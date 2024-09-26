Bar-Bar

Readers’ Choice: Oscar’s Pub, 6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, 817-732-3833

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): A Great Notion, 2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521; The Boiled Owl Tavern, 909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616; The Chat Room Pub, 1263 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth

These joints have been around, and they feel like it, which is a good thing in a chaotic, messy world. Out on Ridgmar, A Great Notion has been serving cold brews across a disco-lit bartop for decades and is only getting bigger, mainly to accommodate some dart leagues. … In the heart of the Near Southside, the two Magnolia joints have major vibe but different kinds. As the Owl on non-live music nights is cozy and quiet with a solitary pool table and, broadcasting classic B-movies, a lone TV, the Chat is one big room with lots of games plus a picnic-y patio, desktop computers, and many TVs often tuned to sports. It’s nothing to have a couple beverages at one and finish up at the other. You never know who you’ll meet. Leon Bridges and Tony Green are regulars.

Bartender

Readers’ Choice: Rive Macedo, Oscar’s Pub, 6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, 817-732-3833

Critic’s Choice: Maddie Wildman, The Bar at Bowie House, 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 855-683-4092

Maddie Wildman brings an in-depth knowledge about wine and spirits to The Bar, as well as an engaging rapport with her guests and a knack for finding the right cocktail to suit a person’s tastes. Call it intuition or highly informed opinion — Wildman is great with customers and knows her stuff, and she’ll make you feel right at home.

Beer Selection

Readers’ Choice: Pouring Glory, 1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441

Critic’s Choice: Southside Cellar, 125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184

Shawn Howell’s quaint shop/bar on South Main is a great place to learn about beer, including the dozens of local breweries in stock, so order a pour or fill up a growler, grab a comfy seat, and stay a while at this laid-back warehouse-y retreat.

Brewery

Readers’ Choice: Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, 817-222-0177

Critic’s Choice: Martin House Brewing Company

Sometimes we wonder if Willy Wonka subs in as brewmaster at Martin House, and this is not a dig. Martin House’s creativity is truly admirable. Though there’s probably something for even the most exotic tastes, they still brew their old faithfuls that you can find on the shelves around town, and between their friendly staff, the great tasting room, and the amazing food, Martin House is indeed a staple of the beer scene in Fort Worth.

Place To See Comedy

Readers’ Choice: Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub, 425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233

Critic’s Choice: Big Laugh Comedy Club, 604 Main St, Fort Worth, 512-817-9535

Big Laugh’s calendar is packed with a wide variety of comedy showcases, from its weekly open-mic night (every Monday) and live podcast recording sessions (see: A Drunken Night Out) to its headliner shows that feature North Texas’ funniest up-and-comers as well as touring comics like Shayne Smith, Rachel Williams, and Dulce Sloan. The people running the shows are committed to providing “the best night out,” which translates to friendly staff and good service, which go with live comedy like brick walls and two-drink minimums.

Craft Cocktail

Readers’ Choice: The Usual, 1408 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-0114

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Atlas, 314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386; Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 3100 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-336-8000; Thompson’s Bookstore, 900 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-882-8003

A swanky, otherworldly cocktail bar off South Main, Atlas is a fantastic place for a craft cocktail. The bartenders are talented, and the drink menu has range. Atlas’ Vieux Carre is worth the visit alone. The sweet-and-bitter cocktail made famous at the Carousel Bar in New Orleans is truly great in the hands of Atlas’ capable mixologists. … We have been to Eddie V’s on many occasions, but we have never made it farther than the bar. This is for good reason. The cocktails are excellent, and the Smoked Old Fashioned is best in class. Seeing that smoking glass making its way to the table is a real treat. … You cannot talk about craft cocktails without mentioning Thompson’s Bookstore. The throwback joint has an outstanding menu and knowledgeable and skillful bartenders. The Coral Vixen is a standout among standouts. The mescal and ancho-chile liqueur mixed with lemon juice and blackberry-jalapeño syrup make this delicious signature cocktail one of the best in town.

Place To Dance

Readers’ Choice: Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117

Critic’s Choice: Billy Bob’s Texas

Billy Bob’s has a college night every Thursday that’s free with a valid college ID, but the World’s Largest Honkytonk ® wouldn’t be what it is without country and Western dancing, and to that end, Billy Bob’s offers couples dance lessons on Sunday afternoons and line dancing lessons on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons. Any one of those will get you prepped to scoot your boots when the house band hits the Honky Tonk Stage 8pm Thu-Sat.

