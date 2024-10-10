Join us on Sunday, October 20th (Noon to 8 pm) for the most colorful celebration in Texas at the 3rd Annual Sundance Square Catrina Fest (including $5,000 in prizes for best Catrina costume).

Enjoy live music & entertainment from Noon to 8 pm, including a special performance by a Selena tribute band (Selena Forever), mariachi music, folklorico dancers, a local market, and food trucks. Families are welcome and there is no admission cost.

Immerse yourself in the rich cultures, colorful costumes, and festive atmosphere as we honor meaningful Mexican traditions that welcomes people from all backgrounds.

Additionally, this year’s Catrina celebration will also include 10’ giant Catrina Statues made by artisans from the Feria del Alfenique in Toluca, Mexico (an international Sister City of Fort Worth).

Sundance Square Catrina Fest 2024 is presented by Sundance Square with community support by Visit Fort Worth.

