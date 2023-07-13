Thursday, July 13

The theme of this month’s Second Thursday at the Carter is Conservation & Composition. At 5pm, join the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) for an evening of cocktails, conversations, and live music. Pick up your complimentary drink in the atrium and head to The Lounge to create your own work inspired by Arthur Dove’s miniature watercolor paintings 5pm-8pm. You can also talk to professionals in the art world stationed throughout the museum 6pm-7:30pm. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday, July 14

Running noon-5pm Thu-Sun thru Sun, Jul 30, at Fritz Park (1420 S Britain Rd, Irving, 972-721-2501), the pop-up experience Animal Connection offers a fully interactive petting zoo, where children can pet, brush, and feed the animals, plus a play zone, Lemur Land, and a spot where kids can watch baby chicks hatch. Bring a sack lunch for the picnic area. Admission is $5 per person or free for kids 2 and under. Feed cups are $1.

Saturday, July 15

At 8pm, Va Va Voom Cabaret presents Dangerous Women: An Evening of Vintage Burlesque Theatre, featuring dance, magic, and song at Arts 5th Avenue (1629 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500). Tickets are $20 at ArtsFifthAvenue.org. You must be 18 years old and older to attend.

Sunday, July 16

The Texas Haunters team, specializing in horror conventions, is bringing Halloween in July to the Mesquite Convention Center (1700 Rodeo Dr, Mesquite, 972-329-3100). This family-friendly event boasting more than 50,000 square feet of classes, cosplay, demonstrations, and vendors will be open 10am-11:30pm Fri, 7:30am-11:30pm Sat, and 9am-9:30pm today. Ticket prices range from $10 to $110 for adults and $6 to $10 for kids 12 and younger at TexasHauntersConvention.com.

Monday, July 17

As you may or may not know, HopFusion Ale Works (200 E Broadway Av, Fort Worth, 682-841-1721) blasts metal music noon-11pm Mondays. Those who own the Hop’s limited-edition, matte-black, brushed, stainless steel 16-oz cup can bring it in on any #MetalMonday and have it refilled all day at happy hour prices. It ain’t a crime to be good to yourself!

Tuesday, July 18

Every month, Rooftop Cinema Club atop the Renaissance Worthington Hotel (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000 does a people’s choice poll, and the winning film is screened at the discount price of $10 per person. This month, it’s a Creature Feature theme. Humans, inhumans, and all things crawly and fangy are encouraged to vote on popular frights like Godzilla vs. Kong, Jaws, Nope, Tremors, and more. Voting closes today, and the winning flick will be announced on Wednesday and screened on the evening of Tue, Aug 1. Vote now at bit.ly/3XKuJDU.

Wednesday, July 19

Head to the Swedish restaurant at IKEA (1000 IKEA Pl, Grand Prairie, 888-888-4532) from 5pm to 8pm for Family Fun Night. Play games and enjoy giveaways. IKEA members will also receive two complimentary kids’ meals by purchasing an adult entrée.