Distillery

Readers’ Choice: Blackland Distillery, 2616 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 682-268-5333

Critic’s Choice: TX Whiskey Ranch, 2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-841-9140

Take the tour, fill up on facts about how TX Whiskey is made, and then visit the on-site TX Tavern to apply all that knowledge while sipping on a flight. The campus is huge, stately, and brimming with cowboy elegance, making it a perfect place to spend a mellow afternoon. If you’re looking for a spot to take an out-of-town visitor, this place is great.

Dog-Friendly Patio

Readers’ Choice: Liberty Lounge, 515 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @Liberty.Lounge.FW

Critic’s Choice: Truck Yard-Alliance, 3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936

It’s way the heck out by Alliance, but little secret: Since 35 North is always a nightmare during rush hour, you’re better off taking Main Street through the Stockyards to 820, then to 35N. Anyway, the mostly outdoor Truck Yard is enormous with a cozy dog run, good enough for a few rounds of fetch and, if fellow pals are afoot, some good old-fashioned nervous butt-sniffin’. Assorted food trucks are always on-site, and the service is uniformly spot on. Nice, picnic-style joint but one with a functional Ferris wheel. (!)

Happy Hour

Readers’ Choice: Oscar’s Pub, 6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, 817-732-3833

Critic’s Choice: Hudson House, 4600 Dexter Av, Fort Worth, 682-207-4220

There are many excellent happy hour spots in Fort Worth, but one stands out as the best. Hudson House off Camp Bowie has a killer happy hour, but there’s a catch. You must be sitting at the bar. From 3-6, there’s half-price martinis and wine by the glass, $3 East Coast oysters, and $10 cheeseburgers (both excellent!). Set your watch for 3pm and hustle over to belly up to a spot before they’re all taken.

Hotel Bar

Readers’ Choice: Bar Dryce, Hotel Dryce, 3621 Byers Av, Fort Worth, 817-330-6437

Critic’s Choice: Bar Dryce

Vinyl nights (including BYO vinyl events). Soulful DJ evenings. Collabs with local restaurateurs and celebrities. And a tidy, well-curated list of mixed drinks, zero-proof cocktails, beer, and several Texas wines, including the Italian-grape Cup of Ambition. Throw in a little yoga, some Sunday brunch, and the Tuesday evening Silent Book Club (read what you want and don’t feel like you have to make a lot of conversation), and you’ve got one interesting milieu, all near Dickies Arena.

Host

Critic’s Choice: Kolin Jardine, Tarantula Tiki Lounge, 117 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616

Kolin Jardine is an energetic, patient, and generous host with a great sense of humor and a slightly goofy surfer-hippie guy vibe. If your party of eight comes in and has no idea what to do with Tarantula’s extensive menu, Kolin will walk all of y’all through the different flavor profiles to find what you want to drink. Take as long as you want. He doesn’t seem to mind. If you’re obviously on an intimate evening for two, he can also take a hint.

Karaoke Night

Readers’ Choices (tie): Grandma’s, 715 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, @GrandmasNSFW; Sarah’s Place, 5223 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-7337

Critic’s Choice: Sarah’s Place

Still going strong after all these years, Sarah’s is more than just a karaoke spot, though warbling along to jams from our glory days largely defines the Westside staple off Camp Bowie. Great service, affordable drinks delivered with a smile, and that oh-so-lovely dive-bar atmo make Sarah’s an ideal stop any weekday after work or weekend excursion.

Late-Night Food

Readers’ Choice: Ashim’s Hibachi Grill, 424 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-290-3091

Critic’s Choice: Zalat Pizza, 843 Foch St, Fort Worth, 817-780-0420

We all have our obvious standbys (Whataburger, Jack in the Box, Taco Bell), but for those carbs you’re really craving (especially after a big night out), Zalat reigns supreme. Cheesy, gooey, foldable, zesty, and chewy, these slices hit the spot as powerfully as any afterhours NYC joint. Zalat is open until 4am Fri-Sat, 2am Thu, and midnight Sun, Mon-Wed, though anytime’s a good time to Zattack some ’za here.

LGBTQIA+ Bar

Critics’ Choice: Jackie O’s Cocktail Club, 609 S Jennings, Fort Worth

It’s your all-around good-timin’ bar, with friendly staff (props to Ty and Courtney, who handle regulars and dazed newcomers with grace and good cheer). Join Lez Be Friends or enjoy the occasional tear-in-your-beer music evening with the Sad Girl Country Club. It’s happy hour all day Sundays, and those regulars will make you feel at home around the bar as you try to navigate the beginning of the weekend or the end of a busy workday.

