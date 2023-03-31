With thousands of places to choose from, we know how difficult it can be to decide. Each year, the Weekly provides our readers with one of the most comprehensive guides in North Texas. Zest informs the community about all the best bars & grills, farmers’ markets, food & grocery options, liquor brands, and restaurants, all in one fell swoop.

This piece can be kept as a reference throughout the year for where to dine, imbibe, and hunt for foodie finds. And once you wear out your print copy — we know that they will — never fear. Zest Magazine lives on FWWeekly.com in our magazine drop-down all year round enabling you to re-discover Zest in the coming seasons too.

Meanwhile, here is a handy directory of the eats and drinks businesses that participated in Zest 2023, alphabetized for your reviewing pleasure. Visit these places soon, and tell them who sent you! 😉

The Zest List: Eats & Drinks

3rd Street Market

425 W 3rd St, Fort Worth

3rdStreet.Market | 817-738-9215

Enjoy some of the best eats and drinks in town, featuring fresh sourdough bread, sandwiches, soups, pastries, charcuterie, and wine. As part of Sundance Square’s initiative to emphasize unique and local restaurants, this is a “must-visit” place.

Acadia Parish

7709 Camp Bowie W Blvd, Fort Worth

FB @ LouisianaCrawfishInTexas | 318-433-0650

Fort Worth’s newest place for authentic Cajun food, with live entertainment every Friday and Saturday.

Big Kat Burgers

200 Bryan Av, Fort Worth

BigKatBurgers.com | 903-363-5723

Big Kat Burgers started as a food truck serving the North Texas area. The burgers are made fresh by hand and are 100% all-beef. The sides are fresh — never frozen — and are made to order. Visit them soon at their permanent location in Fort Worth’s South Main Village!

Cafe Modern

3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth

TheModern.org/Café-Modern | 817-738-9215

Enjoy Friday night dinner seating from 5-8:30 on the patio at Cafe Modern. Chef Mora brings his love for creative cuisine together with local flavors to deliver a menu featuring comfort food rooted in global influences.

Cattlemen’s Steak House

2458 N Main St, Fort Worth

CattlemensSteakhouse.com | 817-624-3945

Since 1947 Cattlemen’s Internationally Famous Steak House has been in the business of serving quality cuts of meat and other fine menu items for lunch and dinner with a friendly smile in an authentic western environment. Savor the signature Heart o’ Texas rib-eye, a nicely marbled slab, and watch the cook sear it over an open fire that serves as the dining room’s focal point.

Chicken Salad Chick

Multiple Locations

ChickenSaladChick.com

What started with a simple idea, “Everyone’s idea of a perfect chicken salad is completely different!” blossomed into Chicken Salad Chick. And they took this idea to heart. Not only does its menu boast twelve different chicken salad recipes, it also offers pimento cheeses and egg salads.

Courtside Kitchen

1615 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth

CourtsideKitchenFW.com | 682-255-5751

Courtside Kitchen exists as a second home to its patrons. It’s a place to gather with family, friends, co-workers, etc., enjoy great food and drink, listen to music, and play a little pickleball while being treated with signature customer service from the Courtside Kitchen staff.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen

5733 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth

GiovannisPastaNPizza.com| 817-551-3713

After 20 years as a Stockyards staple, Giovanni’s brought their traditional Italian Homestyle Cooking to Crowley Road off I-20 in South Fort Worth not so long ago. The location may have changed, but the fresh ingredients and family recipes have not. Come see Mamma and Papa Giovanni for an authentic Italian experience. Lunch specials daily start at $7.99.

Hangout Tacos

7355 N Beach St, Fort Worth

HangoutTacos.com | 682-707-2902

Enjoy Authentic Mexican-style tacos and more while sipping a delicious margarita on North Beach.

Japanese Palace

8445 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

JapanesePalace.net | 817-244-0144

For over 47 years, Japanese Palace has been Fort Worth’s most iconic and loved Japanese restaurant. Featuring authentic Japanese teppanyaki cooking tables and a sushi bar, ever-gracious hospitality, and an unforgettable dining experience in front of your eyes. Japanese Palace has been a Fort Worth landmark since 1975.

