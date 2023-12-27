Promotional Feature

Celebrate the new year with Cowtown Countdown to 2024, a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks that is open to the public this Sunday, December 31, from 6pm to 1am. Food and drinks will be available at several beverage bars and food trucks. Please bring cash, as all purchases will be cashless.

Along with a spectacular fireworks show, the area’s largest countdown celebration will also feature live music and other entertainment. Street performances will include aerialists, jugglers, mimes, stilt walkers, and a western trick roper.

Live music performances will run throughout the night with some of North Texas’most exciting and energy-infused bands. Local Latin/Cumbia fusion band Quimikoz plays from 6pm to 8:45pm, followed by Ice House at 9:15pm. DJ Danny West will spin tunes during band breaks and from 11:15pm to 1am.

Given all of the above, there will be lots of picture-taking, and “photo opps” will be all around. As a tip-of-the-hat to the new year, Sundance Square will unveil a photo-selfie cowboy hat station that you won’t want to miss.

As last year’s celebration was attended by more than 15,000 people, you are encouraged to arrive well in advance of the midnight countdown. Weekend parking in downtown Fort Worth includes both paid and free parking options, including the Sundance Square Garage #3 at 345 West 3rd Street, where you can park for free until 3am Monday morning. For more info, visit DFWI.org/Get-Around/Parking.