1.) Curly’s Frozen Custard (4017 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-763-8700) is once again giving away complimentary quarter-pound Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and a miniature American flag to the first 220 visitors on Thu, July 4, starting at 11am. Founder/managing partner Bourke Harvey is excited to continue the four-year tradition. “We’re celebrating our nation’s birthday in style.” No purchase is necessary, but there is a limit of one free hot dog per person. Visitors can use the drive-thru lane or the walk-up window. You can also choose from the regular Curly’s menu, including the signature Parker County Peach-flavored frozen custard, which is available for a limited time.

2.) Crú Wine Bar (5188 Marathon Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-9463) will celebrate the Fourth of July with a themed three-course menu. Start with the Roman Candle Course (tomato and burrata salad). For your entree — the Bottle Rocket Course — enjoy the Allen Brothers Bavette Steak with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, and thyme butter. The Big Boom (dessert) is a blackberry and peach cobbler made with local fruits. The dinner costs $45 per person. Reserve your space at Opentable.com. As for drinks, Crú has 300+ wine selections by the bottle, 39 by the glass, and 13 flights.

3.) El Chico (1549 S Bowen Rd, Pantego, 817-265-8335), open 11am-8pm daily, has some meal packs that would be great for taking to parties. The restaurant offers family-sized enchiladas, fajitas, and tacos in the $48-70 range. The Family Fajitas include chicken, steak, or a combination of both, served on a bed of sautéed vegetables with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas. The Family Tacos feature 12 tacos with crispy corn or soft tortillas, filled with spicy beef or chicken and topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. (This meal pack comes with refried beans and rice.) And the Family Enchilada choices are beef with chile con carne; cheese and onion with chile con carne; spinach with sour cream sauce; or chicken with sour cream sauce. There are also daily dine-in specials. For exact pricing, ask the restaurant when ordering.

4.) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar (621 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-335-7384) will be open on Thu, Jul 4, and serving a specialty drink called the Bomb Pop Schooner. It’s $38.95 but also big enough (52 oz) to share with friends. This patriotic drink is made with Deep Eddy lemon vodka, blue Curaçao, grenadine, lemonade, simple syrup, and a splash of Sprite with a cherry on top. For show info, visit PetesDuelingPianoBar.com.

5.) The Railroaders, the minor league baseball team with a homefield at The Depo at Cleburne Station (1906 Brazzle Blvd, Cleburne, 817-945-8705), has many nights of fun coming up this week, most involving food offers. There will be fireworks on Thu, Jul 4, and Fri, Jul 5, and you can enjoy them while dining on the stadium’s Picnic Terrace with an all-you-can-eat ticket for $29 per person. For info on who’s playing who, game ticket prices, and other special nights, visit RailRoaderBaseball.com.

6.) SusieCakes (1621 River Run, Ste 151, Fort Worth, 817-813-2253) has some patriotic sweets for you this week, including Fourth of July cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and do-it-yourself kits. Flavors include a chocolate-chip cookie cake, a red-white-and-blue snickerdoodle, and more. Order thru Wed, Jul 3, at SusieCakes.com for pickup daily 11am-8pm (or 10am-3pm if picking up on the Fourth). To order (or for more info, including pricing), visit SusieCakes.com/Fourth-of-July.

7.) While normally closed Tue-Thu and open Fri-Sat, Sweet Lucy’s Pies (3520 Bluebonnet Cir, Fort Worth, 817-727-6009) will be open 10am-1pm Wed, Jul 3, for you to pick up your choice of pies for the holiday, including the Corn Custard, the Get Toasted (s’mores), the Stars & Stripes (peach, blueberry, and blackberry), and the TX Whiskey Peach Buttermilk. Pies start at $38 at SweetLucysPies.com.

8.) Lastly, if you’ve been partying during your three-, possibly four-day weekend — during Independence Day or any other time — please take a sober ride home. By designating a sober driver before you start drinking, using a rideshare service for a safe ride home, or just spending the night where you are, you could avoid the emotional, financial, and physical (sometimes fatal) consequences of driving under the influence. For more tips and resources, visit SoberRides.org.