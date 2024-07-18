Comedians Liz Barksdale, Albie Robles, and Danny Gallagher are excited to bring The Mocky Horror Picture Show, one of North Texas’ only live, interactive, movie-mocking events, to Fort Worth for the first time this Fri, Jul 19 at 9pm. This unique charity comedy show on the roof of Free Play Arcade (1311 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-242-8487) is free and open to all ages (or at least those who can get into a PG movie) and includes a raffle benefitting the Alamo Drafthouse DFW and MN employee emergency relief fund on GoFundMe . (Read the Weekly’s coverage of the Alamo Drafthouse closures here .)

The trio will be taking on one of the most riffable movies of all time: the original “Super Mario Bros.” movie. Watch the film on the big screen while they make fun of it, just like in an episode Mystery Science Theater 3000. This 1993 box-office failure stars Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Brooklyn’s most famous plumbers. The Bros. get sucked into a parallel dimension where an urban hellscape has been taken over by the evil King Koopa, played by Dennis Hopper. Can they rescue Princess Daisy and defeat the evil King Koopa? Who cares? This movie is a glorious mess and you’ll love what they’ve done with it.

The event hosts aren’t the only ones who get to make fun of the movie. The audience gets to join in as well! During the movie, prompts appear on the screen so you know when to shout something out or use a prop to interact with the movie. As no one has time to find a set of maracas, a stack of pizza-themed paper plates, and a bacon scratch-and-sniff sticker, the props are provided for you.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase via cash, PayPal, or Venmo (preferred, but credit cards can also be used) to win prizes from sponsors, including Free Play Arcade, the board game community BoardGameGeek.com, and the video game studio Snap Finger Click, plus one grand prize will be awarded a pair of VIP passes to Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle (worth $250) on Sat, Aug 3 at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-892-4000). Raffle winners will be drawn at the end of the film.