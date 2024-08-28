With the kids quasi-settled into their back-to-school routine, why not throw a three-day weekend in the mix? As a #ChildlessCatLady, I’m on the hunt for either a final summer getaway or a staycation with an adults-only party, and I don’t mean that in a naughty way. Or do I? (#Meow)

Staycation: Cowtown Unplugged

The third annual Cowtown Unplugged Songwriters’ Showcase for guests is 7:30pm Sun at the Omni Hotel (1300 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-535-6664), featuring singer-songwriters Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, and Kelly Willis as the power trio the Wonder Women of Country with opening act Sunny Sweeney. Room packages starting at $179 include the show. For on-site food and booze options, there’s Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Cast Iron Restaurant, Water Horse Pool Bar, Wine Thief, and Whiskey & Rye, plus a Starbucks in the lobby. For more info, visit OmniHotels.com/CowtownUnplugged.

Getaway: Choctaw Festival

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma hosts an annual Labor Day Festival at the Historic Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds (Council House Rd, Tushkahoma, Oklahoma), which is just right up yonder. This weekend-long event is a decades-long tradition for the Choctaw people, who gather to celebrate their culture through gourd dancing performances, live music, princess pageants, and more. From Sat thru Sun, Aug 31-Sep 1, Rodney Atkins, Casting Crowns, Mark Chestnutt, The Close, Jason Crabb, Gold City, and Joey Green will perform. There is no cost to attend unless you’d like to lease a spot to park an RV. Along with special food vendors, you will find a cafeteria, icehouse, and a snowcone stand on the grounds. For more info, visit LaborDay.ChoctawNation.com.

Getaway: Possum Kingdom Lake

Located on beautiful Possum Kingdom Lake on the peninsula halfway between the Dam and Hell’s Gate, Lush Resort offers lakefront one-bedroom suites, hotel rooms, bungalows, three pools, and a bar and grill. As of press time, there are still rooms available for Labor Day Weekend. For more info, visit PossumKingdomLushResort.com.

Getaway: Rocklahoma

Labor Day Weekend is also when rock and metal fans migrate to Oklahoma for the annual Rocklahoma festival at the Rockin Red Dirt Ranch (1421 W 450 Rd, Pryor, right outside Tulsa). Hosted by podcaster Eddie Trunk, this event features 43 bands, including Avenged Sevenfold with Evanescence and Halestorm on Friday, Disturbed with A Day to Remember and Skillet on Saturday, and Slipknot with Lamb of God and Mastodon on Sunday. Food and booze vendors on the event grounds will be selling beer, wine, and mixed drinks to those 21 and up with a valid government-issued photo ID. You can BYOB it at the campsites, of course. Weekend passes start at $208.99. For tickets and info on camping, visit Rocklahoma.com.

Getaway While Supporting Local

Brother-sister restaurateurs Rex Benson of Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311 • 225 E Renfro St, Burleson, 817-989-9090) and the new Rex’s Grill (coming soon) and Pam Benson of Japanese Palace (8445 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-244-0144) also own independent resort properties within road-trip distance of Fort Worth.

Rex owns River Top Cabins (962 Red Fox Road, Broken Bow, Oklahoma, 580-306-3370) with four Lower Mountain Fork River property choices: the Hideaway, Grandview, Kingfisher, or River Ridge Cabin. For more info or to book, visit RiverTopCabins.com.

Pam’s place is Oak Ranch Resort (303 Young Ln, Graham, 940-456-2806). Read all about it in our “Me, Myself, and I-20” article at FWWeekly.com. For booking info, visit OakRanchResort.com.