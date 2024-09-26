Bakery

Readers’ Choice: Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen, 5950 River Oaks Blvd, Fort Worth, 214-531-4830

Critic’s Choice: Swiss Pastry Shop, 3936 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-732-5661

Businesses that survived the pandemic — many in Fort Worth, thankfully — have kept up with many of the changes from those tough days. From keeping limited hours to ironing out third-party delivery procedures, we’ve all taken back some personal time. For the team at Swiss Pastry Shop, that meant closing their dining room and focusing on baked goods. Yes, the home of Fort Worth’s famous Black Forest Cake is still alive and well and ready to raise your glucose levels every Tue-Sat in its new-ish role as a full-service bakery. Call them for the best cake for your next party.

Barbecue

Readers’ Choice: Panther City BBQ, 201 E Hattie St, Fort Worth, 682-250-4464

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Brix Barbecue, 1012 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-386-4694; Heim Barbecue, multiple locations; Panther City BBQ

Don’t look now, but the Near Southside may be the ’cue capital of Fort Worth. It’s where all three of our bests ply their magic. Though Heim has several locations, its original brick-and-mortar still packs ’em in on Magnolia, serving up delectable brisket, ribs, sausage, bacon burnt ends, and more in a bright, cozy, buzzy space. Our two other winners sit in the South Main area of the Near Southside. At Brix, the meat is always done perfectly (tender, never-dry) and doled out plentifully, and the award-winning Le Brix Burger (two hand-ground brisket smash patties, American cheese, pickles, onions, and jalapeño aioli) demands repeated visits. A little ways down South Main, Panther City’s jovial picnic-type setting and party atmosphere (love the Luther and Parish acoustic duo out back on sunny Saturdays) go delightfully with the copious, juicy servings of brisket, ribs, sausage, and more, including brisket elote and Panther City’s outrageously addicting pork-belly jalapeño poppers.

Barbecue Travel Squad

Critic’s Choice: The Smokin’ Ferrets

With college tuition prices as high as ever and trades workers retiring, vocational classes at the high school and college levels are making a comeback, including the culinary arts. From this perfect storm comes the Smokin’ Ferrets, Arlington ISD’s competitive barbecue team. School districts all over Texas have teams, too, but Arlington’s has recently made state. Did they win the championship? Watch how it all played out in the season finale of the Ferrets’ reality-TV show BBQ High on the Magnolia Network, HBO Max, or Discovery. Go, Ferrets!

Breakfast

Readers’ Choice: Cafecito Cafe, 1229 8th Av, Fort Worth, 682-376-9749

Critic’s Choice: Ol’ South Pancake House, 1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311

Along with the stacks of traditional pancakes — it’s a pancake house, duh! — including buttermilk, buckwheat, homestyle, and corn-cake varieties, Ol’ South is known for its delicious, signature crepe-like German pancakes. All servers are trained in the art of the cake, so it will be brought to the table open-faced, finished with butter, powdered sugar, and fresh-squeezed lemon, and then folded right before your eyes. These options are just Phase 1 on the menu. With the wide variety of breakfast tacos, French toasts, omelets, skillets, and waffles, you’d have to come for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to try it all. And you can. They’re open 24/7.

Brunch

Readers’ Choice: Brewed, 801 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-803-4753

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Fixe Southern House, 5282 Marathon Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-3965; Toro Toro, 200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895; Winslow’s Wine Cafe, 4101 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-546-6843

At Fixe, it’s all about the biscuits. Plain with butter and Texas honey, savory with pimento cheese or stuffed with your choice of eggs or breakfast meat, or in cinnamon-roll form with a vanilla glaze, the biscuit brunch here is the stuff dreams are made of. … In the Worthington Hotel, Toro Toro makes bottomless brunch look classy — for $54 a person, enjoy the shrimp agauchile, fruit, beef anticucho, omelets, waffles, and more. There’s also a Bloody Mary bar and a DJ spinning the Latin jams. … Winslow’s keeps the bottom on with charcuterie, salads like the Westside Wedge, a selection of wood-fired pizzas, and traditional brunch noms like avocado toast and Eggs Benedict. While you can of course order wine and bubbly at Winslow’s, you can also grab a Salty Dog or a rosemary paloma.

