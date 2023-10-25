Hey. Me again. I know we just did Halloween for our last Night & Day, but there is a shit-ton of things to do this week, and 99% of them (an exact number) are spooky as all get out. During our voting phase for Best Of 2023, we were told that creepy people needed representation, too. We can now safely say #MissionAccomplished. Wouldn’t you agree?

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The 30-minute comedy/horror pilot Ghost Trippers screens at 7pm as part of the Fort Worth Film Club at Stage West Theatre (821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378). This parody of popular ghost-hunting shows was filmed in Hillsboro at the same motel Wes Anderson used in Bottle Rocket, and the majority of the cast and crew are from North Texas. Film club memberships start at $5 at Patreon.com/FortWorthFilmClub.

Thursday, October 26, 2023

At 8pm, Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-870-9100) hosts its annual Roaring ’20s Halloween Party featuring the swing band Black Powder Vipers and old-school drinks. There is a costume contest, so wear your flashiest zoot suit and best flapper dresses. Bar seat tickets are $15, and tables are $60 at ScatJazzLounge.com.

Friday, October 27, 2023

It ain’t a crime to be good to yourself. Go ahead and fork over the money for some KISS tickets. The legendary cock-rockers will perform at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery S, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) at 7:30pm just in time for Halloween weekend. Tickets have been on sale for a while, but the show isn’t sold out yet, so you can still find some decent seats at Ticketmaster.com starting at the $115 level. Shouting it out loud, y’all.

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Many bars are hosting Halloween parties tonight. Read all about that in this week’s Big Ticket. Before (or after) you put on your Big Tex costume, head to the Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) for its annual State Fair event and enjoy a food menu chock full of fried goodness. Howdy, folks, indeed!

Sunday, October 29, 2023

From Friday to Sunday, head to Ennis for Autumn Daze. With a theme of Season of Harvest, this 21st annual event will feature cornhusk tepees and a hay maze, plus its usual pumpkin-oriented attractions like carvings by professionals, a giant pumpkin house, and a pumpkin walk. Award-winning pumpkin carver Greg Butauski and his team will create art from thousands of pounds of pumpkins. While there are plenty of kids’ activities, adults can compete for a cash prize of $1,000 in a cornhole tournament, enjoy food and beer available for purchase, and shop from on-site vendors. There is live music every evening, including Le Freak at 8pm Fri, Josh Weathers at 8pm Sat, and David Lee Garza y los Musicales at 4pm Sun. Gates open at 4pm Fri, 10am Sat, and 11am Sun, and admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting Ennis Main Street, a nonprofit providing cultural programming in Historic Downtown Ennis. For more information, check out VisitEnnisTexas.com.

Monday, October 30, 2023

Are you feeling adventurous? See a German silent film scored by an Austin band in a historic theater in Oak Cliff. At 8pm, Nosferatu (1922) takes over Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-948-1546) along with The Invincible Czars, a self-described “artsy rock collective specializing in original silent film soundtracks.” The band will perform pieces from Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances — composed around the same time the movie was made — as an homage to Count Orlock’s homeland. Tickets are $20 on Prekindle, but a VIP option for $39 includes a front-row seat and a screenprinted show poster.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Leave the (oogie) boogie chillen at home tonight while you enter a real time warp. Though it won Best Kids’ Activity in Best Of 2023, Meow Wolf Grapevine: The Real Unreal hosts the Cosmic Howl Adultiverse Takeover from 6pm to 10pm for adults only. There’ll be a cash bar and tickets are $40 per person, but if you need to know more than that, visit Meow.WF/The-Cosmic-Howl.