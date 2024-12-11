In the 817, the pagan vibes flow strong. The area overflows with metaphysical shops, including Aura, Emboddi, Enchanted Forest, Hearth Wisdom, Hemlock, Higher Purpose, and Maven’s Moon, all of them seemingly doing well, and the DFW Witchy Shit community won Best Facebook Group in Best Of 2024.

With pagan beliefs come a few seasonal themes. And wintry creatures, starting with one particular horned child abuser. In Central and Eastern Alpine folkloric tradition, Krampus reportedly accompanies St. Nicholas on visits to children on the night of Dec 5, right before the Feast of St. Nicholas the next day. While the origin is unclear, folklorists and anthropologists have postulated that the idea has pre-Christian roots. (Apparently, Christians joined the party much later.) As the tradition goes, while the original St. Nicholas, a.k.a. Santa Claus, rewards well-behaved kids with gifts, Krampus kidnaps the bad ones or even strikes them with birch rods. Yikes.

Since all old folk tales are kind of gory and totally non-P.C., Western culture has softened Krampus over the decades into a sort of hairy, horned monster who’s more threatening-looking and spooky than actually violent. In South Main Village last week, The Cicada celebrated the beast and the season with Krampusnacht. Guests were transported into a “wicked world of smoke, drums, bells, and birch twigs that Krampus himself would be proud to call home.” Costumes were encouraged, and, boy, did Fort Worth deliver. The rhythms were provided by the Skin & Bones Drum Cult, a self-described “gathering of the wild-eyed malcontent,” with members of Spoonfed Tribe, KatsüK, and more.

Yule is also part of the pagan holiday tradition. This winter festival was its own thing, observed by the Germanic people for generations, before it was rolled into Christmas during the region’s Christianization because, of course, it was. Anyway, Yule is here, and there are some local happenings to check out.

Make simmer brew and Yule logs 6pm-8pm Thu at Maven’s Moon (8341 White Settlement Rd, White Settlement, 817-367-9235). The simmer brew blend will create a “lovely aroma and good vibes, plus clear any toxins out of the air to promote good health.” You’ll leave with four batches, leaving you plenty to give as gifts.

As for the Yule log, your special take-home piece of wood is meant to be burned over multiple nights, symbolizing “divine light” during Winter Solstices, a practice rooted in Scandinavian paganism and popular here and in the U.K. during Yuletide season. The class is BYOB and costs $35 per person. Call to RSVP.

At 5:30pm Sun, Hearth Wisdom (2899 W Pioneer Pkwy, Pantego, 682-323-5085) hosts the Public Sabbat Yule Ceremony. The event is non-path specific. All traditions are welcome to the festival to help lighten the darkness. Tickets are $22 at Square.link/u/Y8fcDDls and include all ceremony supplies and food served afterward.

Tyler at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) is playing host to another pagan-esque event. Her DIY Yule Ornament Workshop is 8pm-11pm Mon, Dec 16. Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite.com and include all the materials needed for the project as well as one drink ticket for you to try a complimentary seasonal cocktail or mocktail.