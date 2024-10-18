Saturday, October 19

The Near Southside will be the place for not one, not two, but three super-cool events. First, Arts Goggle will cover Magnolia with dozens of art booths filled with the handiwork of nearly 1,000 visual artists, and all the ma-and-pa shops along the hip ave will sling drinks and serve tasty treats (slices, tacos, and more) to the thousands of folks who normally populate this festive block party. Also, the concert series Lost ’N Sound will feature performances by regional indie artists in various locales throughout nearby South Main, the location of the day’s third event. At the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St) from noon to 5pm, the Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale will present dozens of vendors selling all manner of goodies and more. Read all about the sale in Living Local in Blotch at FWWeekly.com. For more info on Lost ’N Sound and Arts Goggle, including the artist of the work we’re featuring here, Penny Brisco (@ShinyPennyArt), visit ArtsGoggle.org or LostNSound.org.

Downtown from 2pm to 6pm, the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium (111 East 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-336-7470) celebrates the season with its annual OktoberFeast. For live music by Mike Randall and Paul Val, 85 types of beer and wine (including rare tappings), bratwurst, soft pretzels, and more, general admission is $35 online or $45 at the door. Your ticket includes a beer-taster card (good for 12 2-oz pours) and a souvenir 2024 taster glass. For tickets and to check out the available VIP experiences, visit Eventbrite.com.

Sunday, October 20, 2024

From noon to 8pm, the third annual Catrina Fest in Sundance Square (425 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) showcases 10-inch Catrina statues by artisans from Feria del Alfeñique in Toluca, Mexico (Fort Worth’s international sister city). Along with folklorico dancers, mariachi music, a special performance by the tribute band Selena Forever, and vendors, including food trucks and a local market, there will also be a costume contest, plus a $5,000 grand prize for the best Catrina. Admission is free to this family-friendly event.

Monday, October 21, 2024

As part of its October pet food drive, Don’t Forget to Feed Me is hosting a Sugar Skull Pet Portrait Painting Party at Steve’s Wine Bar (111 Industrial St, Denton, 940-514-1852) 6:30pm-8pm with a portion of the proceeds going to DFTFM. Choose from pre-drawn pets or create your own on an 8-by-10-inch canvas. Tickets are $40 per person at ShellysArtSpace.com and include all needed supplies.

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

I’ve really come around to Tuesday shows. Why wait around at home for hours and hours to check these here pages from the printer when I could be taking in a concert? Case in point: Soulfly’s Superstition U.S. Tour hits North Texas tonight. Brothers Max and Igor will be pulling double-duty when the band hits Tempe in November to the delight of many “Azure-Asians.” Along with a Soulfly performance in the band’s home state of AZ, Max and Igor will open with their other metal outfits, Go Ahead and Die and Healing Magic. We Texans will get Eyehategod, Mutilation BBQ, and Skinflint as openers for our Soulfly at Trees (2709 Elm St, Dallas, 214-741-1122) at 8pm. Tickets are $25 at AXS.com.

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Creator and host of the hidden-camera show What Would You Do?, John Quiñones will speak at 7:30pm at UTA (701 W Nedderman Dr, Arlington, 817-272-5584) as part of the school’s Maverick Speakers Series. Beyond television, Quiñones has written three books, including One Year in Uvalde: A Story of Hope and Resilience, with co-author Maria Elena Salinas. Hear his life story and compelling message by purchasing $5 tickets at UTATickets.com.