La Pulga Tequila, founded locally by three Fort Worth entrepreneurs, is now the first-ever “Official Tequila of the Horned Frogs,” under a new partnership with TCU Athletics.

To celebrate the new sponsorship, La Pulga has released a limited-edition Horned Frog Bottle of La Pulga Blanco Tequila, complete with a distinctive purple and white label proclaiming it as the “Official Tequila of Horned Frogs Nation.” In keeping with La Pulga’s style, it is adorned by an “alebrije” Mexican folk-art image celebrated for the powers they possess. For this special-edition label, La Pulga selected the TCU Athletics Horned Frog, symbolizing strength, luck, and goodwill. The 2024 limited-edition bottle will be available at spirits retailers across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for $44.99 suggested retail price (750ml), while quantities last.

“La Pulga tequilas and mezcal are distilled and bottled in Mexico, with the company based right here in Fort Worth, a city we’re privileged to call home,” says Andrew De La Torre, one of La Pulga’s founders and a proud TCU alum. “TCU is a longstanding source of pride in Fort Worth, and cheering on the Frogs at TCU sporting events is a way of life here – so this partnership is the perfect way to reinforce our camaraderie and support for our shared Fort Worth community.”

La Pulga’s sponsorship of TCU Athletics will include a presence in the clubs and suites of Amon G. Carter Stadium during football season and the Stuart Family Courtside Club at Schollmaier Arena for basketball games. Additionally, La Pulga has curated signature cocktails for the gameday experience: the Riff Ram Rita and Riff Ram Ranch Water. These TCU themed cocktails can be found at the stadium and arena, as well as several TCU area bars and restaurants.

La Pulga Tequila is an artisanal, 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with zero zero additives that takes its name from “La Pulga” outdoor market on University Drive that serves as a gateway to the Northside of Fort Worth, one of the oldest open-air flea markets in the U.S. The brand was founded by Andrew De La Torre, a club owner and the operator of the Pulga market; Sarah Castillo, a well-known and respected Fort Worth restauranteur (Taco Heads, Tinies Mexican Cuisine, Sidesaddle Saloon); and Stephen Slaughter, a local entrepreneur.

Promotional Feature