Burger

Readers’ Choice: Gustos Burger Bar + More, 1229 7th Av, Fort Worth, 682-250-6926

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Big Kat Burgers at Cowtown Brewing, 1301 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, 817-266-5274; The Bearded Lady, 300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832; Gustos Burger Bar + More

They’re big, they’re messy, they’re sublime — Big Kat burgers embody that perfect proportion of appropriately spiced (and plentiful) ground beef (made by hand daily) with fresh fixin’s and, if you like, traditional cheese options. Don’t pass on The Brute (two 3-oz all-beef smash patties, three bacon slices, fresh diced white onion and sliced jalapeños, jalapeño-cilantro buttermilk ranch, and bacon jam-infused cream cheese on a grilled brioche bun). … While The Bearded Lady’s L.U.S.T. Burger has earned statewide accolades, the South Main joint’s Burger of the Month almost always delights. For September, it’s Caesar’s Truffle Shuffle, a half-pound patty with melted white cheddar, truffle fries, arugula, blistered cherry tomatoes, and shaved parm, all tossed in a housemade truffle-Caesar dressing and served on a toasted brioche bun. … Simple burgers done well — that’s Gustos. In the intimate, kitschy bungalow with the Magnolia-facing patio, this relative newcomer has a lovely Old-World pub feel that’s particularly lively during lunch and on weekends. Order at the small bar, grab a seat, and prepare to be wowed by hearty, juicy, no-frills burgers and sides.

Burrito

Readers’ Choice: Cafecito Cafe, 1229 8th Av, Fort Worth, 682-376-9749

Critic’s Choice: Bad Azz Burrito, 1200 S Blue Mound Rd, Saginaw, 817-847-5511

The concept is Chipotle-esque: build your burrito at the counter, pay, take a seat in the homey space, and enjoy. The difference is that the proteins at Bad Azz are somehow juicier, fresher, bolder, and better seasoned and the veggies and other add-ons that much zestier.

Cajun Food

Readers’ Choice: Boo Rays of New Orleans, 5728 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, 817-236-6149

Critic’s Choice: J&J’s Oyster Bar, 612 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9792

Beyond the oysters already implied in the name and the crawfish that aficionados clamor for when in season, the kitchen at “JJ’s” is skilled at quite a few other things, too. Our brand ambassador is crazy about the cheeseburgers, and don’t get us started on the fried onion petals. However, you can never go wrong with a bowl or cup of JJ’s zesty, hearty gumbo with some blackened shrimp. It’s the best, we gayr-on-tee.

Catfish

Readers’ Choice: Flying Fish, 2913 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-989-2277

Critic’s Choice: Madea’s Down Home Cooking, 1019 W Enon Av, Ste D, Everman, 817-551-9295

Lightly breaded and fried to golden perfection, Madea’s catfish tastes fresh and has a little zip to it that separates it from what you’d find at your average fish fry. Prompt service and a clean, comfy atmosphere also make this Everman institution a great stop for whatever soul food you’re craving. (The oxtails melt in your mouth.)

Chef

Readers’ Choice: Natasha Bruton, Pantry on Magnolia, 713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-2381

Critic’s Choice: Juan Rodriguez, Magdalena’s Catering and Events, 502 Grand Av, Fort Worth, 817-740-8085; La Coqueta (coming soon), 1216 N Main St, Fort Worth

One of the nicest Fort Worth chefs, Rodriguez opened Magdalena’s almost a decade ago after stints in some of town’s best restaurants and in Manhattan briefly. In 2019, Rodriguez was a finalist on the Food Network show Chopped — his dishes didn’t win, but his work ethic impressed judge Marcus Samuelsson. A catering enterprise with wife Paige Rodriguez, Magdalena’s is also a monthly supper club and casual food truck. Despite significant personal success, Rodriguez remains humble and generous. When it finally opens, La Coqueta will showcase some of the chef’s favorite things: tapas, paella, and Spanish-influenced cocktails.

Chicken-Fried Steak

Readers’ Choice: Fred’s Texas Cafe, 7101 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-332-0083

Critic’s Choice: Binions Ice House, 205 N West St, Arlington, 817-617-2088

Whenever in downtown Arlington, there’s a good chance you will get caught by a train. Some very busy tracks run east and west. If this happens to you, cut over to West Street and escape under the choo-choo via the West Street Bridge, and if there’s time to eat, hit Binions. Housed in an old mechanic’s garage, the icehouse has a blue-collar vibe with cool drinks, weekend music, and a stellar bar-food menu, including a fantastic chicken-fried steak. This lightly breaded, generously portioned delight comes with green beans, mashed potatoes, and some of the best gravy that’ll ever touch your lips. The fries are also great here, so consider subbing some as your tater choice.