Kincaid’s Hamburgers

Six Tarrant County Locations

KincaidsHamburgers.com

Kincaid’s has a down-home, laid-back attitude while serving up the best hamburgers you’ll ever eat. Kincaid’s burgers are made from the very best USDA Choice chuck available. Top your burger with bacon or chili, and add a side of fried okra or onion rings. Kincaid’s deviled eggs are world-famous, so don’t leave without throwing a couple of those down the hatch.

Kintaro Ramen

2801 W 7th St, Fort Worth

KintaroRamen.com | 817-887-9013

With award-winning Ramen and Japanese-based cuisine in downtown Fort Worth, their creative takes on Ramen and more are amazingly delicious.

The Lazy Moose

1404 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

TheLazyMooseFW.com | 682-708-3822

The Lazy Moose is a neighborhood bar located in the heart of historic Near Southside. They offer a cozy atmosphere that’s perfect for bringing your friends, grabbing a cocktail, playing some pool, and nibbling on some delicious food. Plus, they have a dog-friendly patio.

Lili’s

1310 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

LilisBistro.com | 817-877-0700

For the last 16 years, Lili’s Bistro on Magnolia has been proudly serving a unique selection of unpretentious, global cuisine in an inviting and relaxed environment. The nightly piano and live music beautifully fills the restaurant while you’re free to dine on their award-winning dishes.

Los Vaqueros

2629 N Main St, Fort Worth

LosVaqueros.com | 817-624-1511

Established in 1983, Los Vaqueros is 40 years strong as the place to go for Brunch, Lunch, and Live Music in Cowtown. It’s also the perfect place to host your next party or banquet.

Lucille’s

4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

LucillesBistro.com | 817-738-4761

Lucile’s is a full-service restaurant and bar serving lunch and dinner seven days a week and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. The menu is centered around “American Food Classics” — popular American dishes made from classic recipes updated with today’s palate. The daily blackboard features fish specials that change daily. The bar features a wide variety of beer and wine, plus popular “classic cocktails” also made from traditional American recipes. Service is brisk, efficient, and friendly. The service, along with the comfortable atmosphere, creates a warm environment without pretense.

Pantry on Magnolia

713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

PantryOnMagnolia.com | 682-224-2381

Just recently opened over the last few months, Panty on Magnolia is one of Fort Worth’s first dumpling houses. They rotate their menu items seasonally but always showcase a unique and one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill

1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

ShawsBurgers.com | 817-927-2118

For the best, most creative burgers in town, Shaw’s is the place. The Near Southside establishment offers half-pound Angus burgers loaded with flavor. Not only does Shaw’s offer specialty burgers and sides, but the restaurant also serves up fresh salads and great sandwiches. While Shaw’s is a family establishment, it also has a full bar with great happy hour specials and two fabulous patios.

Social House

840 Currie St, Fort Worth

SocialhouseFortWorth.com | 817-820-1510

With an award-winning scratch kitchen, Social House is an upscale casual restaurant & bar located in the heart of the entertainment district on Crockett Row. Along with their popular Happy Hour and a magnificent Sunday Brunch, Social House has plenty of unique weekly specials and a beautiful outdoor patio for you and your friends.

Spice

411 W Magnolia, Fort Worth

SpiceDFE.com | 817-984-1800

Offering traditional Thai cuisine in a modern, contemporary setting on Magnolia in the popular Near Southside district.

Taqueria Temo

4900 Broadway Av, Haltom City

TaqueriaTemo.com | 817-655-3744

With two locations in Tarrant County, these folks show you how Barbacoa, Burritos, Tortas, and more are done.

