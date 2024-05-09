Urban agriculture and gardening is big in Fort Worth and getting bigger. Learn how the movement is planting the seeds for a healthier community directly during Opal’s Container Gardening class, a free “Locally Grown Farm Experience” at Opal’s Farm ((2500 Lasalle St, Fort Worth, 817-333-8367) 2pm-3:30pm Sat, May 18.

Presented by Texas Health Community Hope, the series features hands-on activities at a variety of local farms around North Texas. Spend an afternoon “on the farm” and learn from urban farmers firsthand, gain growing tips, and discover how we can all support local farmers in their efforts to enhance community well-being.

Urban agriculture and gardening is big in Fort Worth and getting bigger. Learn how the movement is planting the seeds for a healthier community directly during Opal’s Container Gardening class, a free “Locally Grown Farm Experience” at Opal’s Farm ((2500 Lasalle St, Fort Worth, 817-333-8367) 2pm-3:30pm Sat, May 18.

The spring series will offer three great opportunities for visiting some local farms and getting your hands dirty. Head to Opal’s Farm on the banks of the Trinity River on May 18 and learn the fundamentals of gardening, from soil nutrition to watering techniques. You’ll leave with your own container plant and hopefully the inspiration to use your new-found knowledge and skills to start your own farm or garden in your back yard or porch.

The event is FREE but advanced registration is required. Registration is open until May 17 or until the class is filled. Note, this event is designed for adults 18 years or older. Space is limited so sign up today at locallygrownopals.eventbrite.com. And be on the lookout for more information about future Locally Grown Farm Experiences in June.