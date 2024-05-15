Originally called Remembrance Day, Memorial Day was created to commemorate those who died serving the army in the Civil War. In the beginning, gatherings and picnics were held for a very specific purpose: to bring former enemies together in the hopes of mending a broken country. (Boy, do we still need that now.) Today, this holiday honors and remembers all men and women who died serving in the U.S. military. Given what you just read, it does feel like you should thank a veteran next weekend, but that’s what Veterans Day is for.

And now you know why there is a bank holiday next Monday. For more ideas for Memorial Day Weekend — plus every holiday throughout the season — pick up our annual Summer Issue in stands next Wednesday (with a deadline of Monday, I might add). Meanwhile, here are some eats and mostly drinks happenings to consider as we kick things off with a … fourrrr-day weekend!

1.) Dip your toe into summer 2024 a weekend early at the Hillbilly Throwdown. All the way from California, former North Texan Megan MoshPit hosts her annual floatfest/music festival at Stars of the River (12045 US-281, Santo, @MoshPitEntertainment333) 10am-11:30pm Sat. 180 West, Hillbilly Orchestra, Cortez, Cast Iron Cowboy, Cody Jo & The Cow Hands, Get Off My Lawn, and Jim Moody will perform. Admission is $15 in advance on Eventbrite.com or $20 cash at the gate. You can camp out for the evening for an extra $5 per person online or $10 per person in person. This event is BYOB. No glass, please.

2.) If your Memorial Day Weekend plans include watching the Charles Schwab Challenge at The Colonial 10am-5pm Thu-Sun, May 23-26, you’ll be glad to know that Big Tex has you covered on the snacks. Along with Buffalo Bros wings and Melt ice cream, you can also purchase real Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs. Find them at the No. 1 Fairway.

3.) Pinstripes (5001 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth, 682-352-0808) is serving not one, not two, but three (!) days of brunch, 10am-2pm Sat-Mon, May 25-27. Along with regular favorites on the brunch buffet, Pinstripes will serve brats, hamburgers, and hot dogs. The cost is $27 for adults, $13 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Book your reservation at Pinstripes.com/Fort-Worth/Reservations/. Be sure to make time to play bocce and do some bowling while you’re there.

4.) Bottled Blonde (2821 Morton St, Fort Worth, 682-428-7015) is hosting high-energy party rapper Waka Flocka Flame (@WakaFlocka) and his birthday tour 10pm Sat, May 25. Tickets are free for pre-9pm arrival and $10-30 after that at Posh.vip. Though you’re more likely to come here for booty-shaking, bottle service, and cocktails, the club does whip up tasty artisan sandwiches and craft pizzas.

5.) A full day of country music, craft beer, and delicious food, the fifth annual Boots, BBQ & Brew is from noon to 10pm Sun, May 26, at Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Av, Plano, 972-846-4255). VIP tickets are $65 on Prekindle.com and include balcony seating, a complimentary glass of Legacy Ultimate Light Lager, which is brewed at the in-house brewery Unlawful Assembly, a plate from Dry Rub Eatery (sliced brisket, jalapeno-cheddar sausage, four-cheese mac, and fried okra, plus sliced bread, onions, pickles, and sauce on the side). For $10, general admission includes access to the hall’s 20 restaurants and the live music: Dunn & Brooks (tribute), Neon Prophets (’90s tribute), Shameless, and Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton tribute).

6.) Eagle Mountain Lake is home to several lakefront bars and restaurants, including The Lakehouse (9307 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, 817-386-3156). With lake season in full swing, special events and live music are abundantly sprinkled throughout the place’s May calendar. On Sat, May 25, from 8pm to 11:30pm, hear covers of classic rock and ’90s-to-aughts alternative hits by The Halftones. Admission is free. The kitchen is open until 10pm in case you want to try the Lakehouse burger of the month, the Fiesta, a beef patty topped with chorizo, jack cheese, avocado slices, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and a green sauce drizzle, all on a jalapeno brioche bun with a side of chips and salsa ($14.99).

7.) Speaking of lakes, for those of you headed to Lake Lewisville next weekend — looking at you, Daddy-O (that’s what I call my father-in-law in The Colony) — don’t forget that Hop & Sting Brewing Company (906 Jean St, Grapevine, 817-488-2337) offers daily beer-to-go deals 3pm-10pm Mon-Wed on their original craft beers brewed in-house. The deals are limited to one case per customer per day and include $6 Armored Pig American Lager six-packs on Mondays, $9.95 Irish Teapot Stout six-packs on Tuesdays, and $9.95 Wicked Bold Chocolate Stout six-packs in the cayenne, hazelnut, and sea salt flavors on Wednesdays.

8.) Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth) is bringing back comedy night for Memorial Day Weekend. Brew Ha! Ha! is a free show hosted by Paxton Bailey and presented by Kickback Comedy 8pm Sun, May 26, with co-headliners Sheridi Lester and Lawrence Rosales, plus Casey Coleman, Jacob Marshall, Nathan Rivas, and Herbie Caro. While Fort Brewery is usually family-friendly, this show will include adult content, and children are strongly discouraged from attending.