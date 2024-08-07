Consider yourself warned. Thousands of arguably the most fanatical — and, to some, most irritating — fitness enthusiasts are currently rucking, lunging, and handstand-walking their way into Funkytown for the 18th annual CrossFit Games this week mostly inside Dickies Arena.

There will be individual and team divisions with the first event held off-site at 7am Thu at Marine Creek Lake, where competitors will run four miles before swimming an unreleased distance. The first arena session for individuals begins at 11am, and the official opening ceremony — a parade of all competitors and the countries they represent — starts at 4pm.

Open to the public for free inside Will Rogers Memorial Center, the CrossFit Experience will house fitness equipment and apparel companies of every type, plus a livestream of the arena and events as well as workout opportunities for patrons during all four days of competition.

Three event blocks are scheduled for Friday, two at Dickies and the final workout for individuals and teams at Farrington Field from 8 to 10pm, for which attendance will be open and free to the public. At 7am Sat, Farrington will also host a community workout, where locals can complete the CrossFit Hero workout “Chad,” 1,000 step-ups for time, with or without a weighted ruck pack. Three events inside Dickies on Saturday and two more on Sunday total 11 individual tests of fitness, though Games Director Dave Castro is known to throw athletes a dual or surprise event. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will air two hours of coverage per day with highlights.

If you prefer a more traditional party atmosphere, major sponsor GORUCK is hosting a watch party at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in the Stockyards. Almost all ticket levels include a complimentary limited bar if you’d just prefer to raise your blood alcohol while watching others raise barbells. The final event is 3-5pm Sun at Dickies, with an award ceremony to follow. The official CrossFit Games afterparty will appropriately be at Billy Bob’s at 9pm Sun, and tickets are available if you’re into sweats paired with cowboy boots, and, honestly, who isn’t?