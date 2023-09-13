The Plum Boys played their first show last winter at Lola’s when the venue was near the Foundry District. The occasion was the release of the band’s debut album, She. Good turnout, blazing set.

Now, with more material on the way, the band is returning to Lola’s, which now sits by TCU, headlining a bill Friday night that also includes Averi Burk, Morningbuzz, Summer Rental, and Crying in the Car.

Last winter at Lola’s, said frontman Fabian Aguilar, who’s 19, was “our first real show, in front of our high-school friends and family. Being up there felt normal and comfortable for me, and I knew after that concert I wanted to do this for the rest of my life.”

The Plum Boys are currently the most streamed artist on Amplify 817, the local music archive created by the Fort Worth Library.

“It’s been really incredible,” said multi-instrumentalist Caleb Jackson, also 19, who co-founded the group in 2020 with Aguilar.

The two met while singing in the Texas Boys Choir and bonded over their love of music. The duo added drummer Kason Butler, bassist/guitarist Dave Cave, and guitarist Connor Powell not long after She came out and after former members decamped for college.

For She, Aguilar and Jackson worked with Chris Howell (Claire Morales, Henry The Archer, Bullet Machine,) at Cafe Solo Studios in Denton. The two also did some recording at the Westside studio TRND.

“Recording has been surreal and really challenging,” Jackson said. “We’ve been learning a lot.”

Aguilar said they started “with GarageBand and iPhones, and after the two years, you learn to appreciate what we’ve done with all the ideas we came up with.”

The Plum Boys have all sorts of long- and short-term goals, though none of them involve world domination — yet.

“The boys,” said manager Carlos Aguilar, “are enjoying the process of being a young indie-pop band and building a solid fanbase and music foundation.”