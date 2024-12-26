Sundance Square (425 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) has an evening of fun that ends with a fireworks display this New Year’s Eve. Before that happens at midnight, enjoy all the bars along the plaza, plus food trucks and street performers from 6pm to 12:30am. Havana NRG, The Special Edition Band, and DJ Danny West will perform.

Free to the public, the festivities kick off at 6pm in Sundance Square Plaza. There will be live music throughout the evening featuring some of North Texas hottest bands, plus jugglers, transformer stilt walkers, Western trick ropers, aerialists, mimes, and disco ball dancers.

Then, at midnight, be awed by a spectacular Texas fireworks show shooting off the rooftops of the buildings around the plaza. Attendees are encouraged to come early and grab a place to join in the NYE fireworks countdown!

Sundance Square is offering “flat rate” parking in its garages and surface lots. Plus, limited free parking is available in select garages through the Downtown TIF District Parking Program and in city meter street parking spaces.