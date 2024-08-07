Here are eight great food and booze happenings in North Texas this month and next. Get out there and taste the Metromess.

Now thru September 1

Several local spots are participating in DFW Restaurant Week (now thru Sun, Sep 1) to help raise funds for the Fort Worth children’s nonprofit Lena Pope (3200 Sanguinet St, Fort Worth, 817-255-2500). They will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for $49 or $59, with some offering two-course lunch or brunch menus for $29. For more info, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com. Our resident canine correspondent has some thoughts on this. Find his suggestions at FWWeekly.com under Calendar. Look for “Doggo-Friendly Dining.”

Starting Now

Popular Asian chain P.F. Chang’s is offering Back-to-School Bundles, three-course meals starting at under $20 per person. And because teachers don’t need yet another coffee mug, P.F. Chang’s also has back-to-school designs for their popular e-gift cards, which are great first-day-of-school gifts. More info at Order.PFChangs.com.

Starting Now

Velvet Taco has launched a new combo box called Say What?! at all North Texas locations, with the rest of the national rollout planned for October. The combo includes any two tacos (excluding some of the WTF choices), a side, and a fountain beverage for $14.50. Side options include elote, guacamole, rice, salsa, and queso. If you’d like a drink upgrade, consider a Kiss-Ass Margarita for an extra $6 or a large boozy libation for an additional $9.

Starting Now

Just in time for #TacoTuesday, Wild Salsa (300 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 682-316-3230) started serving lunch yesterday. The menu features fajitas, tacos, tortas, and more. I’d go with the Wild Taco plate (three different taqueria-style bad boys) for just $15. Choices include al pastor, beef barbacoa, carne asada, chicken tinga, chipotle shrimp, or grilled mahi mahi. See more at WildSalsaRestaurant.com.

Friday, August 9

Summer is the busiest time of year for Taste Project and its Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-233-1255), the local nonprofit devoted to feeding the less fortunate. Due to an uptick in needy customers, Taste is hosting a series of fundraising events. For the next Celebrity Chef Dinner, 6pm-8pm, award-winning Chef David Pacheco of Sanford House’s Restaurant506 will prepare a multicourse meal. Tickets start at $150 on Eventbrite.com. This event is BYOB. For additional celebrity chef dinners and other fundraisers, visit TasteProject.org/Events. You can also read about Taste in Eats & Drinks at FWWeekly.com.

Sunday, August 11

Twenty soul food vendors from North Texas, Austin, and Houston will participate in the Fort Worth Soul Food Festival at Eventos Licon (8629 Camp Bowie West, Ste 8629, Fort Worth, 817-944-4606) from noon to 4pm, presented by Chow.Tyme Bakery (@Chow.TymeBakery). The menu stars fried chicken, oxtails, pork chops, tacos, turkey legs, fish, funnel cake, greens, candied yams, and vegan options. The vendor market sells accessories, bath and body items, health products, jewelry, menswear, and more. Tickets are $49.99 on Eventbrite.com.

Today is also the day for the Fort Worth Community Market, which happens every second Sunday of the month. This one falls during back-to-school time, so come stock up on fruits and veggies at the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, @HoneySuckleRoseEvents) from 11am to 4pm. Along with 50 booths of handmade/homegrown items from area artisans, this family-/pet-friendly event also has a pop-up bar serving cocktails, plus food trucks, live music, and face painting. There is no cost to attend. Free street parking and paid parking in several lots are available. Carpooling is always recommended.

Sunday, August 15

Now thru Thu, Sep 12, Restaurant506 at the Sanford House (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-861-2129) is hosting a series of cocktail classes called Pick Your Poison. My pick is today’s Mojito Class from 6pm to 7pm, as that sounds the most refreshing to me. Experienced bartenders will guide guests through making the perfect mojito. Along with the newly learned tips and tricks, sample drinks, and light snacks, you will receive a recipe to take home. Tickets are $35 at TSH-Events.com.