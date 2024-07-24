Promotional Feature

La Pulga Spirits was established by three natives of Fort Worth – Sarah Castillo, a renowned Ft. Worth restaurateur (Taco Heads, Tinies Mexican Cuisine, Sidesaddle Saloon); Andrew De La Torre, a club proprietor and the overseer of the Northside Fort Worth open-air market; and Stephen Slaughter, a local entrepreneur and real estate developer.

Our brand originated at the community’s open-air flea market known as La Pulga. Enriched with cultural diversity, La Pulga has been a hub and an introduction to the Northside of Fort Worth since the 1940s. A cherished spot for many, it stands as one of the oldest flea markets in the United States, making it the ideal home for our brand.

Agave matures slowly, taking about eight years. Our skilled jimadors meticulously select and uproot only the Blue Weber Agave plants with the best sugar content. Using a precise tool called a coa, they remove the leaves to expose the plant’s core, the piña.

Following hand-chopping, our piñas undergo cooking in a blend of an autoclave and horno brick ovens for uniform cooking. They are then crushed using a roller mill to extract the agave nectar.

The resulting blend is left to ferment for three to six days, distilled, and occasionally aged in wooden casks. Our La Pulga Reposado ages for a minimum of two months, while our Reposado typically matures for 7 months.

Crafted in the traditional manner, La Pulga spirits are handmade without any additives, concentrates, or artificial coloring – just the essence of blue agave and the spirit of the land.

This National Tequila Day, opt for a local, additive-free choice!