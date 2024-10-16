We’ve been showcasing winners from Best Of 2024 in our annual Winners Circle section this month. With Halloween around the corner, here are some spooky viewing choices for your consideration. Winning!

Hocus Pocus at TX Whiskey

Kick off your Halloween weekend with a movie night at TX Whiskey Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140), home of the 2024 critic’s choice for best distillery. On Fri, Oct 25, from 6pm to 9pm, Hocus Pocus, the 1993 comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a coven of evil (and silly) witches, will screen rain or shine. Bring your own blankets and chairs in case it’s outside. There will be a food truck on-site and a palm/tarot card reader available for complimentary sessions. Tickets are $10 at TXWhiskey.com and include your first cocktail. 21+ only. Doors open at 6pm, and the movie starts at 7pm sharp.

Smile 2 Fan Event at AMC Clearfork

Our readers’ pick for best place to watch a movie in Best Of 2024 is hosting a special fan event. At 5pm Thu, be one of the first to see Smile 2 at an advance screening at AMC Dine-In Clearfork (5015 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth, 817-769-6762). Tickets are $16.99 at AMCTheatres.com. If you liked the first Smile film that came out in 2022 — or you’re just a hardcore horror fan who sees everything — I’m sure you’ll love this one, too. Our film critic did not. He thought that Parker Finn’s fright had the “germ of an interesting idea” that got fouled up in the execution, including three different contradictory endings. Let us know if the franchise did better this time.

My Favorite Films at the Modern

Not only is the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) an annual winner of various Best Of awards, but they also have some winning movie choices for October. As part of their My Favorite Films series, several Halloween favorites are screening at 2pm Wednesdays in the auditorium. Clue (1985) is on Wed, Oct 23, and Parasite (2019) on Wed, Oct 30. There’s also Dracula (1931) at 7:30pm Thu, Oct 31. Tickets are $5 or free for Modern members at the front desk or via TheModern.org.

Your Haunted Holiday on YouTube

If you enjoy traveling and checking out paranormal experiences, Your Haunted Holiday (@YourHauntedHoliday5985) is worth a listen. Hosted by twin sisters Lisa and Lindsay Estes, this podcast specializes in travel reviews with a paranormal spin. New episodes come out every Sunday wherever you stream podcasts and on YourHauntedHoliday.com. Miss Molly’s Hotel (109 W Exchange Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-626-1522), this year’s critic’s choice for best haunted attraction, is featured in Episode 33.