Margarita

Readers’ Choices (Top 3): Ashim’s Hibachi Grill, 424 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-290-3091; Joe T. Garcia’s, 2201 N Commerce St, Fort Worth,

817-626-4356; Muy Frio Margaritas, 3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 109, Fort Worth, 817-238-3386

Critic’s Choice: Fresco’s Cocina Mexicana, multiple locations

Most Mexican restaurants with in-house bars do delightful things with tequila and a traditional Mexican spirit. Fresco’s is no exception. If you’re headed north to Watauga or south to Burleson, stop by for chips, salsa, and a few drinks, starting with the cucumber-jalapeño margarita. Or, hell, just go there specifically for it. It will be worth the trip.

Martini

Readers’ Choice: Lucile’s Stateside Bistro, 4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-4761

Critic’s Choice: Walloon’s Restaurant, 701 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-3230

With all due respect to Lucile’s, The Fitzgerald, Grace, and a few other spots around town who do martinis justice, it’s just hard to beat Walloon’s. The Near Southside seafood emporium specializes in tasty and cold — like, ice-cold — blends of gin, Cinzano dry vermouth, and lemon twists that go great with anything and everything from the mouthwatering raw oysters and pan-roasted salmon to the Pub Burger and the 8-oz hangar steak.

Mixologist

Readers’ Choice: Drew Arroyo, The Amber Room, 334 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 817-945-2433

Critic’s Choice: Pam Moncrief

No matter what the parameters are, Pam Moncrief can whip up an excellent cocktail program. At Don Artemio, she built up a fantastic bar program showcasing carefully curated tequilas, mezcals, and charandas in cocktails as balanced as a feather resting on the point of a pin. Treat yourself to a Don Victor, and you’ll see what we’re talking about. Find Pam. She’s around. She’s well worth it.

Patio

Readers’ Choice: Maggie’s R&R, 1264 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-255-5442

Critic’s Choice: Press Cafe, 4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, Ste 105, 817-570-6002

With the demise of Reata’s glorious three-level patio this year (the restaurant moved up the street), it’s hard to find a replacement. Press Cafe’s outside space remains firmly on the ground. Of course, the best spaces closest to the food and the views of the tree-lined riverbank are reservation-only, but if you were feeling optimistic and spontaneous, there’s an area facing the front where you can spend time with a beverage waiting for your table, enjoying the fire pit in the winter and the occasional jogger’s dog most of the rest of the year. Those spots are first come, first served, and plentiful.

Restaurant Bar

Readers’ Choice: Maggie’s R&R, 1264 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-255-5442

Critic’s Choice: Toro Toro, 200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895

The lounge at pan-Latin restaurant Toro Toro serves up delectable cocktails based on tequila, mezcal, and cachaça, the last of which really sings in a fun concoction called a Hacienda Bird. Then there’s the “espumoso” menu (Spanish for “foamy” or “bubbly”), a great selection of sparkling wine by the glass or bottle which nicely complements the expansive wine program. Whatever you end up sipping on, you’ll enjoy it in an elegant, comfortable space of soothing wood tones and dark marble.

Sports Bar

Readers’ Choice: Buffalo Bros-Sundance, 415 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9533

Critic’s Choice: Rogers Roundhouse, 1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-9348

When it comes to Fort Worth, the homiest of home teams has to be the Horned Frogs, so when our TCU’ers are battling the rest of the NCAA on TV, this University Drive-area roadhouse (called a Roundhouse after the nearby train tracks) gets slam-packed with Purple Nation. It’s amazing how the service here is just as fast and friendly on Saturday afternoons during football season as during a weekday lunch. Great burgers, too. Go, Frogs!

Wine, Place To Drink

Readers’ Choice: The Holly, 305 W Daggett Av, Ste 101, Fort Worth, 817-420-6446

Critic’s Choice: Saddlerock Wine + Beer Co., 731 Samuels Av, Fort Worth, 817-772-8281

Whether lounging on an outdoor sofa on the shady front lawn, having a tasting inside the historic Samuels Avenue home it occupies, or taking in the view on the large back terrace, Saddlerock Wine + Beer Co. has emerged as the most enjoyable place to have a glass or share a bottle of wine in Funkytown. A menu well-stocked with California whites, reds, rosés, and bubbles may seem limiting to some, but there are plenty of grape varietals, such as pinot blanc, syrah, and zinfandel, that you might not associate with Cali. And with regular live music on the terrace and weekly trivia and movie nights, plus brunch featuring their on-site food truck on weekends, there are many excuses to head Uptown and get your drink on at Saddlerock.