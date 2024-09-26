From automobiles to zoo happenings, our Classifieds Section includes listings for everything imaginable — well, almost everything — each week. For the Best Of 2024 edition, we’re switching it up. Below is a roster of some of this year’s winners as a quick reference for your resource needs. Give them a call!

Animal Adoption

Readers’ & Critic’s Choice: Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-4768

With locations all across North Texas (you can usually find them at Petco and PetSmart), HSNT strives to find homes for all the abandoned animals in their care. To qualify as a “no-kill,” shelters must have a 90% successful “live release” rate, and the Humane Society of North Texas’ 2023 score was 97%. Before you go to a breeder, see what furry pals are awaiting your hugs and pets at a Humane Society event. Rescuing abandoned fur babies will improve your life as much as theirs.

Animal Rescue

Readers’ Choice: Saving Hope

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Apollo Support & Rescue, 1170 Dove Hill Rd, Justin, 817-658-9738, ApolloSupportandRescue.org; Fort Worth Abandoned Animal Alliance, FWAbandoned.org; Saving Hope, 420 Throckmorton St, Ste 550, Fort Worth, @SavingHopeTX

Rescuing unhoused pets is a labor of love, but doing right by these furry friends requires a high level of professional care and organization. Apollo, Animal Alliance, and Saving Hope truly put the pets first, providing care and rehabilitation for abandoned creatures, and their assiduous work in rehoming these pups, kitties, and other relinquished animals are made possible by dedicated volunteers and foster families.

Apartments

Readers’ Choice (Tie): Luxia River East, 336 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth, 817-790-9153; Mercantile River District, 4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-859-7458

Critic’s Choice: Critic’s Choice: Everly Plaza, 1801 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-924-0377

When contemplating uses for the nonresidential space on the ground floor of Everly Plaza, co-owners Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries decided to open a 2,400-square-foot community art space called The Pool, something much needed in that part of the Near Southside. Tenants can dive into art experiences without leaving home, and we think that’s a beautiful thing.

Auto Mechanic

Wildcard Winner: Brittni’s Automotive Repair, 5894 TX-114, Haslet, 817-350-7408

Buying CBD/THC:

Readers’ Choice: Smoke & Vape DZ, 1411 W Magnolia Av, Ste 101, Fort Worth, 682-707-9229

Critic’s Choice: Critic’s Choice: Thrive Apothecary, 126 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-480-7098

From edibles and tinctures to pre-rolls, beverages, and more, Thrive’s hemp-derived cannabis products are vetted and tested to ensure they exist within the confines of Texas’ marijuana policy and are sold in a vibrant atmosphere by staffers who know what they’re talking about. Great for people new to cannabis culture!

Day Spa

Readers’ & Critic’s: Perfect Touch Day Spa, 2525 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-870-3610

The therapists certainly live up to the name of the place. Their touch really is “perfect.” We’ve been here dozens of times over the years, and it’s only gotten better. The packages are also lovely. From the Face and Body Package (2-hour facial, full-body Swedish massage, Paraffin foot treatment) for $165 to the Ultimate Indulgence Package (3.5-hour four-hands massage, ultra-facial treatment, seaweed or herbal body wrap, body polish treatment) for $375, Perfect Touch has the perfect treatment for your utter rejuvenation.

Dentist

Readers’ Choice: Just for Grins Family Dentistry, 466 N Main St, Keller, 817-741-4455

Critic’s Choice: Jefferson Dental Stockyards, 301 NW 28th St, Ste 113, Fort Worth, 682-747-5000

As with all Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics offices, the Stockyards location offers affordable dentistry services and helps patients find flexible financing programs if insurance doesn’t cover their needs. But this particular office stands out for more than just stellar care for less. Their friendly, dedicated staff is 99% female. From the front office to the hygienists to the dentist herself, these ladies have it going on. The one dude who works there (as best we can tell) is pretty great, too. Is this female-driven team assembled by design or by coincidence? Who knows, but we dig it

