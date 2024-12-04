It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we really mean that. The holidays are for celebrating the old and ringing in the new. And here at theWeekly, we’re opting for positivity right now because the alternative is too terrible to bear, and that positive action takes the shape of great gifts for the normies on your list and the sports fans. We also have fantabulous cocktail recipes and creative, traditionally tinged food recipes, plus the word on new holiday-themed local tunes and local shows by out-of-town acts and books to really drive home the seasonal spirit. All that and a whole lot more, so step into Christmas with us, and we can watch the snow fall forever and ever.— Anthony Mariani, Editor

Inside Holidays 2024

Metro // Gov. Grinch: To kick off the holiday season, Greg Abbott gave all Texans a crappy gift that, unfortunately, we can’t return. Read about how the governor continues to scapegoat immigrants with his recent executive order in this week’s Metropolis by Anthony Mariani.

Sports Feature // The Holiday Rush: Get a little creative when buying for the sports lover on your Christmas list. Rush Olson will show you how.

Gift Guide // The Department Store: Every Wednesday for the last 30 years or so, the Fort Worth Weekly has published a print product with informative articles on eight main topics and more, including news, music, food, sports, and art. Read about some gift ideas from each of our usual weekly sections (departments) in this week’s gift guide.

Screen // Holiday Movie Preview: Read about how hot new presents arrive in our multiplexes for the season in this week’s film article by Kristian Lin.

Calendar // Night & Day: It’s December, y’all. So, there’s really only time for crafting and shopping for presents and streaming holiday content. Read about Getting Crafty, Pop-Up Shopping, and Screening & Streaming in this week’s column by Jennifer Bovee.

Arts & Culture // Holiday Book Guide: With a new year on its way, it’s time to load up on new books. Reese Pierce has some ideas on the subject.

Arts & Culture // Stage: Local boards light up with festive song and dance this season. Read about it in Santa’s Stages by Anthony Mariani.

Eats // Ate Day8 of Easy Holiday Stuff(ing): If you had terrible dressing or awful sausage balls over Thanksgiving, Elaine Wilder can help. Read about eight easy recipes for your own holiday gathering that will more than makeup for it.

Drinks // Sleighing Holiday Cheer: Now that the calendar’s just one page, it’s quite possible you could use a drink. Laurie James has ideas.

Music // Our Wish List: Though they have definitely been naughty, Patrick Higgins, Steve Steward, and Juan Govea still have some music wants from Santa.

Music // Cross-Country Sounds: Music and magic await this month in Gruene, Texas. From ice skating all month to Pat Green on New Year’s Eve, there’s much to see and do in their neck of the woods.

Classifieds // Hear Ye, Hear Ye: From visiting friends and finding treasures at the Cattle Barn Flea Market in Fort Worth to book shopping in Cleburne at The Published Page, there are a lot of seasonal ideas and opportunities to check out in the Fort Worth Weekly Classifieds.

Flippin’ Awesome!

Holidays 2024 hit the stands on Wed, Dec 4. It will be a hot commodity, but if you miss it…never fear. Revisit this article on Friday and we’ll have a handy link for you to see every page cover to cover in a flipbook format.