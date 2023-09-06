Twice a year, the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association ( FWADA ) invites you to take in the visual arts and our community’s unique cultural richness during Gallery Night in Fort Worth. Take a stroll through participating galleries, museums, retail businesses, and area restaurants to enjoy the many artists featured during this community event this Saturday. Most participants are open from noon to nine.

But where to begin? When you go to FWADA.com , you can click on Members and then click through to each venue’s website to find out what’s happening, well, everywhere. Plus, don’t forget there are also events hosted by Friends of FWADA all around town.

For example, Preservation is the Art of the City is happening at the the Woman’s Club (1316 Pennsylvania Av, Fort Worth) presented by Historic Fort Worth ( bit.ly/HFWPA23 ) starting with an Awards Party with artists Thu at 5:30pm honoring Randi and Mark Thistlethwaite; ticktets are $175 per person. The art show/sale on 5pm-9pm Sat and 10am-4pm Mon-Fri is free to attend.

If this is your first (or fifteenth) time to enjoy Gallery Night, a good place to start might be attending a Pop Up. Art Tooth, Bumble Bee Yoga Community, Fort Worth Art Collective, and Kendall Davis Clay all have interesting options.

Other great resources for Fall Gallery Night include the center spread of this week’s issue of the Weekly and the comprehensive FWADA // Fall Gallery Night Guide at FWWeekly.com in the Special Sections drop-down under Fall Features.

Gallery Night is FREE and open to the public.