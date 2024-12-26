With Christmas (almost) over, it’s time to plan your New Year’s Eve. Along with a ton of shows to choose from on the big (Tuesday) night, live music abounds every other upcoming evening as well. Here are some local shows for your consideration. Or just stay home. That sounds nice, too!

Thursday, December 26, 2024

Along with the Fort Worth Christmas tree, the Americana sounds of The Vintage Yell will light up Sundance Square (425 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) from 6pm to 9pm. There is no cost to attend.

Friday, December 27, 2024

Fort Worth’s heaviest psychedelic bluesmen Royal Sons will rock The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) at 8pm with Bull by the Horn and The Infamists. Cover is $10.

Saturday, December 28, 2024

You can make all three of these next shows in one whirlwind road trip. First, if you find yourself in Dallas around lunchtime, catch local pop maven Simone Nicole at Villa Azur (2440 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, 214-389-2602) from noon to 3pm and treat yourself to some French/Mediterranean cuisine while you’re at it.

Then, head to Fort Worth’s newest beer joint, Hoppin’ FW (2616 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 682-224-0621), for a wide variety of self-pour taps plus a full cocktail menu and, from 2pm to 5pm, a free acoustic set by members of The Jaybirds.

Finally, doors to The Toadies’ annual shindig at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) open at 6pm. Pit tickets are $40 and GA tickets $20 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Sunday, December 29, 2024

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) hosts Billy F. Gibbons & The BFGs featuring Mike Flanigin and Christ Layton with special guest Jimmie Vaughan. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets start at $37 on Ticketmaster.com.

Tonight is also the final performance of one of North Texas’ longest-running tribute outfits. Glam up the Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-841-4900) when Queen for a Day calls it a day. Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8:30pm. Tickets are $15 and up on Prekindle.com.

Monday, December 30, 2024

Feeble Little Horse, self-described as making “thrilling and wildly unpredictable songs that are a reflection of the joys that come with making music with your best friends,” is playing Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) with Sword II and Tex Patrello at 7pm. Tickets are $22 at SeeTickets.us.

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

… three, two, one, Happy New Year!

Where will you be for the countdown this New Year’s Eve? There are oodles of shows to choose from.

The Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) is hosting a free event: Mean Motor Scooter’s 10th anniversary show. Celebrate with the local mod-punks and hear a preview of three new singles coming out in early 2025.

The Chat Room Pub (1263 W Magnolia Av) is bringing in partytastic B-52s tribute band the Bikini Whales. F-dub indie-rockers Hotel Satellite will open. The fun gets going at 10pm.

The Crazy Water Hotel (401 N Oak Av, Mineral Wells, 940-325-4605) offers a casino night with The Tejas Brothers. Tickets are $175 on Eventbrite.com and include the performance, casino games, a photo booth, and a dinner buffet featuring food from Second Bar + Kitchen.

On the top floor of Choctaw Stadium, Hearsay Arlington (1711 East Randol Mill Rd, 817-591-1700) is throwing a Prohibition-style party with local R&B group 4 Ya Soul. There’ll be themed cocktails, a buffet dinner, photo ops, and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets for The Roaring ’20s NYE Soiree start at $65 on Eventbrite.com.

The shindig at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) sounds pretty cool. Texarkana-born troubadour David Tribble is hosting a songwriters’ night, and, better yet, there’s no cover.

Meow Wolf Grapevine (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, 866-636-9969), the art-installation-meets-theme park that opened last year, often offers adults-only Adultiverse nights, and tonight is no exception. Join them for a night of sexy entertainment starring Night Shade Burlesque’s performance of their Cosmic Cabaret show from 8pm to 12:30am. Tickets are $50 at Tickets.MeowWolf.com.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar (621 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-335-7383) will be the place for a sing-along party at 8pm with four piano players, assorted party favors, and Pete’s signature bathtub cocktails — essentially, shareables served in tiny glass bathtubs. Tickets are $25 per person, and if you book a whole table, you’ll also receive a bottle of Champagne for your midnight toast. Visit PetesDuelingPianoBar.com.

There are some Rumours that Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800) will ring in the New Year with a bevy of Fleetwood Mac tunes. Well, it’s all true. It’s also a costume ball, so dress up in your fanciest attire. The incomparable Ginny Mac will perform at midnight, preceded by DJs IAMYU, Stephen Carmona, and Bruisey. Tickets are $40 on Eventbrite.com.

Sundance Square (425 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) has an evening of fun that ends with a fireworks display. Before that happens at midnight, enjoy all the bars along the plaza, plus food trucks and street performers from 6pm to 12:30am. Havana NRG, The Special Edition Band, and DJ Danny West will perform. There is no cost to attend. For more about the festivities on the square, read Big Ticket at FWWeekly.com.

With their country-leaning rock songs and rock-leaning country tunes, The Wilder Blue headline Tannahill’s (122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300). Their signature five-part harmonies will remind you of the Eagles, and they’ll send you into 2025 with a peaceful, easy feeling.

Trees Dallas (2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122) has Tripping Daisy, which makes my ’90s heart very happy! Tickets are $100 on Prekindle.com and include a souvenir T-shirt you can pick up at the event.