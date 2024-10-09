Like last week’s Big Ticket, when we showcased some readers’ choice winners from the Arts & Culture section of Best Of 2024, here are some succulent choices from Good Grub. Welcome to the Best Of ATE DAY8!

This year, the readers who voted were all about Cafecito (1229 8th Av, Fort Worth, 682-376-9749). Along with winning best Mexican food, they were also our readers’ favorite for Breakfast and Burrito. This joint is the one with the beet-infused pink tortillas. As one of our food writers mentioned last year, most of the tacos stay within the parameters of breakfast, coming with eggs, chorizo, or both, plus several optional ingredients, including Mexican potatoes, frijoles, chopped barbacoa or brisket, or ham with the pink corn or flour tortillas of your choice. Read more about this winner in “Think: Pink” at FWWeekly.com.

This is Cowtown. We do steak, and we do it well. This category is simply called “Steak” and not “Steak House” because of gems like Ashim’s Hibachi Grill (424 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-290-3091). Along with winning best steak from readers, Ashim’s was also catapulted to the top by our readers for Late-night Food, Margarita, and Sushi. Sounds like y’all just picked my next post-concert #DateNight.

If you’re looking for a State Fair-style fried on-a-stick sort of hot dog experience, try the Korean craze that is K-Town Hot Dogs (4940 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-386-5371), our critic’s choice for Hot Dog. Go with our readers’ pick for a chef’d up version of a traditional dog. You can find the Big Dawgs Hot Dog Co. mobile kitchen in the parking lot of the Rusty Nickel (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682, @Big_Dawgs_Hot_Dogs) on the weekends.

Expect excellent customer service when you head to brunch at Brewed (801 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-803-4753), as our readers awarded them for both this year (Brunch and Customer Service, that is). With 33 options on the daily brunch menu alone, you might need some of that friendly help in making decisions. As for me, I love shrimp and grits, so my decision is already made. When I visit, I’ll order the Low Country Shrimp + Grits ($18) with Gulf shrimp, Serrano cheese grits, Tasso ham, red bell pepper, red onion, and a Cajun butter cream sauce.

If you were dismayed to hear that the Chuy’s chain was scooped up by the holding company of Olive Garden, the place where Italian hopes and dreams go to die, you’ll be glad to know that Chuy’s West 7th location (2401 W 7th St, Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-332-2489) is independently owned and, according to our loyal readers, has the best salsa in town. #KeepItLocal

While I do love the Fudgy Cookies and M&M Bars at Swiss Pastry Shop (936 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-732-5661), our critic’s choice for best bakery, the readers aren’t wrong about Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen (5950 River Oaks Blvd, Fort Worth, 214-531-4830). On a recent visit, I picked up a dozen chocolate chip pecan cookies and ate them daily for breakfast until they were all gone, leaving none for the husband. What?

Tamales! Who doesn’t love them? From fancy ones at Central Market to the local cook who brings them to the bar at closing time, it’s all good. While our critic’s choice, Hot Damn Tamales!, no longer has a storefront, only an online option at HotDamnTamales.com (we apologize for any confusion), our readers’ choice for best tamales is ideal for a sit-down experience. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe (750 W Bonds Ranch Rd, Ste 700, Fort Worth, 817-318-7040) does these Mexican bad boys traditionally, creatively, and well. For more info, visit TommyTamale.com.

As you probably already know, our annual Best Of awards are curated and written by fallible human beings, so we sometimes miss something or get something wrong. We included a Wildcard entry field for you readers to add to the fun. You did not disappoint. Wildcard winners include 360 Catering & Events (7455 S Hulen St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-714-8996) for best catering; Sweetie’s Cheesecakes (13033 Harmon Rd, Ste 203, Fort Worth, 817-785-8585) for best, well, cheesecakes; Pantry on Magnolia (713 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-2381) for best dumplings; and Sam-Won Garden (5201 McCart Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-1515) for best Korean food. As for “whatever makes sense” under Donuts, that’s a joke, folks. If you get it, you get it. (Please vote.)