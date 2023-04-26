While bandwagoners aren’t good for any team, they do make the concessioners pretty happy. As the Texas Rangers continue plowing through the competition, now’s as good a time as any to hit Globe Life Field and, while basking in that crisp 72-degree air, enjoy the ballpark food.

For the Rangers’ pre-Opening Day media event focused on the fare, I was able to be a food critic for a day. I was not disappointed. Here are some of the highlights.

The media event was hosted by the Rangers’ food service and retail partner, Delaware North.

“We are continuously evaluating our operations and customer insights to understand how we can add even more variety — including with local partners — and bring new levels of convenience for fans at Globe Life Field,” said Casey Rapp, Delaware North’s general manager at the ballpark. “There is a lot to be excited about the upcoming Rangers season.”

In addition, the convenience-oriented food service outlet Express Grill (near Sections 108 and 124) is now open at Globe Life Field, offering popular ballpark foods like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, nachos, and corny dogs along with an assortment of beverages.

Returning this year is Arlington Eats, which debuted last year and is located near Section 101. It features Arlington-based restaurants Ell B’s Restaurant, Prince Lebanese Grill, and Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, along with newcomers The Tin Cup and Cartel Taco Bar, on a rotating basis.

Hurtado Barbecue, which was part of Arlington Eats last year, is now the official barbecue partner of Globe Life Field with a standalone location at Section 141.

Also, convenience giant 7-Eleven will serve a variety of Slurpees near Sections 101 and 205 along with its Big Bite Pizza at Sections 133 and 214.

The media event was definitely a tasty experience, and this stand-in food critic gives the new menu high marks. Do yourself and family a favor and treat them to some great and innovative delicacies at Globe Life Field this year. As they say, it always tastes better at the ballpark.