Doctor

Readers’ Choice: Don White DC, River Oaks Chiropractic Clinic, 1141 Long Av, River Oaks, 817-625-1165

Critic’s Choice: Allison Barrett PT/DPT, Beelieve Pediatric Therapy, 10640 N Riverside Dr, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-431-9000

While physical therapists aren’t technically doctors in the medical sense, many of the staff at Beelieve hold doctorate degrees, including Dr. Barrett PT/DPT, their physical therapy director. Along with the rest of The Hive, this UTA graduate helps children with developmental delays, genetic conditions, neurodevelopment diagnoses, and more and is well-loved by the community. Unlike many in their field, this practice encourages engagement through social media so they can be a 24/7 resource to North Texas. Follow Barrett and her happy crew @BeelievePediatric.

Employer

Readers’ Choice: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, 999 Lockheed Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-777-2000

Critic’s Choice: Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, multiple locations

With five of its eight centers located within our circulation area, TCAP is not only the go-to for low-cost pet (and feral cat) spays, neuters, and vaccinations, but it could also be your next employer. Pet Lovers across North Texas are invited to join the team in its mission to end animal overpopulation. Along with some professional positions, there are also opportunities for those with a high-school diploma or GED who are willing to train for a new career. Benefits include medical insurance, paid vacations, and a company-matched 401(k) program. For more on why TCAP is the best, visit TexasforThem.org/Careers.

Lawyer

Readers’ Choice: Jennifer Lovelace PC, Lovelace Law, 1601 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-953-9656

Critic’s Choice: Fathers for Equal Rights, 1500 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-4880

Dads dealing with child support issues, visitation trouble, civil rights violations, and more have a local ally in Fathers for Equal Rights. At Fathers4Kids.com, you can find resources, including tips for representing yourself and a list of volunteer lawyers who can help in case the former is more than you can handle.

Music Lessons

Readers’ Choice: Arlington School of Music, 3100 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-459-1444

Critic’s Choice: Music Junkie Studios, 1701 Enderly Pl, Fort Worth, 682-499-5732

For aspiring musicians of all ages, you can’t beat Music Junkie Studios. Offering lessons in piano, guitar, bass, drums, violin, ukulele, songwriting, and home recording, Music Junkie’s individualized approach to instruction emphasizes discovery and joy. Whether you want to get good enough to play in a band or just want a new hobby to explore, Music Junkie has an instructor and learning path for you.

Music Store

Readers’ & Critic’s Choice: Tone Shop Guitars, 4608 Bryant Irvin Rd, Ste 448, 817-386-7717

The Tone Shop on Bryant Irvin is the Addison-based guitar retailer’s third store, and like its sister locations (also in Southlake), it’s a guitar geek’s dream of both new and vintage axes — if you’re in the market for a high-end acoustic guitar, this is the place for you — plus a great selection of amps and pedals and all the necessary little things like picks, strings, and cables that make that pre-CBS Stratocaster you’re eyeing sound like it’s supposed to.

Realtor

Readers’ Choice: Lindsay Anderson, Century 21 Alliance Properties, 120 West McLeroy Blvd, Saginaw, 817-232-9550

Critic’s Choice: Sara Huffman, Real Brokerage, LLC, 817-727-1637

Not much in life is more stressful than selling and/or purchasing a home, so it’s paramount to find an experienced real estate agent who can help guide you through the process from start to finish. Realtor/Broker Sara Huffman has become an expert in the North Texas market over the last decade, using the latest technology at her disposal to find single folks, couples, and families the best deal, even if that means making phone calls late into the night, writing letters on behalf of her clients who may not have the highest offer, or setting up food trucks outside of open houses. Her refusal to give up on her clients no matter how many houses they ask to see is just one reason for her perfect 5.0 rating on Google.

Vote! Vote! Vote!

The BEST thing you can do between now and Mon, Oct 7 is to make sure you’re registered to vote. Do a quick check now at VoteTexas.gov. For more on this topic, check out the voter guide in the next issue of the Weekly.