ALL WEEKEND

Those with little ones are quite familiar with Thomas the Tank Engine, are they not? You’ll be excited (or possibly have a feeling of dread) that Grapevine Vintage Railroad is hosting a Day Out with Thomas Fri-Sun, Oct 11-13 and 18-20, at the Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District (705 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3185). Take a ride with the classic storybook engine and experience “trains, games, and miles of smiles!” The rides are at various times throughout each day, and many time slots are already sold out. Purchase your tickets for $25 now at GVRR.com.

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Oddly, I have other train news. As one of America’s most iconic railroads, Union Pacific retains its historical equipment and honors its storied past. Case in point: the preservation of Big Boy No. 4014. In May 2019, after a 58-year retirement and three-year restoration project, Big Boy returned to service and regained its title as the world’s largest operating steam locomotive. Now, the mighty engine is back on the rails and is on display in the Fort today and tomorrow at the Trinity Railway Express’ T&P Station (275 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-215-8600). The TRE says Big Boy can run ahead or behind schedule based on conditions. You can view information along with an interactive map tracking No. 4014’s current location at Upsteam.com. Photogs, you may want to meet up with the folks at Fort Worth Camera at their on-site tent (825 E 9th St) for tips and chances to win goodies at their Hey, Big Boy meet-up event from noon to 3pm. For more info on that, visit Facebook.com/FWCamera.

Friday, October 11, 2024

Legendary country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is on tour supporting her new album Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart and has a stop in Fort Worth as part of The Great Western Festival. The 71-year-old songstress suffered a stroke in 2020, so she no longer plays guitar as she’s done since the age of 12, but her vocals are still on point. She’ll perform with special guest Kelsey Waldon at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) at 8pm. Tickets start at $47.50 on Ticketmaster.com.

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Today and next Saturday, college football is on in the Stockyards. RANCH20 Spirits Tailgate Days are today and the 19th on the lawn of the Fort Worth Stock Exchange (131 E Exchange Av, Ste 212, Fort Worth, 817-822-5219), where you can see the games on a really big screen all day long and enjoy $6 cocktails.

Speaking of tailgating, Carter BloodCare has my attention with their Dallas Cowboys-themed “How ’Bout Them Donors!” promotion. Every volunteer donor will receive a Tailgate Trio thank-you gift pack featuring a T-shirt, football-styled drink koozie, and sticker, plus an entry in a contest to win a Weber tailgating grill. And now thru Thu, Oct 17, you are also entered into weekly drawings for four Dallas Cowboys tickets and parking passes to 2024 home games at AT&T Stadium, including the Cowboys vs. the Bengals, vs. the Buccaneers, and vs. the Commanders. For details and to find a nearby Carter BloodCare donor center or mobile blood drive, visit CarterBloodCare.org.

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Several times a year, the Re/Framed exhibit gives visitors to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) a way to look at select works from the museum’s collection through a different lens. The included pieces are located throughout the galleries and can be identified by the window icon on their labels. Since April, artists Nell Dorr, Laura Gilpin, Eadweard Muybridge, Valton Tyler, and more have captured performances from unique perspectives and encourage viewers to take a second look at Wild West theatrical routines to the movement of modern dance. The current phase of Re/Framed ends today. Amon Carter is open noon-5pm Sun, 10am-5pm Tue-Wed, 10am-8pm Thu, and 10am-5pm Fri-Sat. Admission is always free.