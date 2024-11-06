The inviting stone building that houses the congregation at Celebration Community Church (908 Pennsylvania Av, Fort Worth 817-335-3222), a landmark nestled quaintly in the medical district, exudes familiar sights and sounds. If you’re driving past and hear some heavenly tunes that get your feet tappin’ and your spirit moving, you might want to stop in. Besides being an all-inclusive church where all walks of life are welcome, it has an impressive choir that has made a name for itself and the community it serves.

What makes this choir so special? Music director Jacob Brown is happy to tell you.

Brown feels that the CCC choir has a unique story to tell every week. “Being a non-denominational, multi-congregational church means that we have the opportunity to truly embrace all types of worship music,” he says. “Consistently, we incorporate standard liturgical repertoire, Southern Gospel anthems, Contemporary Christian music, traditional spirituals, and more.” There is something for everyone. “You really don’t know what you might hear when you show up on Sunday.”

Fresh off a world premiere performance at Lincoln Center in New York City, the choir at CCC embraces music-making not only as an enjoyable experience but also as a way to showcase its culture of excellence and inclusivity. Each member of the choir truly feels like a welcomed, integral part of the ensemble. “Since I walked in on day one, I’ve felt an incredible sense of belonging that I haven’t found anywhere else,” says Brown. “The Bass Hall, Meyerson Symphony Center? They don’t have anything on us!”

Celebration is a vibrant part of the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas. In addition to their active music program, they participate in groups that support and encourage people, provide food for children with weekend food insecurity, participate in the Tarrant County Justice Network, and are a distribution site for Meals on Wheels. The calling is simple: Let the light of God’s love shine through all they do and say. And sing.

Hear the choir singing on Sundays at 10am. If you cannot attend in person but want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church, all services can also be viewed on YouTube (@ CelebrationCommunityChurch130).