In celebration of Juneteenth, National Caribbean American Heritage Month, and all things that make our community delicious in general, here are some great upcoming events to check out.

1.) Kick off the weekend at the annual Juneteenth Cookout & Celebration on Friday at 6:30pm at Dalworth Recreation Center (2012 Spikes St, Grand Prairie, 972-237-4760). Then on Saturday at 9am, the Juneteenth Parade will begin in front of the City Hall Liberty Bell (300 W Main St) and wind its way to Tyre Park (2327 Tyre St). Once the parade ends at the park, free food and entertainment will be available to conclude the celebration. There is no cost to attend.

2.) On Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, Soma Winery (201 S Main St, Fort Worth 682-703-1515) invites you to celebrate local Black artists with a Juneteenth Vendor Fair in its pup-friendly space where the wine flows. There is no cost to attend.

3.) If a party is more what you had in mind, the Juneteenth Boat Party: Brunch Edition is for you. Head to Hidden Cove Marina (20400 Hackberry Creek Pk, Frisco) 1pm-4pm Sat for an “all-red affair” (think: red swimsuits). Tickets are $65-85 on Eventbrite and include entertainment by DJ Tone Def, complimentary drink mixers (BYOB), and food. Don’t miss the boat! Be at the dock at 12:30pm.

4.) Another Saturday option is happening at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-893-4000). The Dallas Cowboys Juneteenth Celebration includes live entertainment, lawn games, and shopping opportunities with local Black-owned businesses like Miss J’s Cupcakes (@MissJsCupcakes) from 4pm to 8pm. Admission is free, as is parking in Lot 10.

5.) Head to the Big D on Sunday from 11am to 5pm for the Juneteenth Soul Food Festival at Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery St, Dallas, 214-457-6789). While this event is free, you must reserve a ticket on Eventbrite.com and bring some spending money to partake in the food offerings.

6.) All area pitmasters are invited to participate in the Freedom First BBQ Cookoff on Fri, June 30, at The Shack (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth). Event chair Chef Randy White says Juneteenth has always been synonymous with barbecue. “With the new freedom gained to choose what they eat, participants from then to now share in the spirit and aromas of great food cooked in the open outdoors.” The contest categories are brisket, chicken, and ribs, with prize payouts ranging from $100 to $300 for fifth to first place. Entry fee is $150 for one to three meats. For details on tray pickup and turn-in times or to register, visit JuneteenthFTW.com/BBQCookoff.

7.) From 1pm to 9pm on Sat, Jul 1, Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-698-0700) is also home to the Taste of Juneteenth Food Festival. This free event will showcase Afro-Culture cuisines, including Caribbean, Latin, and American soul food through art activations, cooking demonstrations, and live music. To partake in food sampling, you’ll need a Food Passport. For $60, you can access various vendors serving everything from classic comfort fare to exotic delicacies. For more information, visit JuneteenthFTW.com/TasteofJuneteenth.

8.) And, finally, I would like to wish a Happy Caribbean American Heritage Month to neighbor businesses Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine (1020 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-795-2600) and One Love Lounge (2315 S Cooper St, Arlington, 682-323-4950). For an authentic taste of the Caribbean, visit one of these small business owners soon.