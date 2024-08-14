Located at 969 Commerce Street (682-990-8055), Deco is a new luxury high-rise residential building in Downtown Fort Worth, the first in over 30 years.

Tim Downey, SLC Founder, and CEO, expressed excitement about Deco’s stunning Art Deco-inspired design, luxurious amenities, and prime location near Sundance Square, positioning it to redefine urban living in Fort Worth. “This $150 million investment marks a significant milestone in the urban development of Fort Worth, adding a new landmark to the city’s skyline,” said City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Along with Deco’s collection of apartment homes, it features an extensive amenity collection that encourages residents to enjoy an active and enriching lifestyle. The Deco community offers 302 pet-friendly apartments with a range of floor plans, including six penthouses, and rents starting at just over $2,000 per month.

This collection is headlined by a multi-level rooftop amenity deck that includes an outdoor resort-style pool and spa on the 24th floor, which is heated during colder seasons. It is complete with a poolside bar and lounge, a 180-inch poolside jumbotron, and a 25th-floor outdoor greenspace with a dual-facing firepit, plus a sky lounge. The 24th-floor Nouveau Sky Lounge offers well-appointed gathering spaces, a fully equipped demonstration kitchen with a wraparound bar, billiards, and incredible views.

Other amenities and services include a state-of-the-art athletic studio equipped with video-enabled treadmills, Peloton bikes, free weights, and an Echelon mirror. There is also a dedicated dog grooming spa, a lobby lounge with a social bar, a bicycle repair shop, and an onsite concierge from 6am to 10pm. Deco also features a secured parking garage, electric vehicle stations, and modern technology features.

Additionally, Deco will host Texas’ first Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, a modern restaurant offering a menu inspired by Cowtown’s cattle-driven legacy, with a focus on hand-cut steaks, seafood, and sushi. The restaurant is expected to open in early 2025, adding to Deco’s appeal to both residents and locals.

Deco is currently offering up to two months rent-free, as well as special grand opening pricing on select apartments. Immediate move-ins are available. To schedule a tour, visit Deco969.com today.