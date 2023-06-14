While the Emancipation Proclamation was made in April 1865, the enslaved people of Texas didn’t get the news until June, and Black Texans have celebrated the occasion on June 19 ever since. Thanks to the efforts of our own Dr. Opal Lee, Juneteenth is now a national holiday. Beyond this Monday, events are popping up all over North Texas. Here are a few.

Thursday, June 15, 2023

The newly established National Juneteenth Museum, slated to open in 2025 in Fort Worth, presents its inaugural Uniting Voices Speaker Series at 7pm at the I.M. Terrell Academy (1411 I. M. Terrell Cir, Fort Worth, 817-815-2100). Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson will speak, and author Leah Frazier will moderate. Tickets are $25-100 at bit.ly/UnitingVoices.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

The annual Soul of Sycamore Juneteenth Music & Art Festival is from noon to 8pm at Sycamore Park (2525 Sycamore Dr, Fort Worth, 817-253-2216). A Parade of Freedom starts at noon, followed by a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, art exhibits, gaming competitions, and a kids’ zone. The free festival also includes a Community Car Show this year. At 1pm, more than 40 vehicles will compete for trophies. Vehicle registration is $25 at SoulofSycamore.com. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

From 4pm to 10pm, head to Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram, Arlington, 817-543-4308) for the Arlington Juneteenth Celebration. This free public event will feature R&B/jazz artist Ron Artis II, and local food trucks and arts/crafts vendors will be on-site with items available for purchase. You are invited to bring a blanket, lawn chairs, snacks, and drinks. (No glass containers, please.) For more information, visit ArlingtonJuneteenthCelebration.com.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

At 2pm, Texas Wesleyan University (3165 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-531-4444) hosts the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee. This free event will feature African dancers, a bounce house, a fashion show, and local food/market vendors, plus a live art auction. Now thru Sunday, preview the featured pieces of the Second Annual Juneteenth Art Auction via BeMoreinLife.net. The art we’ve featured here, as well as works by various artists, will be available for purchase.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

From 3pm to 6pm, head back to Sycamore Park (2525 Sycamore Dr, Fort Worth, 817-253-2216) for the Soul of Sycamore Father’s Day Celebration: Praise & Worship in the Park. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Presented by JimAustinOnline.com, the National Juneteenth Heritage Festival runs now thru Sat, Jul 1, featuring two Juneteenth R&B Unplugged events at The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-923-9305). Paul Cannon performs on Sat, Jun 24, and then Chain Reaction hits the stage on Sat, Jul 1. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP seating at PaulCannonUnplugged.Eventbrite.com and ChainReactionUnplugged.Eventbrite.com.

Thursday, June 15, 2023

As another part of the National Juneteenth Heritage Festival, see A Tribute to Selena featuring Natalie Rodriguez at 8pm at The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-923-9305). Hear Natalie’s take on “Biddy Biddy Bom Bom,” “I Could Fall in Love,” and many other Tejano hits. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP at NatalieTributetoSelena.Eventbrite.com.