Thursday, December 28

Nonprofits the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas, the Spay Neuter Network, and the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection have teamed up with the Humane Society of North Texas for a free spay/neuter-a-thon for pitbull/pitbull mix-breed dogs. With the support of Wings of Rescue and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, they will have altered 500 pitties for free by the tail end (hehe) of Operation Pit Stop. Appointments are available daily thru Sunday. Need an extra incentive? Once your pup’s procedure is done, you’ll be entered into a $1,000 cash prize drawing. Visit HSNT.org/OperationPitStop for a list of participating clinics and to schedule your appointment.

Friday, December 29

Has all the Iron Claw hype made you nostalgic for wrestling? I have the cure. DFW All-Pro Wrestling Academy (@DFWAllProWresting, 817-706-5270) is bringing a professional event to Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) at 7:30pm. DFW’s All-Pro and Lions Pride students will battle in Dojo Wars VI, a school-versus-school tournament. The winner will then challenge reigning champ Exodus Prime for the belt. Tickets start at $15 at ProWrestlingDallas.com.

Saturday, December 30

Grand Prairie is situated right smack between Fort Worth and Dallas, and like many area municipalities, they have a light show to check out this season. For a unique way to enjoy the final weekend of this year’s Grand Prairie Lights, consider a Christmas Light Cruise onboard The Wave at Lynn Creek Marina (5700 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Joe Pool Lake, 817-640-4200) departing at 6pm or 7pm Fri-Sat. Tickets are $25 per person at LynnCreekMarina.com and include cookies, hot chocolate, and life jackets.

Sunday, December 31

This week and last in Crosstown Sounds, we wrote about some local New Year’s Eve music gigs, but let’s not forget about the laughs. Hyena’s Comedy Night Club has three great options. The location in Fort Worth (425 Commerce St, 817-877-523) features Joe Machi in the main room and Alex Reymundo in the red room, both at 7pm, and the Dallas location (5321 East Mockingbird Ln, 214-823-5233) has a special performance by Samuel J. Comroe at 8pm. Tickets to both locations include a Champagne toast at midnight and party favors starting at $45, $27, and $20, respectively, at Prekindle.com.

Monday, January 1

Tandy Hills Nature Area (3325 View St, Fort Worth, 817-731-2787), a 210-acre indigenous remnant prairie obtained by the City of Fort Worth in 1960, was designated a preserve in 1987, and some 20 years later, that didn’t stop concerns over potential fracking, so to draw attention to the problem in 2009, the neighborhood group Friends of Tandy Hills hosted a community hiking day that became an annual tradition. If you’ve vowed to get in more steps this year, the 15th Annual Manly Men & Wild Women New Year’s Day Hike at 10am would be a great place to start. Humans of all ages — and dogs on leashes — can attend for free. The meetup point is just north of the playground off the main trail, and the walkabout follows the park perimeter. In other words, take a hike!

Tuesday, January 2

If you missed the very Lone Star State-centric Mumentous when it was in Arlington back in 2019, head west and see it in Weatherford at the Doss Heritage & Culture Center (1400 Texas Dr, 817-599-6168) 10am-5pm Tue-Sat thru Sat, Jan 23. This traveling art exhibit sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission and the Texas Heritage Trails Program showcases the homecoming queens, moms with glue guns, and the super-sized mums of the traditional high school football season that we love here in Texas. Admission is free, but guided tours are available for $5 per person.

Wednesday, January 3

On select Wednesdays at 2pm thru the end of January, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) hosts My Favorite Films, a series curated by Modern auditorium manager Tina Gorski, a lifelong cinephile. “The films in this series may hold special memories for you. No matter how many times you see them, they continue to draw you in one more time.” Today’s gem is All That Jazz (1979). In the Bob Fosse musical, Roy Scheider gives the performance of his career as Joe Gideon, whose exhausting schedule of working on a Broadway production by day and editing his latest movie by night, all while following a steady diet of sex, drugs, and booze, is slowly killing him. Tickets are $5 at the museum admission desk (free for Modern members) or at TheModern.org.