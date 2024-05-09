Formerly known as Crockett Row, the Artisan Circle area has a lot to offer you this Mother’s Day Weekend, including free parking — 1500 Spaces in 5 Garages! — with validation from Artisan Circle tenants. From dining to entertainment to relaxation, here are some things to check out.

Mother’s Day Event

Exclusively at Artisan Circle (University Dr and West 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-784-7000, ArtisanCircleFW.com), on Sunday, May 12 from 11am to 5pm, visit the Vivienne & Vine Flower Cart (@VivienneAndVine) and the Penelope Rose Permanent Jewelry (@Penelope.Rose.Permanent.Jewels) pop-ups, plus hear some live music. This is a unique opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day in a special way.

Dining Ideas for Sunday

This Sunday, Mash’D (2948 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 817-882-6723) offers $3 Mimosas and $13 Mimosa crafts at brunch; The Social House (840 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-820-1510) offers delicious meals all day; and the area’s newest restaurant, Si Tapas (2949 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 817-615-9977), serves authentic Spanish tapas and sangrias on the patio for lunch, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a decadent dinner.

Other places to explore for new culinary experiences include Insomnia Cookies (825 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-200-4746), Kintaro Ramen (2801 West 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9013), Lucky Duck Bagels (817 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-791-8393), and Snap Kitchen (2941 West 7th St, Fort Worth, 682-231-8562).

Experience the Crossroads

With the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933), the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451), and the Modern Art Museum (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) all within walking distance, Artisan Circle is truly the “Crossroads of Art, Cuisine & Entertainment.

Before or after visiting the restaurants above this weekend or anytime, take in a drink and a show at Movie Tavern West 7th (2872 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 682-503-8101) or have some fun at Sandbox VR (2956 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 817-476-9717).

Day or night at this 5-block urban village, every visit is a blank canvas waiting for you to show your true colors. For more about Artisan Circle, visit ArtisanCircleFW.com.