Thai Select

4630 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth

ThaiSelectRestaurant.com.com | 817-731-0455

Thai Select strives for the perfect balance on and off the plate. Innovative creations, local products, and real pure flavors cultivated from traditional Thai spices. “For Thai Select, quality and hospitality come first as they prepare fresh ingredients from local vendors, and we serve authentic Thai cuisine with a variety of selections.”

Tre Mogli

401 S Main St, Fort Worth

TreMogli.com | 817-615-9844

Tre Moglie features a gorgeous 2-story, 7500 sqft, warm and inviting space for a delicious dinner or a special event in our upstairs semi-private dining area. Tre Mogli is an authentic house-made Italian restaurant brought to you by the Trident Restaurant Group. It faces historic Main Street in the South Main Village of the Near Southside and backs up to Trident’s first concept, Wishbone + Flynt.

Tuk Tuk Thai

3431 W 7th St, Fort Worth

TukTukThaiFortWorth.com | 817-332-3339

Tuk Tuk Thai is a family-run independent neighborhood restaurant offering authentic home-cooked Thai meals in a contemporary setting. This eatery is a great place to meet, eat, and socialize for lunch or dinner. Would you rather have your meal elsewhere? Tuk Tuk offers free delivery for orders over $20 or more in limited areas.

Weinberger’s Deli

601 South Main St, Grapevine

WeinbergersDeli.com | 817-416-5577

This Chicago-style deli serves delicious meaty sandwiches and subs, including its most famous creation, the Italian Beef. “We know that you will love any of our sandwiches,” says Dan Weinberger. “We offer a pretty large menu so there should be something that will catch your eye, if not ask for something special. You will love it!”

Wishbone + Flynt

334 Bryan Av, Fort Worth

WishboneAndFlynt.com | 817-332-3339

Wishbone + Flynt serves a seasonal menu of globally-inspired plates alongside craft cocktails with an amazing atmosphere and an eclectic wine list. Join them on inside or on their popular patio for Lunch, Dinner, and their ever-so-popular Weekend Brunch. Reservations are recommended.

Zeke’s Fish & Chips

5920 Curzon Av, Fort Worth

ZekesFishAndChips.com | 817-731-3321

Established in 1971, Zeke’s has been providing “Peace, Love, and Fish & Chips” for 53 years. A great atmosphere, delicious fish and friendly staff.

The Zest List: Boozey Finds & Bites

Billy Bob’s Texas’ Honky Tonk Kitchen

2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth | 817-624-7117

BillyBobsTexas.com/About/Honky-Tonk-Kitchen

Whether you’re headed to a show at Billy Bob’s Texas or not, head there sometime soon and have dinner at the Honky Tonk Kitchen. With their specialties in barbecue and steak, their menu will not disappoint.

Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches

6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

Booziesrg.com | 817-353-2074

Boozie’s Brewery and Restaurant Group presents a remarkable scratch kitchen with mouth-watering food selections crafted by Celebrity Chef David Hollister and a selection of creative and unique beers brewed by multi-award-winning brewmaster Bobby Mullins. “With our variety of menu items that are sure to satisfy all your cravings, house-made brews to quench your thirst, and uniquely crafted cocktails combined with daily drink specials, we strive to be the G.O.A.T!” Live Music on Thursdays coming this April.

Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café

781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield

FatDaddysLive.com | 817-704-7444

Fat Daddy’s is a great place to watch your favorite sports team, get a burger and fries, or dance the night away to live music. Along with great appetizers, burgers, and bar bites, the menu includes a variety of fresh chef-made entrées, sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, tacos, specialty spuds, desserts, and more. The menus for brunch and dinner are available online.

Fort Brewery

2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth

FortBrewery.com | 817-923-8000

Fort Brewery was founded in 2018 with the vision of bringing exceptional craft beer, great food, great wine, and fantastic live entertainment to our community. Fort Brewery is all about bringing people together in a fun, laid-back, and family-friendly environment. Fort Brewery is all about the people, the passion, and the friendship that make our city great!

