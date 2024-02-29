Thursday, February 29, 2024

Tonight is the final show at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890). Prog-rockers The Grae will headline in celebration of the release of their latest single, “Cautionary Tale,” with Arenda Light opening. Doors are at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are $15 at TixR.com.

Friday, March 1, 2024

For this year’s annual Pops Concert, Christ Chapel Bible Church (3701 Birchman Av, Fort Worth, 817-731-4329) invites you to enjoy Songs from the Sea, in which the church orchestra takes you on a “musical voyage with renditions of family-favorite songs from the silver screen” at 7pm. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

British conductor Dame Jane Glover, a baroque specialist, was just appointed the latest Principal Guest Conductor for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. She has conducted orchestras worldwide and is known for adding creative elements to the works of Mozart, Handel, and Britten. While her appointment doesn’t begin until August 2025, she is with us this week to conduct Carlos Simon’s AMEN!, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Oboe Concerto, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 at 7:30pm Fri-Sat and 2pm Sun at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). Tickets start at $26 at FWSymphony.org.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Are you ready to go back … to the future?! At 5pm, McFly’s Pub (6104 LTJG Barnett Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-8272) hosts a meet-and-greet with Claudia Wells, who played Jennifer Parker in the 1985 hit sci-fi/comedy Back to the Future. As this is around dinnertime, the bar will serve gumbo and bread pudding. There is no cost to attend.

Monday, March 4, 2024

Twenty-one life-size sculptures by the late Seward Johnson will be displayed at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) Friday thru Sun, Sep 1. Johnson’s bronze statues are castings of real people doing everyday things. The pieces are strategically placed throughout the park to blend into the surrounding landscape. Viewing of this exhibit is included with a $12 general admission ticket at FWBG.org. Also, several of Johnson’s works can be seen outside Lincoln Square’s shopping area (1500 N Collins St, Arlington, 682-999-3314). Start near the TGI Fridays building at N Collins St and Copeland Rd. That’s where “Creating” sits.

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Fort Worth Public Library hosts a free concert at its East Regional Branch (6301 Bridge St, 817-392-5550) at 7pm, featuring South Korean pianist Seokyoung Hong, who won the Bernice Gressman Meyerson first prize at the 2023 Cliburn Juniors. He hopes that you find “happiness, relief, and even nostalgia” while you listen to him play. For more information about Hong and his fellow junior competitors, visit Cliburn.org/2023-Junior-Competition.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Dame Jane Glover isn’t the only one making a debut in Fort Worth. Today, we publish the Weekly Woman, our inaugural women’s issue, in stands starting at 11am. If interested in featuring your business in this (very) special edition, please email Marketing@FWWeekly.com as soon as possible.