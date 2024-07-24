Thursday, July 25

White Rhino Coffee (three Tarrant County locations), the community-focused cafe offering breakfast sandwiches, craft coffee made with White Rhino beans roasted here in North Texas — the company was founded here, after all — and housemade pastries, has added a Seasonal Summer Sips & Pastries menu available now thru Tue, Aug 27. Summer drink options include an almond-apricot latte and a summer berry lemonade. An almond-apricot loaf, summer berry pop tart, and cookies-and-cream cookies are part of the tasty food menu.

Friday, July 26

Summer is the busiest time of year for Taste Project and its Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-233-1255), the local nonprofit devoted to feeding the less fortunate. Due to an uptick in needy customers, Taste is hosting a series of fundraising events. For the first Celebrity Chef Dinner 6pm-8pm, award-winning Chef Kevin Martinez (Tokyo Cafe, Yatai Food Cart, Heirloom Garden Cafe) will prepare a multicourse meal. Tickets start at $150 on Eventbrite.com. This event is BYOB. For additional Celebrity Chef Dinners and fundraisers, visit TasteProject.org/Events.

Wednesday, July 31

Enjoy a 50% discount on chicken wings during Wing Wednesdays at Pour Decisions (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 682-203-0726) 5pm-midnight thru Wed, Oct 2. The offer is valid for six-piece, eight-piece, or 12-piece orders, plus all party packs (except fries) are $5 off.

Saturday, August 3

Grab that slide rule and koozie (and a bunch of napkins). Rahr & Sons Brewing (701 Galveston Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-9266) wants to take you back to school. As part of BrisketU (10am-1pm), a BrisketU-Certified Backyard Pitmaster will teach the art of smoking, including trimming techniques, rubs and prep, meat and wood selection, smoke profiles, fire management, timing, and slicing the end product. The cost is $139 per person at BrisketU.com.

From noon-6pm, support local Black-owned businesses at the Taste of Black Fort Worth: Food Truck & Vendor Edition at the Samaria Baptist Church (4000 E Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-536-6421), where you’ll be able to sample food from all over North Texas. Admission is $5 for adults, and kids get in free.

Sunday, August 11

20 soul food vendors from North Texas, Austin, and Houston will participate in the Fort Worth Soul Food Festival at Eventos Licon (8629 Camp Bowie West, Ste 8629, Fort Worth, 817-944-4606) from noon to 4pm, presented by Chow.Tyme Bakery (@Chow.TymeBakery). Enjoy candied yams, fish, fried chicken, funnel cake, greens, oxtails, pork chops, tacos, turkey legs, and vegan options. The vendor market offers accessories, bath and body items, health products, jewelry, menswear, and more. Tickets are $49.99 on Eventbrite.com.

Today is also the day for the Fort Worth Community Market, which happens every second Sunday of the month. This one falls during back-to-school time, so come stock up on fruits and veggies at the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, @HoneySuckleRoseEvents) from 11am to 4pm. Along with 50 booths of handmade/homegrown items from area artisans, this family-/pet-friendly event also has a pop-up bar serving cocktails, plus food trucks, face painting, and live music. There is no cost to attend. Free street parking and paid parking in several lots are available. Carpooling is always recommended.

Sunday, August 15

Now thru Thu, Sep 12, Restaurant506 at the Sanford House (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-861-2129) is hosting a series of cocktail classes called Pick Your Poison. My pick is today’s Mojito Class from 6pm to 7pm, as that sounds the most refreshing to me. Experienced bartenders will guide guests through making the perfect mojito. Along with the newly learned tips and tricks, sample drinks, and light snacks, you will receive a recipe to take home. Tickets are $35 at TSH-Events.com.