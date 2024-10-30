Good Grub and On the Town were two of our most extensive sections in our recent Best Of 2024 edition — and Getting & Spending had some edible choices, too — so it’s no surprise that we have eight more snapshots of smiling faces this week. Introducing the latest food and booze inductees into our Winners’ Circle. Say cheese!

A Great Notion (2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521) made the critic’s Top 3 for best bar-bar. They’ve been serving cold brews across a disco-lit bartop for decades and are only getting bigger, thanks to dart leagues.

Bar Dryce, also known as The Lobby Bar, at Hotel Dryce (3621 Byers Av, Fort Worth, 817-330-6437) won the critic’s and readers’ choices for best hotel bar. Along with the well-curated drink list, our critic mentioned an assortment of ongoing weekly events like brunch on Sundays and the Silent Book Club on Tuesdays, where you can “read what you want and don’t feel like you have to make a lot of conversation.” Visit Bar Dryce daily starting at 3pm.

Our readers had some hot opinions about the best place to buy coffee from a retail perspective in our Getting & Spending section. The awards for readers’ choice Top 3 went to Avoca Coffee Roasters (1311 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-233-0957), Enduro Coffee Roasters (400 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth, 817-773-8576), and Cherry Coffee Shop (1121 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-330-4301). Our critic’s choice for best place to buy coffee was Black Coffee (1417 Vaughn Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-782-9867), whose rotating menu of seasonal specialties features a cinnamon-honey latte with local raw honey that’s amazing.

While all three of the locally owned shops to make the critic’s Top 3 for best coffeeshop will sell you something fancy and frothy, Crude Coffee Bar (804 Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 682-224-5541) can put a little shot of alcohol-infused syrup in anything you want. Need we say more?

Along with Free Play (1311 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-242-8487) and Game Theory Restaurant + Bar (804 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-717-6443), Electric Starship Arcade (5620 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, 817-479-6366) made the critic’s Top 3 for best entertainment spot this year. The Starship aims to provide the ultimate entertainment venue, where friends and families can have a blast together — literally. Those homicidal aliens bearing down on your vessel aren’t going to ask permission to nuke you. Arcade games, karaoke, and video game release nights are all part of the eclectic mix at Electric Starship.

A popular hibachi grill and a heavy-hitter old-school Mexican restaurant made the Top 3 readers’ choice in the best margarita category, but so did the little shop that could: Muy Frio Margaritas (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 109, Fort Worth, 817-238-3386). You are welcome to sip and stay at this mom-and-pop spot or grab and go. Either way, don’t leave without any tamales, either.

For the best Mediterranean food, our readers chose Nish! Mediterranean Grill (4913 Ohio Garden Rd, River Oaks, 817-615-9292) in Best Of 2024. You can try out all of Nish!’s delectable gyros, falafel, kabobs, hummus, shawarma, and more at the buffet.

Rive Macedo of Oscar’s Pub (6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, 817-732-3833) won the hearts of our audience and the readers’ choice for best bartender this year. Oscar’s was also their choice for best bar-bar and best happy hour.

