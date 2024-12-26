Thursday, December 26, 2024

Now that it’s actually chilly outside, it might be time to revisit Fireside Films. Hosted by the Fort Worth chapter of the Rooftop Cinema Club, Fireside screens movies downtown on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance Hotel (235 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000). Loveseats are available for optimal snuggling, and tickets include a personal heater and complimentary gourmet warm drinks, like hot chocolate, cider, coffee, or tea. Today, see Pride & Prejudice (5:30pm) or White Chicks (8:30pm). Other selections this weekend include Friday on, well, Friday (10:30pm), The Princess Bride (Sat, 1:30pm), Ratatouille (Sun, 11:10am), and more. Tickets are $21-30 at RoofTopCinemaClub.com/fort-worth, where you can also find info about future events in the series.

Friday, December 27, 2024

Need a good laugh? Hoppin’ Fort Worth (2616 Weisenberger St, 682-224-0621) has you covered. Caliente Comedy with host Esperanza will feature comedians Bryce Baker, Vinnie Corrales, Nick Hawk, Just John, Jake Roper, Shawn Lee, Jacob Marshall, and Cody Swindell. Lone Star pints are $2 all day, and pint beers on tap are 25% off during happy hour (4pm-7pm). Food will be available from Anejo Taqueria starting at 5pm, and then the show starts at 8pm. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Not quite ready for the holidays to end? Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) is the place for you. Cirque Musica presents its Holiday Wonderland, a fusion of circus artistry and acrobatics with beloved holiday melodies, at 7pm. For this, their 15th anniversary show, there are new costumes, songs, and storylines. Tickets start at $21 on Ticketmaster.com.

Sunday, December 29, 2024

Now thru Sun, Feb 9, Dutch Art in a Global Age will be on view at the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451). Featuring paintings by Rembrandt, Frans Hals, Gerrit Dou, Jacob van Ruisdael, Maria Schalcken, and many other celebrated Nederlanders, the show comes to us from the renowned Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The Kimbell is open noon-5pm Sun and 10am-5pm Tue-Sat. Tickets are $18 at KimbellArt.org.

Monday, December 30, 2024

Rest up, my friends. Tomorrow is a big day. Stay home and stream something awesome. For example, the first Toadies Day show from 2018 is available for free as part of the short-lived Live from Billy Bob’s concert series, which is available on Roku and Tubi. Bonus footage: Witness Fort Worth’s beloved Sam Anderson presenting Vaden and company with their official city proclamation of today as Toadies Day forever in the Fort.

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

If you haven’t picked up my Christmas present yet, I wear a Size 2 tickets to a Dallas Stars game and would love to see them play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Av, Dallas, 214-222-3687). Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com, starting at $66 apiece.