Chinese Food

Readers’ Choice: Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine, 812 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8965

Critic’s Choice: First Chinese BBQ, 5310 E Belknap St, Ste H, Haltom City, 817-834-1888

The Cantonese menu and homey, friendly atmosphere of this Haltom City staple make it the place to go for traditional Chinese cuisine. The beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and vegetable dishes are all memorable, whether you’re sticking with tried-and-true standbys like chicken lo mein or getting adventurous with some duck noodle soup. Bring a friend because the portions are huge.

Coffeeshop

Readers’ Choice: Fort Worth Coffee Co., 4731 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, @FortWorthCoffeeCo

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Crude Coffee Bar, 804 Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 682-224-5541; Grounds and Gold, 4130 S Bowen Rd, Fort Worth, 682-252-4633; Hustle Blendz, 120 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-875-6663

All three of these locally owned shops will sell you something fancy and frothy. Crude can put a little shot of alcohol-infused syrup in anything you want. … At Grounds and Gold, grab a Micah Mocha, a chocolatey, coconut-kissed treat named for the owner’s late son. … And the semi-legendary beverage at Hustle Blendz is the Million Dollar White Mocha. All three shops offer places to chill — whether you want to do some work, have a meeting, bond with your computer, or enjoy a fresh-baked treat. More importantly, all three offer bespoke beans you can take with you, and all three are creating their own kinds of community.

Deli Sandwiches

Readers’ Choice: Carshon’s Deli, 3133 Cleburne Rd, Fort Worth, 817-923-1907

Critic’s Choice: Dino’s Subs, 2221 Collins St, Arlington, 817-274-1140

Simply put, this place is legendary. If you don’t know why, it’s high time for you to go to Arlington and find out (because Dino’s doesn’t deliver or use delivery services). Order the Big D (baked ham, peppered beef, salami, bologna, pepperoni, capocollo, and cheese) and a side of potato salad and thank us later. After that, go back and try the lasagna, chicken parm, or antipasto salad. Dino’s makes that I-30 traffic worth the trip.

Empanadas

Readers’ Choice: Del Campo Empanadas, 10724 N Beach St, Fort Worth, 817-562-5888

Critic’s Choice: Del Campo Empanadas

Working with dough that’s baked rather than fried, this North Fort Worth retreat serves up easily the warmest, most gooey sweet and savory empanadas in North Texas. In addition to traditional options (meat and cheese) and quirky ones like the Caprese (mozzarella, tomato, and basil), don’t pass on Del Campo’s authentic Argentinian empanada (ground Angus beef, hard-boiled egg, green olives, and raisins).

Food Truck

Readers’ Choice: It’s Food, 515 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, 940-249-5459

Critic’s Choice: Leo’s Churro Bar, 113 S Main St, Fort Worth

Found in the MicroPark next to Tinies, Leo’s Churros is perhaps the perfect sweet to snack on while wandering around the shops and eating/drinking establishments along SoMa. You can order a basic churro as well as ones covered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch, cookies and cream, Nutella, marzipan, and more. The hardest choice is whether to share a bite or not.

Fried Chicken

Readers’ Choice: Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 1067 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-927-4693

Critic’s Choice: The Cookshack, 500 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9151

Sometimes there’s just nothing like sinking your teeth into some hot, juicy, finger-lickin’-good fried chicken, and The Cookshack does all other competitors one better by also serving some pretty tasty and sweet applewood-smoked pork ribs, plus chicken and waffles and hot chicken tacos, all made to your heat specifications (including “AMF” or “Adios, My Friend”).

Hot Dog

Readers’ Choice: Big Dawgs Hot Dog Co., 2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, @Big_Dawgs_Hot_Dogs

Critic’s Choice: K-Town Hot Dogs, 4940 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-386-5371

Why haven’t Korean-style hot dogs caught on? They’re meaty, delicious, full of crazy flavor combinations, and served on a stick. Just as well, because K-Town probably appreciates the novelty of their humble shop. They not only specialize in Korean-style dawgs but execute them exceptionally well. We’re big fans of Spicy Cheetos option (crushed Cheetos with either sausage or premium beef plus whole mozzarella).

