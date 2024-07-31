The state of animal rescue in North Texas is generally chaos, but somehow things seem worse right now. I am peripherally involved with animal rescue, but there are a substantial number of animals up for rehoming in a number of county shelters, for various reasons. My daughter started fundraising for — then volunteering with — the Arlington Animal Services Shelter (AASS) as a dog socializer when she was 12. Due to policy, that meant that until she was 18, I volunteered there, too. I realized during our tenure together that, while some people choose to abandon pets to local shelters in the hopes that the pet will have a better life, other people in need of food and housing will often go without for themselves to care for their pets. The AASS occasionally had pet food and pet supplies donated by generous humans, generous pet stores, or, on at least one heartbreaking morning, by a loving owner whose pet passed away right before the owner got their very large shipment of food and treats from a nationwide mail order service.

Last week’s Eats & Drinks story about the pay-what-you-can Taste Community Restaurant got me thinking about how pet owners facing unemployment, eviction, or domestic violence must be absolutely heartbroken at the thought of having to abandon their cherished pet. Our 8-year-old Rottweiler/lab/hot mess mutt lost his first home to domestic violence in 2017. His then-mama had to face a terrible choice, and at about age 6 months, Hank, then known as Tank, must have been absolutely bewildered at having to go back to the shelter. Thanks to the Fort Worth-based Apollo Support and Rescue, Hank landed in a double-income home with two parents, a then-teenager, and a dog auntie and a grandma who spoil him rotten to this day.

Thankfully, there are people dedicated to helping feed animals when their owners are in crisis. If you’re lucky enough to have a little extra at the end of the month, please consider supporting one of these great organizations.

Fort Worth-based Don’t Forget To Feed Me has distributed 9.2 million pet meals and served more than 128,000 local households to date. The organization’s mission is the most compelling, as Don’t Forget To Feed Me’s services may be the difference between a pet that stays with an owner or is abandoned to our already over-stressed animal shelters. Don’t Forget To Feed Me also partners with the American Red Cross during disasters, when pets and families are the most vulnerable. You can support this organization by picking items on their multiple registry lists or by becoming a donation station. Visit DontForgetToFeedMe.org for more.

Meals on Wheels is well-known for providing nutritional support to seniors and people with disabilities — in North Texas, the organization delivers 1.3 million meals in Tarrant County alone. Several years ago, the caseworkers realized that some of their clients were sharing their meals with their pets, and the Companion Pet Meals program was born –– because the humans need the protein, and human food’s not necessarily the best for pet companions. A $25 donation earmarked to Companion Pets feeds a dog or cat for a month. Visit MealsonWheels.org for more.

Operation Kindness is a Carrollton-based pet rescue charity that can also (smartly) provide up to three months’ worth of dog or cat food and cat litter based on availability. You can support the application-based service by visiting their registry. Visit OperationKindness.org for more.

Fort Worth’s Community Food Bank at 3000 Galvez Av also offers a limited supply of pet food in addition to nutrition for humans. Visit Food-Bank.org for more.

The DFW Humane Society may also be able to assist with pet food during normal operating hours — an application is not required. Visit them at 4140 Valley View Ln in Irving or via DFWHumane.com/pet-food-assistance.

Finally, if you find yourself in a place where you have to choose between your safety and keeping your beloved pet, Safe Havens for Pets may be able to assist you with finding a shelter where you and your pet can be together. If that’s not possible, Safe Havens may have resources for temporary fosters for your fur baby. Visit SafeHavensforPets.org for more.