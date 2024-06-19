Wednesday, June 19, 2024

In honor of Juneteenth, Zona 7 Gallery (404 Houston St, Fort Worth, @MandlaSenzanje) presents No Church in the Wild Wed-Sun noon-8pm thru Sun, Jul 21. A solo show by Mandla Senjanje, it’s specifically designed to amplify the voices of the African-American community. The painter invites viewers to critically examine the power structures that shape our existence and to reflect on the roles of faith, community, and family in the ongoing struggle for justice.

Thursday, June 20, 2024

At 8:30pm tonight thru Sunday, Ballet Concerto presents its 42nd annual Summer Dance Concert at The Shops at Clearfork (5188 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 817-985-3773). Along with Carmen by Luis Montero, the company will perform Ebb and Flow by Elise Lavallee, Western Sweet by Michael Vernon, and more. Admission is free, but reserved seating is available starting at $75 at BalletConcerto.com.

Friday, June 21, 2024

The Dallas Arts District (2001 Flora St, 214-744-6642) invites you to its Pride Block Party 6pm-midnight. Three museums — the Crow Museum of Asian Art (2010 Flora St, 214-979-6430), Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N Harwood St, 214-922-1200), and Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St, 214-242-5100) — have partnered to create a free family-friendly event with Pride-centric activities, artwork, a community mural, gourmet food options, museum tours, and special programming. For more, visit Facebook.com/DallasArtsDistrict.

Saturday, June 22, 2024

In September 2010, several publicized suicides of LGBTQ youth reminded educator Sharon Herrera of the pain she had experienced earlier in life, and they decided to build a community in Tarrant County where all children are safe. With peer and community support, LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. (Students, Allies, Volunteers, Educators Support) was born. Among the many special events the group hosts, one of the most popular is the annual Youth Pride Picnic. Intended for LBGTQ people 24 and younger, it’s a free picnic lunch with family (or chosen family). This year’s picnic is at Trinity Park (2401 University Dr, Fort Worth, LGBTQSaves.org) from 10am to 2pm. Register via Eventbrite.com.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

If you haven’t visited the Arlington Museum of Art in their new home in the Entertainment District in Arlington (1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-275-4600), now would be a great time. The museum is open 1pm-5pm Sun and 10am-5pm Tue-Sat. However, if you want to catch Pompeii: The Immortal City, a multimedia experience showcasing Rome before, during, and right after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., you’ll have to drop by today.

Monday, June 24, 2024

As it’s National Take Back the Lunch Break Day, this is the perfect time to try Gustos Burger Bar + More (1229 7th Av, Fort Worth, 682-250-6926), which is now not only officially open on Mondays but also serving lunch every day of the week. As one of our food writers pointed out in a recent review, you’re here for the smash burgers. “Served small, medium, as a shareable large, or as sliders, the burgers feature tender, succulent, juicy, lightly crisped meat, with enough salt, pepper, and a touch of magic to stand out.” For the full review, find “Go for the Gustos” at FWWeekly.com.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

If you were an alt/punk kid in the ’90s, you may need to stay up past your bedtime tonight. Blink-182 is in town playing Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000). Tickets start at $18.20 on Ticketmaster.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Living the Dream Foundation, a nonprofit for critically ill music fans that brings to life to their concert dreams — like meet-and-greets, backstage passes, onstage experiences, and more. Learn more at LTDFoundation.org.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

In her solo show of paintings and small sculptures, Layla Luna employs motifs, palettes, and text inspired by the deserts of Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas. Up now thru Jul 13, Talisman at Artspace 111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) also features clay amulets and trinkets of Southwest creatures. “Sacred souvenirs,” as Luna calls them, “have an ability to hold the magic of an experience and later serve as reminders of the lessons we learned during the journey.” Luna will give an artist’s talk at the gallery 5:30pm-7:30pm. There is no cost to attend.