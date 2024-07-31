If you’ve lived in North Texas for any serious amount of time, you’ve probably heard of Fossil Rim Wildlife Center. Sitting on 1,800 acres in Glen Rose (about an hour’s drive south of Fort Worth), the park is not only home to 1,100 mostly freely roaming exotic species, including 20 threatened or endangered animals like the largest herd of wildebeest in North America. Fossil Rim is also a Top 3 North American breeding center based on aggregate numbers. The park matches the creatures based on personality and social behaviors to “get some of the animals back into the wild,” says Fossil Rim CMO Warren Lewis.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the park that opened in 1984 is a nonprofit whose funding comes from grants by the Moody Foundation, Meadows Foundation, and others, plus donations and paying visitors, who love the self-driving tours — you can’t rightfully call yourself a nature lover until you’ve felt a giraffe’s velvety tongue while feeding them. (For feeding all the other animals, tourists must throw the food on the ground.) Lewis says the park and its 80 employees see about 250 vehicles driving the 7.2-mile trail on weekends and about half that amount during the week.

Fossil Rim works with several zoos and other animal-loving entities across the globe and is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Zoological Association of America.

“We collaborate with a lot of people, but we know we can’t solve endangered species,” Lewis said. “We have two full-time vets on-site and a lot of training goes on, from teaching breeding to rereleasing animals. We invite people to tell our story.”