Fred’s Texas Cafe

2730 Western Center

7101 Camp Bowie West

FredsTexasCafe.com | 817-332-0083

Fred’s Texas Cafe now serves up juicy burgers, chicken fried steak, and cold-ass beer at two Fort Worth locations. Come by for their daily specials, Mexican dishes, and local live music.

Pouring Glory

1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth

PouringGlory.com | 682-707-5441

Pouring Glory has been a great destination for eats, beers and good company. They have an award-winning tap wall and delightful food. Combining all of that with their weekly live music, Service Industry Mondays, Dog Park Sundays, and other fun events makes this local eatery into your new hangout.

Rogers Roundhouse

1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth

RogersRoundhouse.com | 817-367-9348

Rogers Roundhouse is designed to be an extension of your own backyard; the dog-friendly patio features TVs, picnic tables (great for large groups!), and live music. Their casual yet wildly flavorful food menu puts a spin on classic Texas favorites and Mexican staples, including a Burger-of-the-Week special. For dessert, there are ice cream sandwiches from Curly’s Frozen Custard – a long-time Fort Worth favorite. All are welcome.

Yucatan Taco Stand

909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

TheYucatanGrill.com | 682-385-9395

Yucatan Tequila Bar & Grill is an authentic Mexican restaurant with over 100 tequilas stocked in their full bar. Also, check out their award-winning quesadillas, nachos, and margaritas!

The Zest List: Shopping & Foodie Finds

Boulevard Brew

5406 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks

BlvdBrew.com | 682-250-2544

Coffee, pastries and adult beverages, oh my! This cafe, pastry shop, and bar/restaurant is the complete dining experience.

Central Market

4651 W Fwy, Fort Worth | 817-989-4700

1425 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake | 817-310-5600

CentralMarket.com

Besides aisles and miles of the most exciting produce and packaged foods from around the world (including lots of local and organic products), Central Market has a full-service café, often features live music, and has one of the best cheese departments in the country –– along with a staggering buffet of chef-prepared food to go. Visit the Central Market website to sign up and receive discount offers and information on classes and to-go orders.

Cowtown Farmers Market

8901 Clifford St, White Settlement

CowtownMarket.com

Cowtown Farmers Market is Tarrant County’s only producer-only farmers market. They are open all year-round and provide only locally grown, produced and raised goods. SNAP EBT, FMNP WIC Vouchers, cash and cards are accepted. Vendors like Divine Kitchen and Branson Wagyu Beef offer everything from bread, cheese, cookies, cakes, cut flowers, fried pies, jellies, and pickles, to meats, including grass-fed beef, buffalo, pork, free-range chickens, and eggs. There’s even dog food and treats for Fido! Cowtown FM is open every Saturday from 8am-12pm and on Wednesdays from 8am-12pm during peak season. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to see if we’re closing for severe weather or a major holiday.

The Crockett Row

2900 Block of Crockett St

University Dr & W 7th St CrockettRow.com | 817-784-7000

Crockett Row is a vibrant destination to eat, drink, shop, and explore the heart of the Cultural District in Fort Worth. Encompassing five walkable blocks of gourmet and fast-casual restaurants and bars, CR has many places to shop, salons and spas, and a movie theater. There is also free parking available.

Lola’s Local Farmers Market

2735 W 5th St, Fort Worth

Second Sundays | 11am-4pm

( @LolasLocalFarmersMarket )

Along with its monthly Rock N Roll Rummage Sale, Lola’s Trailer Park (817-759-9100) also hosts a local farmers market. On the second Sunday of each month, purchase locally grown/produced food and fresh fruits and vegetables from more than 30 vendors and food trucks while enjoying live music. This family-/pet-friendly event is free to attend.

Mule Alley

122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth,

817-625-9715 FortWorthStockyards.com/Mule-Alley

Just a few years ago, Mule Alley took the legendary Horse and Mule Barns along E. Exchange Avenue and created a beautifully restored destination within the Fort Worth Stockyards. Experience over twenty-seven restaurants, bars, and retail shops, and stay for the twice-daily cattle drive.