Photo by Ozzie Garza

While bandwagoners aren’t good for any team, they do make the concessioners pretty happy. As the Texas Rangers continue plowing through the competition, now’s as good a time as any to hit Globe Life Field and, while basking in that crisp 72-degree air, enjoy the ballpark food.

For the Rangers’ pre-Opening Day media event focused on the fare, I was able to be a food critic for a day. I was not disappointed. Here are some of the highlights.

The media event was hosted by the Rangers’ food service and retail partner, Delaware North.

Yucatan Nachos (300 × 250 px) (2)

“We are continuously evaluating our operations and customer insights to understand how we can add even more variety — including with local partners — and bring new levels of convenience for fans at Globe Life Field,” said Casey Rapp, Delaware North’s general manager at the ballpark. “There is a lot to be excited about the upcoming Rangers season.”

In addition, the convenience-oriented food service outlet Express Grill (near Sections 108 and 124) is now open at Globe Life Field, offering popular ballpark foods like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, nachos, and corny dogs along with an assortment of beverages.

Returning this year is Arlington Eats, which debuted last year and is located near Section 101. It features Arlington-based restaurants Ell B’s Restaurant, Prince Lebanese Grill, and Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, along with newcomers The Tin Cup and Cartel Taco Bar, on a rotating basis.

Hurtado Barbecue, which was part of Arlington Eats last year, is now the official barbecue partner of Globe Life Field with a standalone location at Section 141.

Also, convenience giant 7-Eleven will serve a variety of Slurpees near Sections 101 and 205 along with its Big Bite Pizza at Sections 133 and 214.

The media event was definitely a tasty experience, and this stand-in food critic gives the new menu high marks. Do yourself and family a favor and treat them to some great and innovative delicacies at Globe Life Field this year. As they say, it always tastes better at the ballpark.

Fresh, sweet corn on the cob split into finger lickin’ “ribs” tossed with spicy lime crema and coated with Cotija cheese and tajin spice, the corn ribs can be purchased in Sections 3, 11, and 230 for $9.99.
Photo by Ozzie Garza
The PLT is a vegan twist on a classic sandwich with a balsamic-glazed grilled portobello topped with bibb lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on fresh baked vegan bread with vegan mayo. Available at Section 101 for $14.99.
Photo by Ozzie Garza
For the Pizza Dawwg, a Texas Chili Company All-Angus Beef hot dog is topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni and then baked to bubbly golden perfection. It can be purchased at Sections 3, 133, and 214 for $11.99.
Photo by Ozzie Garza
A pillowy soft Bavaria-style sourdough pretzel dipped in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese and then coated in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pretzel is available at Sections 3, 12, 121, 208, and 233 for $8.99.
Photo by Ozzie Garza
Generous pieces of house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket hand-rolled between layers of buttery croissant dough and baked until golden, the brisket croissant is topped with a Sweet Baby Ray’s donut-style glaze and is available at Sections 3, 123, and 230 for $9.99.
Photo by Ozzie Garza
A new take on the iconic 2-foot-long hot dog, The Boomstick Burger features a 2-foot Nolan Ryan Beef patty topped with Texas Chili Company Chili, Rico’s nacho cheese and jalapenos, and crisp onion rings, much like the original Boomstick, and it’s served on a fresh-baked brioche bun. It can feed up to four and is available at Section 132 for $34.99.
Photo by Ozzie Garza

