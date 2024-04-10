From his spot in the picket line, John Thomas paused to take in his employer’s large space in his family’s history — and his psyche.

“When I was a small kid,” he said, “my dad worked here, starting in 1976. I remember being a kid and wanting to work here. Now, I don’t even want my kids to come here.”

A member of Teamsters Local 997, Thomas is one of hundreds of employees of Molson Coors fighting to keep their health insurance plan, equalize the pension program, and earn higher wages. The Teamsters’ strike against the brewing giant in South Fort Worth started on February 17, and the strikers say it won’t end until an agreement is reached.

In 2023, Molson Coors achieved six years’ worth of profit growth, and many employees are wondering when any of those monies will trickle down.

Thomas, a shipping clerk and lead administrator on the company’s emergency response team, has been a part of negotiations between the Teamsters and the corporation. The most recent round took place in two separate conference rooms at a nearby hotel. Negotiations stretched over two days. Molson Coors offered the Teamsters a nickel above the initial 99-cent hourly raise over the course of three years.

Thomas said, “They brought nothing to the table. We made them an offer and had to wait over 24 hours. It was disrespectful.”

In an email, Adam Collins, chief communications officer for Molson Coors, said, “We remain committed to reaching a fair agreement and have offered highly competitive wages and benefits off an already strong base.”

Several strikers said they did not feel the wages in their specialties reflected area market standards. Many also pointed to the recent contract that Anheuser-Busch agreed to after negotiations with its 5,000 Teamsters at plants across the country.

“We should get what they did,” said local Teamster Tommy Herr, adding that Molson Coors has “never shown us that level of respect.”

The AB contract includes wage increases of $8 an hour over five years, equal health-care coverage for all employees, and more vacation weeks.

Herr works as an electrician in the brewhouse and walked the picket line last Friday night. The Teamsters take six-hour shifts to ensure people are covering the entrances and exits around the clock. They spend most of that time walking in front of each station, taking breaks to shelter and socialize under tents set with coolers and snacks.

On Sunday morning, Glenn Ashworth walked the loop in front of the northernmost entrance in a flame-orange Molson Coors long-sleeved shirt, leaning on a matching cane with every step. Ashworth does not use a cane at work or at home, he said, but the hours walking outside the brewery aggravate a hip replacement and recent muscle tear. The 64-year-old mechanic will retire next year. A self-described “workaholic,” Ashworth has considered the six-hour shifts on the picket line an introduction to retirement, but he feels eager to get back to his regular job: fixing machines.

“We’re going back in,” he said. “It’s going to be hell when we go back in. I’m sure half of [the pumps] are leaking by now.”

About a third of a mile south down the service road, another worker nearing retirement picketed, carrying a sign reading, “Don’t Drink Molson Coors.” Vincent Hernandez could have already settled into retirement, but the 65-year-old plans to wait until next year, as his 64-year-old wife uses his health insurance plan.

Working “16 hours a day nearly seven days a week” for 33 years allowed him to “get ahead,” he said. Newer employees are not as well compensated and will have to work more years than he has to earn the same benefits, he said. “I want them to have what I had.”