Italian Food

Readers’ Choice: Nonna Tata, 1400 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-0250

Critic’s Choice: 61 Osteria, First on 7th Building, 500 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-953-3271

Named a best new ’24 restaurant by some rag called Texas Monthly (jk!), 61 Osteria should not be as singular as it is in the country’s 11th-largest city, but fine Italian is hard to come by in Funkytown, which makes us love this upscale downtown ristorante all the more. We’re really into the jumbo lump crab manicotti (plus artichoke hearts and baby spinach with bechamel sauce and mascarpone) and the Texas quail “Porchetta” (fennel sausage-stuffed quail with prosciutto-wrapped figs and white bean salad).

Japanese Food

Readers’ Choice: Japanese Palace, 8445 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-244-0144

Critic’s Choice: Japan House, 7536 Blvd 26, NRH, 817-537-2223

Don’t let the all-you-can-eat moniker put you off — Japan House ditches the buffet in favor of a tableside service that provides fresh, made-to-order sushi, nigiri, and sashimi dishes, as well as hibachi platters, noodle plates, and poke bowls. The flavors pop, and the staffers are top-notch and happy to bring you another item to try.

Mediterranean Food

Readers’ Choice: Nish! Mediterranean Grill, 4913 Ohio Garden Rd, River Oaks, 817-615-9292

Critic’s Choice: Beirut Grill, 2410 Abrams St, Arlington, 682-238-3789

This sunny bistro in Arlington will fill your belly, heart, and soul with bright flavors and filling portions of your favorite Mediterranean and Near East dishes — if you’re new to this cuisine, Beirut Grill is the perfect place to get acquainted with things like baba ghanouj and shawarma, and the hummus here is better than anywhere else around.

Mexican Food

Readers’ Choice: Cafecito Cafe, 1229 8th Av, Fort Worth, 682-376-9749

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Don Artemio, 3268 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-470-1439; Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, 1712 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-916-0550; Tinies, 113 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5425

Classy, elegant, and novel, James Beard nominee Don Artemio gives a high-cuisine spin on the colorful flavors of Old Mexico, with Filete de Res Asado (broiled 8-oz filet mignon in chipotle sauce with ancho-pasilla herb black bean pureé, grilled calabacita, and baby carrot) or the mussels cooked in a creamy chipotle sauce with leeks and potato slices. … Near TCU, Maria’s specializes in contemporary technique applied to generations-old recipes from Chef Felipe Armenta’s family, including for tacos, tamales, enchiladas, the sauces, and all the beef, pork, and chicken dishes. Simple yet effective. … Tinies is the place on the Near Southside for elevated fajitas, salads, tacos (including duck confit), and entrees like half a rotisserie chicken with cabbage slaw and pickled vegetables; braised short rib with Polenta Oaxaca, mole rojo, and fried garlic; and blackened Mahi-Mahi with Spanish rice, Salsa Veracruz, and oil-cured chiles.

Pizza

Readers’ Choice: Mama’s Pizza, 1813 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3541

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Fort Brewery and Pizza, 2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000; Pizza Verde, 5716 Locke Av, Fort Worth, 817-349-9852; Hysen’s Nizza Pizza, 401 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-877-3900

You didn’t hear it here, but the lovely, roomy, stylish Fort Brewery serves up their killer personal cheese pizzas for only three bucks on Thursdays. Rich, cheesy, and zesty with a chewy crust, Fort Brewery’s pies of any size are just magnifico! … Pizza Verde manages some delectable ’za without using any animal products, and the all-vegan approach leads to some spellbinding flavor combinations like the Potato Leek (potato, leeks, mozzarella, rosemary, lemon aioli, oil and garlic base) and the Bacon & Brussels (bacon, Brussels sprouts, almonds, parmesan, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, oil and garlic base). … For huge, mouthwatering, no-nonsense, foldable thin slices on the go, Nizza Pizza still rules.

Plant-Based Dish

Readers’ Choice: Pizza Verde, 5716 Locke Av, Fort Worth, 817-349-9852

Critic’s Choice: Funghi Pizza, Pizza Verde

Pizza Verde is a 100% plant-based eatery that offers selections for a variety of diets. Vegans and people who are gluten-, nut-, or soy-free can all eat together without compromising their dietary needs or preferences. Like any pizzeria, the menu includes calzones, pasta, subs, and salads, but the pizza options are the star. And the Funghi (a non-tomato sauce base of onion and garlic, with vegan mozzarella, oyster and cremini mushrooms, crispy leeks, and capers) will hit your taste buds smack in the, uh, mouth: meaty, cheesy, salty, and crispy.

