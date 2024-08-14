Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Ah, back-to-school time. In Arlington, this means Saint Maria Goretti Catholic School Day. As it’s the institution’s 70th anniversary, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross has issued a proclamation. For updates on celebrations, follow Facebook.com/StMariaGorettiArlington. Their next big thing is GorettiFest. From 11am to 8pm Sat, Oct 5, and 8am to 3pm Sun, Oct 6, at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic School (1200 S Davis Dr, Arlington, 817-275-5081), the Trinity River Ramblers with Box Brains and Bubble Gum Riot will perform, along with food, games, a petting zoo, a rummage sale, and a used book sale. Admission is free, but bring spending money for food and game tickets with proceeds benefitting the school. For more info, visit GorettiFest.com.

Thursday, August 15, 2024

And so it begins. Voting is now open for the Readers’ Choice portion of our annual Best Of edition. There are many exciting categories in Getting & Spending, People & Places, Arts & Culture, Good Grub, and On the Town. For the full rundown, see this week’s center-spread marketing feature. With school back in session, it’s worth noting that Best Teacher is one of the categories in People & Places. You know what to do!

Friday, August 16, 2024

From 10am to midnight, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) hosts Tailgate at the Modern. This free event in the parking lot is a lot like a college game-day experience with a barbecue food truck, beverages, and a special free koozie for the first 100 guests. Oh, and art. There will be art, too, in particular Rebecca Manson’s fall-tastic “Barbecue” installation inside. For more info, visit TheModern.org/program/tailgate.

For an after-party experience, there’ll be art and comedy (but not comedic art) at Pouring Glory (1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441) with Dave Cave, Court Hoang, and comedian Tim Davies 8pm-10pm. Cover is $10.

Saturday, August 17, 2024

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) will soon draw the curtain on Moving Pictures: Karl Struss and the Rise of Hollywood. Up now only thru Aug 25, this multimedia retrospective of the groundbreaking titular photographer/cinematographer and his marked influence on the Golden Age of American cinema features archival materials, films, and more than 100 photographs from the Carter’s vast Struss Artist Archive. These aren’t just snaps where the subjects themselves do all the heavy lifting by the power of their celebrity status alone. Each Struss pic is different, with different poses, different moods, and different perspectives. We may have done race relations wrong and economics wrong and a whole lot of other things vastly wrong around the turn of the 20th century, but we really got Hollywood photography right (v important), and Struss is proof. —Anthony Mariani

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Got kids? Find out who handles your school’s field trips and make sure they have the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (300 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 214-741-7500) on their radar. We are privileged to have this one-of-a-kind museum right here in North Texas. Its latest exhibit, Hidden History, which runs now thru Sun, Feb 16, explores the little-known history of the resettled Jewish community in Shanghai, including Iraqi Jews who arrived in the mid-1800s, Russian Jews who fled pogroms at the turn of the century, and German and Austrian Jews who escaped the Nazis in the 1930s. American photojournalist Arthur Rothstein chronicled the free port of Shanghai, an unexpected haven for Jews fleeing the antisemitic policies and violence in Nazi-controlled Europe, in 1946 for the U.N. For more information, visit DHHRM.org/exhibitions/hidden-history. The center is open 10am-5pm Wed-Mon year-round, and admission starts at $12. It is recommended that the general public visit on the weekends or after 1pm during the week to avoid the school groups. (Looking at you, #ChildlessCatLadies.)

SAVE THE DATE!

It’s almost EduFest time at The Potter’s House Church. This free annual conference/expo is slated for 10am-4pm Sat, Oct 5, at TCC’s Trinity River Campus (300 Trinity Campus Cir, Fort Worth). There’ll be exhibits, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and workshops, all primarily focused on academics, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health and wellness, and technology. For more info and updates, visit TPHFW.org/edufest.