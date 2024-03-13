While some people think that seven is a lucky number and others like three, in this column, we’re partial to eight. Just think of this as two four-leaf clovers. Along with a North Texas Top 3 headlined by a big block party in Arlington, a long-standing drinking day in Dallas, and a festival in Lewisville, there are five great picks for Fort Worth, too. These are all alphabetical. We don’t play favorites, although I am obsessed with the Irish nachos at J. Gilligan’s. #JustSayin

North Texas Top 3

ARLINGTON

Along with the 45th annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill (400 E Abram St, 817-274-8561), Downtown Arlington will host various celebrations, including live music and pub crawls starting at 11am Sat. For a complete list of activities, entertainment options, and food and drink specials, visit DowntownArlington.org.

Limited-time food specials include a corned beef hash pizza at Old School Pizza Tavern (603 W Abram St, 682-282-0886), an Irish potato cookie at Insomnia Cookies (200 E Abram St, Ste 100, 682-276-7212), a pickled-ranch grilled cheese sandwich at Sugar Bee Sweets & The Hive (201 N East St, 817-903-8661), and J. Gilligan’s famous Irish nachos, of course.

For drink specials, Ann’s Natural Grocery (101 E Abram St, Ste 140, 817-717-7293) has a free beer tasting at 3pm; Cartel Taco Bar (506 E Division St, Ste 150, 817-200-6364) will serve $7 Irish Car Bombs, $5 Jamos, and $3 domestic beers; Division Brewing (506 E Main St, 682-259-7011) is offering dollar-off pints if you’re wearing green; Hooligan’s Pub (310 E Abram St, Ste 150, 817-274-1232) has $3 shots and Irish drinks; and Kool Keg (207 S East St, 817-461-6949) is doing $5 green beer and frozen margaritas, just to name a few places.

As part of the event, attendees can grab a punch card at any participating business with a purchase. If four or more businesses punch the card, the cardholder can find a Downtown Arlington booth in the area and receive a specialized St. Patrick’s Day pint glass and other goodies.

“We’re eager to have downtown filled with green, gold, and St. Patrick’s Day cheer,” said Maggie Campbell, president and CEO of Downtown Arlington Management Corporation. “It’s our way of bringing the community together, engaging with businesses, and celebrating the holiday.”

DALLAS

If you’re headed to the free annual Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, as much of North Texas will be on Saturday, I have two pieces of advice. Beat the crowds by going at sunrise and make DART your new best friend. You shouldn’t be drinking and driving anyway, so free public transportation is the smart move.

You could also start your day in Lower Greenville at the all-day/all-night party at Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Av, 214-823-8305) 10am Sat. The “bands, beats, beers, and DJs” start at noon. Vintage Pistol, Hive Mind Honey, Chancy, About You, and 57 Sauce will play on the main stage noon-9pm, and on the roof, Sing Kumba & The Mystic Heights, Salamo Music, and Burning Slow perform 12:30pm-5pm. In the parking lot will be continuous DJ music. There’s no cover, but you must be 21 and up to attend.

The entire food menu will be available inside Sundown and on the roof. Only a special hand-held menu featuring pulled pork sliders, Sundown chicken strips, and more will be available for the party in the parking lot. For updates, keep an eye on Facebook.com/SundownatGranada.

At neighboring sister venue Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933), those 14 and up can come to a tribute night with The Tools playing Tool covers and Nine Ish Nails covering NIN. Doors are at 6pm, and the show is at 8pm. Tickets start at $15 on Prekindle.com.

LEWISVILLE

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Texas Independence Day in one event at St. Paddy’s Texas Style in Wayne Ferguson Plaza (150 W Church St, 972-219-3401) noon-7pm Sat. Admission and most activities are free, including carnival-type games, live entertainment, and mini train rides, plus face-painting sessions, food truck eats, and beer will be available for purchase.

Some delicious food options include DonutNV, Fried Ribs Mobile Food Truck, Holy Rollie Pastry Shop, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more. You’ll also be able to shop with many unique vendors selling CBD, gifts, and souvenirs.

Bands playing Irish folk, Celtic rock, Americana, and Texas country, including The 40 Acre Mule, Blaggards, and Kate Watson, are all on the schedule. Artist Santos Lozano will also return and create a chalk-art piece throughout the event.

Top 5 in Fort Worth

1.) As part of the 23rd annual Cowtown Goes Green festivities Saturday, old-timey string band Buttermilk Junction will perform traditional Irish music on the front lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building (131 E Exchange Av) in the Stockyards 2pm-3pm. Along with the usual twice-daily cattle drives, enjoy armadillo races, cow-milking contests, dance-troupe performances, Old West gunfight shows, and other Irish music throughout the Stockyards 10am-8pm, plus a special rodeo at 1:30pm and an Irish-Western parade at 4pm. For the full schedule, visit FortWorthStockyards.com.

2.) Finn MacCool’s Pub (1700 8th Av, 817-923-2121) invites you to “go luck yourself” this weekend. The pub will serve Irish whiskey paired with appetizers on Friday and an Irish brunch and dart tournament on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, there will be Irish food available all day and entertainment by Sammy & The Snakes. There is no cost to attend.

3.) Flying Saucer (111 E 3rd St, 817-336-7470) is kicking off its Spring Live Music Series this weekend with the Yes Ma’am Band 9pm-midnight Fri, Justin Cashion 9pm-midnight Sat, and Caroline Grace 8pm Sun. Drink specials include $5 Peticolas Irish Fire Sales Fri-Sat and $5 Turning Point drafts and Irish cocktails Sun.

4.) McFly’s Pub (6104 LTJG Barnett Rd, 817-744-8272) will celebrate the holiday with a three-day St. Patrick’s Day Festival Fri-Sun that includes green beer, cocktails, and shots. Friday is Leprechaun Party Night with DJ Kreate 10pm-2pm and the Mission Burgers food truck on-site 5pm-11pm. On Saturday, there is a costume contest and live music by an Irish band helmed by local singer-songwriter extraordinaire Jacob Furr (8pm), the Yes Ma’am Band (4pm), and KatsüK (2:30pm), plus the Q&A Kitchens food truck will be there 2pm-10pm. Then, the St. Paddy’s Day Bash on Sunday offers classic rock bingo 5pm-8pm and the So Icy DFW food truck 4pm-9pm. There is no cost to attend.

5.) As part of its St. Patrick’s Day Party starting at 3pm Sun, Rusty Nickel IceHouse (2836 Stanley Av, 817-528-1682) will serve $3 Shiner Light Blonde green beer, $5 green tea shots, and $5 Jameson whiskey. Live music by The Dick Beldings starts at 5pm. El Compadre and Big Dawgs will be on-site for food purchases. There is no cost to attend.