Queso

Readers’ Choice: Enchiladas Ole, 2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-984-1360

Critic’s Choice: Torchy’s Tacos, 928 Northton St, Fort Worth, 817-289-8226

The true unifier in life has to be queso. White, yellow, with meat, without meat — there are so many ways to get full before that large plate of enchiladas comes out. In a city with a ton of quality Tex-Mex options, many of them mom-and-pop, we gotta go with Torchy’s green chile queso. It has a kick but isn’t too hot for most kids, and the consistency and flavor enhance anything you put on it. Next time you order that Torchy’s taco, do yourself a favor and slop on some of this queso.

Ramen

Readers’ Choice: Wabi House, 1229 8th Av, Ste 227, Fort Worth, 817-662-0744

Critic’s Choice: Itadaki Ramen, 837 Lamar Blvd, Arlington, 817-860-3535

Big flavors and fun presentation make for a lively meal at this popular Arlington Japanese spot. Besides ramen, there is udon and yaki soba, plus bento boxes and a hefty appetizer menu, on which you’ll find favorites like pork chashu bún and gyoza, as well as deep cuts like kaki furai (panko-fried oysters) and agedashi tofu, fried with bonito flakes and scallions.

Restaurant

Readers’ Choice: Pantry on Magnolia, 713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-2381

Critic’s Choice: Don Artemio, 3268 W 7th, Fort Worth, 817-470-1439

One of only a handful of James Beard-nominated restaurants in town, Don Artemio is proof of the versatility of Mexican gastronomy. Heirloom Oaxacan and Tlaxcalan corn for the tortillas, ribeye chicharrons, and tacos stuffed with lengua, cabrito, or nopalitos are among the fancy-but-humble offerings on the menu. Add pulpo, Chilean sea bass with a mole negro, a Rosewood Ranch Wagyu that’s aged in-house, and a fancy deconstructed tres leches cake with ice cream in the shape of a nautilus shell, and you’ll agree that Mexican cuisine isn’t simply cheese with beef and beans. It can be anything the chef can dream up.

New Restaurant

Readers’ Choice: Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine, 812 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8965

Critic’s Choice: Soy Cowboy, 888 Nolan Ryan Exp, Ste A, Arlington, 817-766-6444

The pan-Asian restaurant opened in Arlington’s new Loews Hotel with loud, dazzling fanfare, dragon dancers, and enough free booze to pickle most of the local foodie bloggers’ respective livers. But even on a quiet weekend afternoon before neighboring Texas Live! fills up with sports fans, the beautiful and subtle décor provides a feast for the eyes. Gorgeous bespoke cocktails (the Spring Training is a light, fun option with a kick) and a huge, varied menu with dim sum, sushi, and Wagyu beef, chicken, and veggie options offer a buffet for the other senses as well. Weekends, the menu is augmented by brunch options that include a Korean-fried chicken-and-waffle dish with a tasty watermelon salad, plus edamame, bluefin toro tacos, and Korean barbecue ribs. Pro tip –– currently parking is validated if you valet at the hotel, but if you attempt to self-park in the hellscape that is the Arlington Convention Center garage, you’ll be on your own.

Salsa

Readers’ Choice: Chuy’s Tex-Mex, 2401 W 7th St Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-332-2489

Critic’s Choice: El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, 5436 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth, 817-625-9755

El Paseo has been consistently serving some of the best Tex-Mex around since 1986. Whether in Azle, Mineral Wells, or Fort Worth, you can always find the same great food, and one of the many elements that make a meal here so memorable has always been the salsa. El Paseo’s food lives up the promise of its salsa. It’s the perfect consistency: not too chunky, not too thin. It usually has a fairly strong kick, but it’s not going to ruin your meal, and there is always a waiter around to refill the bowl after your fourth serving.

