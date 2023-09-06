1.) At 6pm on Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays thru Sat, Nov 11, Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, TasteProject.org) will present Chef’s Table, a private dinner party for 10. For $1,500, you and your guests can enjoy a multi-course meal by Chef Jeff, Chef Danielle, and the Taste sous chef apprentices while they gain another enriching culinary experience. Reserve your date on Eventbrite.com.

2.) From 5pm to 7pm every Friday in September, the Kimbell Cafe (Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Khan Bldg, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) is the place to be. Happy Hours at Kimbell Cafe will feature musicians from the Allegro Guitar Society. These events are free to attend. Beer, wine, and light snacks will be available for purchase, and Kimbell members receive a 10% discount.

3.) It’s time for Lola’s Community Market this Sunday. Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, 817-759-9100) hosts vendors 11am-4pm on the second Sunday of each month. Purchase locally grown/produced food, fresh fruits, and vegetables from more than 30 vendors and food trucks while enjoying live music. This family-/pet-friendly event is free to attend.

4.) Do you know what else is happening on Sunday? The ballot for the readers’ choice portion of our Best Of 2023 voting ends at midnight. If you have opinions about the best bar, barbecue, and a host of other categories, now is the time to make your voice heard. Please complete a ballot at FWWeekly.com. Just look for the pink banners.

5.) Bodega W 7th (2921 Morton St, Fort Worth, 682-250-6399) invites you to show off your karaoke skills while they show off their drink menu every Monday and Wednesday 9am-midnight. Shot specials on Magic Mic Mondays include $5 Altos Blanco Tequila, Mexican candies, and white teas. On Whiskey Wednesdays, enjoy $8 Old Fashioneds, $7 Pendleton whiskeys, and $5 green teas.

6.) On Tuesday, head to Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth) for Harry Potter Trivia Night. Cover is free, as is parking in the lot off 5th Street. (Look for the windmill.) Individuals and teams can register at 6:30pm. The first-place winner will receive a $100 Birdie’s gift card. Enjoy 50% off wings and 25% off all beer pitches throughout the event.

7.) The fifth annual GreenMan Holistic Fair is 11am-6pm Sat-Sun, Sep 23-24, at Sneaky Pete’s (2 Eagle Point Rd, Lewisville, 972-434-2500). Enjoy great food and drink specials while checking out holistic and pagan vendors. Events, classes, and the performance schedule will be announced closer to the event date. Keep an eye on Facebook.com/TheGreenManStudios for updates. There is no cost to attend.

8.) On Sat, Oct 7, head to Burleson for the Second Annual BTX Brewfest at Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza (141 W Renfro St, @BTXBrewfest). Start time for general admission is 3pm while VIP guests can arrive at 2. Founded by a group of ladies who dreamed of starting a beer/food/music festival in their hometown, this event will feature beer from 30 breweries, culinary delights from six food trucks, and live music by Josh Weathers with the Dick Beldings, Poo Live Crew, and the Seven 6 Band. Tickets start at $20 at BTXBrewfest.com. For $5 off, use code FWW5 at checkout.