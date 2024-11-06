Enchiladas Ole’ owner, Mary Patino Perez, is stepping into the barbecue business with her latest venture, Holy Cue. What started as a pop-up inside the kitchen of Ole’s flagship location on 2418 Forest Park Blvd, is now moving into a brick-and-mortar on 4307 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Holy Cue began as a side project smoking brisket for Enchiladas Olé’s tacos. This blossomed into a barbecue sensation, frequently selling out multiple menu items. Their menu consists of brisket, ribs, boneless chicken breast, and sides like Gouda mac-and-cheese, scalloped potatoes, creamed corn, and sweet-potato pie.

Mary’s passion for cooking started early. Her childhood was often spent by her mother’s side in their kitchen, helping create the dishes Mary still serves today. After years in the corporate world, Mary embarked on a new adventure without formal culinary training. She began by selling her enchilada sauces and, eventually, became known as “The Saucy Lady.” Her first big break happened at Central Market and from there, Mary imagined herself opening an entire restaurant focusing on the dishes she helped her mother make as a child.

Mary’s journey was followed by various challenges, including working in a restaurant plagued by a broken air conditioner and navigating the uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, she remained resilient, particularly in balancing being a single mother and a new business owner. Mary has always valued hard work and the personal development that accompanies it.

Reflecting on her transformation from a corporate professional wearing high heels and suits to an entrepreneur wearing tennis shoes and an apron, Mary is proud her experiences have fostered a greater appreciation for the labor and dedication required in her new venture. Her transition from selling enchilada sauce in grocery stores to establishing multiple restaurant locations and concepts is something she looks back at fondly.

Mary’s story is heartfelt, illustrating the profound connections between family, culture, and entrepreneurship. The dedication to family, community, kindness, and compassion is a powerful reminder of how personal history and community can influence a business and its impact on others.