Seafood

Readers’ Choice: Walloon’s Restaurant, 701 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-3230

Critic’s Choice: Waters Restaurant, 301 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-984-1110

Beloved local chef Jon Bonnell’s best restaurant (we think), Waters has been serving the freshest, most artfully prepared seafood in town for a decade now. A near-perfect pared-down menu of all the favorites (lobster, scallops, halibut, and even fish and chips) is supplemented by mouthwatering nightly specials, like the recent cherry tomato-and-pesto-roasted Gulf redfish on polenta with chimichurri sauce. Yum. For those who want to enjoy seafood for more than just special occasions, Waters offers a generous happy hour seven days a week with discounted cocktails, $5 wine and beer, and half off some of the more popular shared plates, like crab-and-shrimp ceviche and the famed Dirty Dozen — a flight of flown-in-daily oysters best enjoyed on downtown’s best patio.

Soul Food

Readers’ Choice: Drew’s Place, 5701 Curzon Av, Fort Worth, 817-476-1857

Critic’s Choice: Turkey Leg House, 6200 McCart Av, Fort Worth, 817-420-9881

Along with traditional giant, smoked, fall-off-the-bone-tender namesake items, this McCart spot also serves turkey legs stuffed with rice and brisket and a (tres spicy) jerk one filled with crawfish mac ’n’ cheese. Da House also does a killer Creole pork chop that’s tender and zesty.

Steak

Readers’ Choice: Ashim’s Hibachi Grill, 424 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-290-3091

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 5212 Marathon Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-5212; Grace, 777 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3388; Silver Fox Steakhouse, 1651 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-332-9060

Japanese Wagyu, A5-certified Kobe beef, and dry-aged prime beef aren’t handled much better than they are at B&B. They’re juicy and tender, and served in a classy, Old World-looking red-brick space, they’re transportive. … Grace likes to have a little fun, and we are here for it. The downtown staple would love for you to cover your bites of perfectly seasoned and cooked filet, prime rib, or ribeye with béarnaise, chimichurri, espresso horseradish, or a sublime cognac peppercorn cream. … You’re gonna pay a premium at Silver Fox, but you’ll need two mouths to tackle the enormous portions of splendidly cooked, always tender, outrageously juicy beef appearing on your plate in this stately TCU-area institution.

Street Tacos

Readers’ Choice: Salsa Limón, 1465 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-250-4842

Critic’s Choice: Buena Vida Taqueria, 314 S Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-386-5334

Maybe this category is supposed to be reserved for hole-in-the-wall family joints located in gas stations. And maybe we didn’t even want to like Buena Vida Taqueria when it first opened earlier this year because we assumed its slick, Instagram-inspired aesthetic meant the food would be an afterthought. But the newest venture by [North Texas] Chef Alex Lines (who heads West 7th’s Pour Decisions among other establishments) has earned the win. Buena Vida serves up truly tasty trompo pastor, carne asada, and barbacoa tacos, to name a few, with all the usual fixin’s, in an area of town that desperately needed a cheap, quick lunch or late-night food option. We’ll even get off our high horse and admit we prefer the neon signs and faux-botanical ceiling to, say, a picnic table outside of a Chevron. Pro tip: Top everything with the housemade jalapeño-based hot sauce for even more auténtico flavor.

Supper Club

Critic’s Choice: Lil’ Boy Blue Cool Kids Supper Club

About once a quarter, siblings Reggie and Cedric Robinson pick a place, select a menu (heavy on the ’cue but also featuring other cuisines, including Tex-Mex, Mediterranean, a down-home fish fry, and brunch), then open the doors to 50 or so guests. The Robinsons have help from a few friends with music and entertainment (you might learn how to salsa dance or get a lesson about the cultural relevance of the food). Often the brothers collaborate with other local chefs — recent collabs include Hao Tran and her semi-legendary dumplings and Jacqueline Anaya’s birria tacos. Whatever the Robinson brothers plate up, you’ll leave full, happy, and ready for another Lil’ Boy Blue experience.

Sushi

Readers’ Choice: Ashim’s Hibachi Grill, 424 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-290-3091

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, 907 Foch St, Fort Worth, 817-720-5330; Little Lilly Sushi, 6100 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 12, Fort Worth, 817-989-8886; Tokyo Cafe, 5121 Pershing Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-8568

Hatsuyuki offers possibly the most perfect, pristine sushi, sashimi, and handrolls that look like little nori-wrapped trumpets. This is not an inexpensive place to eat, and because everything looks so good, you’ll be tempted to pretty much order the left side of the menu. Slow your (hand-)roll and enjoy every glorious bite. … At age 12 (which is, like, 48 in restaurant years), Little Lilly is the OG, celebrating its tenure in Fort Worth and a second location in Keller. The selection of fresh fish options is dazzling here, and the Sayuri Roll with lump blue crab, garlicky albacore, pickled shishito peppers, and a yuzu sauce is transformational. … Tokyo Café is another OG sushi restaurant and has survived where many others have not. The beauty and purity of the salmon maki roll is not to be missed, and the Tejas Roll (yellowfin, fried jalapeño, spicy sauce) is just a good time.

