunday of each month, purchase locally grown/produced food and fresh fruits and vegetables from more than 30 vendors and food trucks while enjoying live music. This family-/pet-friendly event is free to attend.
Mule Alley
122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth,
817-625-9715 FortWorthStockyards.com/Mule-Alley
Just a few years ago, Mule Alley took the legendary Horse and Mule Barns along E. Exchange Avenue and created a beautifully restored destination within the Fort Worth Stockyards. Experience over twenty-seven restaurants, bars, and retail shops, and stay for the twice-daily cattle drive.