Tamales

Readers’ Choice: Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, 750 W Bonds Ranch Rd, Ste 700, Fort Worth, 817-318-7040

Tex-Mex Food

Readers’ Choice: Chuy’s Tex-Mex, 2401 W 7th St Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-332-2489

Critic’s Choice: Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina, multiple locations

After 57 years, the Pulido family was about ready to shut down their staple Tex-Mex restaurants when restaurateur Gigi Howell and her Westland Group (partners Marc McBride and Bourke Harvey) stepped in. Not much on the menu has changed: You can still order Queso Pulidos (dirty queso topped with sour cream), chalupas, enchiladas, and the Mama and Papa dinners featuring guacamole salad, just like Robert Earl Keen used to sing about. Eight of the nine lunch specials are under $10 and come with more food than one could reasonably eat without needing a nap. Howell kept all of what was best about the place and added a well-stocked bar.

Thai Food

Readers’ Choice: Spice, 411 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-984-1800

Critic’s Choice: Asiannights Lao Thai Cuisine & Bar, 2905 N Beach St, Haltom City, 817-841-1116

Big plates, friendly service, and savory, signature flavors make Asiannights stand out among the highlights of Mid-Cities’ stellar Asian-cuisine scene. Focused on dishes from both Thailand and Laos, this family-owned eatery should be world-famous. Come for the fried pork belly, stay for the larb, and try to save room for sticky rice, if, that is, you don’t fill up on spicy Lao sausage or a Lad Na noodle plate.

Vietnamese Food

Readers’ Choice: Pantry on Magnolia, 713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-2381

Critic’s Choice: Pho Pasteur, 3330 Matlock Rd, Ste 102, Arlington, 817-274-6232

Pho Pasteur is famous for its fresh ingredients, friendly service, and the flavorful broth that makes their namesake noodle bowl soothe your soul as much as it fills your belly. The pho and bún are excellent, as are the cóm tâm plates — one of these comes with ground shrimp in a fried tofu wrap, and it’s a pretty spectacular bite — and Pho Pasteur’s focus on spicy Huê cuisine like shrimp-and-pork-stuffed steamed pastries and beef porridge make it a fun place to try dishes outside your regular staples.

Waitstaff

Readers’ Choice: Pouring Glory, 1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441

Critic’s Choice: Blue Mesa, 612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372

The staff at this superb West 7th Tex-Mex staple always puts us customers first and does a great job — the best, we could say — of anticipating our needs, which, when you really think about it, is the only kind of service that should be accepted but often isn’t. Anytime the manager or bartenders are hair-on-fire refilling waters, taking drink orders, or busing tables even when you’re not the only customer in the joint has to mean you’ve come to the right place. “Pampered” is a term that comes readily to mind.

Wings

Readers’ Choice: Buffalo Bros-TCU, 3015 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-386-9601

Critic’s Choice: Flips Patio Grill, 6613 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth, 817-847-4424

Flips was, uh, flippin’ tasty burgers and serving mouthwatering wings since the intersection of Western Center and 35-North was barren, and the cavernous retreat with two bars, dozens of TVs (and taxidermy mounts), and a room full of billiards tables is still going strong, despite all the competition blooming throughout North Fort Worth and Alliance. Flips’ service is on point, and the wings in all the traditional flavors are still as zesty, flavorful, and hefty as they’ve always been.

Wildcards

Caterer

Wildcard Winner: 360 Catering & Events, 7455 S Hulen St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-714-8996

Cheesecake

Wildcard Winner: Sweetie’s Cheesecakes, 13033 Harmon Rd, Ste 203, Fort Worth, 817-785-8585

Dumplings

Wildcard Winner: Pantry on Magnolia, 713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-2381

Korean Food

Wildcard Winner: Sam-Won Garden, 5201 McCart Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-1515

Donuts

